Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by hardasan(f): 3:29pm On Nov 06
I just refuse to keep quiet while Christians are brainwashed by anybody.
I want to quote Malachi Ch 3 v 7 - 12 while highlighting verse 10
Malachi 3:7-12King James Version (KJV)
7 Even from the days of your fathers ye are gone away from mine ordinances, and have not kept them. Return unto me, and I will return unto you, saith the Lord of hosts. But ye said, Wherein shall we return?
8 Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings.
9 Ye are cursed with a curse: for ye have robbed me, even this whole nation.
10 Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the Lord of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.
11 And I will rebuke the devourer for your sakes, and he shall not destroy the fruits of your ground; neither shall your vine cast her fruit before the time in the field, saith the Lord of hosts.
12 And all nations shall call you blessed: for ye shall be a delightsome land, saith the Lord of hosts.
Here the bible plainly said in verse 8: " Yet ye have robbed me, But ye say where in. Have we robbed thee? "
The bible answered : "In tithes and offerings"
Verse 9 says: Ye are cursed for ye have robbed me. It didn't say ye are cursed for not eating your tithe or ye are cursed for paying to a pastor and not into heaven's bank account directly from the earth.
Verse 10 gives a direct instruction: Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse. It didn't say eat ye all the tithes in front of the storehouse or give ye all the tithes to the poor and widows.
In the biblical days, payments could be by precious stones or commodities. That's why trade by barter markets existed in the days of my grandparents before currencies became the order of the day. Now, 99.9% of people earn currencies not livestock or commodities, so it's normal that we pay tithe in cash.
Verse 11 is a promise by God to bless anyone who obeys this instruction of tithing
John ch 12 talks about Jesus being anointed for his burial with a very expensive ointment, Judas asked why the costly ointment wasn't sold and given to the poor instead of " wasting it"
Jesus said in verse 8: For the poor always ye have with you ; but me ye have not always
Matthew ch 10 vs 40 - 41, Jesus promised to. Reward those who are kind or who gives as little as a cup of cold water to his servants
Ever wondered why Jesus picked out the widow in Mark ch 12 vs 42 for giving her all since he doesn't care about our offering ?
Or why the Holy Ghost killed Ananias and Sapphira for keeping part of the money gotten from the sales of their own land in Acts ch 5 vs 1 - 11 if God doesn't care about our tithes and offerings.
Take heed that no wolf in sheep's clothing deceives you. God commanded tithing and offerings. If you want to pay yours when you get to heaven, that's your business, but don't go about stumbling people Christ died for cus it will be better for Sodom and Gomorrah on the day of judgment than for you.
Please try to read through the thread, a lot of questions have been answered which are not mentioned in this initial post.
God bless the contributors and the sincere readers
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by phayvoursky(m): 3:30pm On Nov 06
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by hardasan(f): 1:12pm On Nov 07
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by NwaAmaikpe: 1:38pm On Nov 07
Sorry to differ with you.
But the giving of monetary offerings to the church as tithe is wrong, it is unbiblical and purely exploitative.
The Bible is perspicuous about tithing.
Deuteronomy 14 : 22-27
Explains the process of tithing which our devilish pastors never tell us.
Kindly study it and be blessed.
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by Gggg102(m): 1:42pm On Nov 07
hardasan:
wrong
u r d brainwasher and brainwashed
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by hardasan(f): 2:02pm On Nov 07
NwaAmaikpe:
The bible asked us to bring of our increase,
It could be livestock and foodstuffs or money.
You are free to give whichever applies to you. Or even use ur tithe to buy commodities to give to the church just as u can sell ur commodity and give money. None is set in stone.
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by hardasan(f): 2:03pm On Nov 07
Gggg102:
State ur facts
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by Gggg102(m): 2:17pm On Nov 07
hardasan:
read Deuteronomy 14 from 22 downwards
ur claim that there was no form of currency is totally wrong
tithe was food to be eaten in the place God chooses
the storehouse is not a church or Temple but a barn for the excess food
the holy spirit killed Ananias and saphirra because they lied not because they gave part of their tithe
Jesus promised whatsoever you do to the least of my brother that you do unto me
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by Gggg102(m): 2:33pm On Nov 07
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by Larrey(f): 2:33pm On Nov 07
I pay my tithe because I believe in it(what you believe will work for you) and nobody is forcing me to pay it. They don't lay emphasis on tithe in my church. Nobody should quote me on this plssssssss
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by Gggg102(m): 2:36pm On Nov 07
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by Gggg102(m): 2:41pm On Nov 07
Larrey:
sorry for quoting u
but that's the point
tithe now should be freewill
I'm against those who attach curses to those who don't give tithe and deny them some rights
the church I go to also does not make tithe compulsory
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by hardasan(f): 2:45pm On Nov 07
NwaAmaikpe:
22 Thou shalt truly tithe all the increase of thy seed, that the field bringeth forth year by year.
23 And thou shalt eat before the Lord thy God, in the place which he shall choose to place his name there, the tithe of thy corn, of thy wine, and of thine oil, and the firstlings of thy herds and of thy flocks; that thou mayest learn to fear the Lord thy God always.
28 At the end of three years thou shalt bring forth all the tithe of thine increase the same year, and shalt lay it up within thy gates:
29 And the Levite, (because he hath no part nor inheritance with thee,) and the stranger, and the fatherless, and the widow, which are within thy gates, shall come, and shall eat and be satisfied; that the Lord thy God may bless thee in all the work of thine hand which thou doest.
Furthermore, verse 23 talks about the tithe of farm produce and livestock. What happens to others ?
Verse 28-29 says after 3yrs you should bring your all your tithe to be eaten. How possible is that ? So if u earn 1m every yr, after the 3rd yr, you'll cough up roughly your 4months salary that year (300,000ngn) to buy beer and corn? Can you and your pastor finish the tithe ? Or do you pay tithe in December once in 3yrs ?
I Want you to respond.
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by hardasan(f): 2:47pm On Nov 07
Gggg102:
Furthermore, verse 23 talks about the tithe of farm produce and livestock. What happens to others ?
Verse 28-29 says after 3yrs you should bring your all your tithe to be eaten. How possible is that ? So if u earn 1m every yr, after the 3rd yr, you'll cough up roughly your 4months salary that year (300,000ngn) to buy beer and corn? Can you and your pastor finish the tithe ? Or do you pay tithe in December once in 3yrs ?
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by hardasan(f): 2:53pm On Nov 07
Gggg102:
Please enlighten me on the currency used during the biblical days.
Please state where the bible said it's the exccess that should be put in the storehouse
Why did Ananias lie? Because he knows that the Apostles will tell him to bring the balance and he can't give excuses.
At least you didn't deny that the apostles were supposed to receive all the money gotten from the sales of the land or any possession or salary of the church members.
Where is the barn where you will put cooked food and it won't spoil.
Before I forget, please tell us where God chose that I eat my tithe for the past 10yrs, let me do cross country picnic
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by Gggg102(m): 3:06pm On Nov 07
hardasan:
for your first question read Deuteronomy 14 from 24 to 26
u really need to read Deuteronomy 14 from 22 to learn
he lied so that he would look righteous if Ananias told the apostles that it was part of the money he brought peter would not complain
why will the apostles tell him to bring the balance
yh the apostles received the money and used it to feed the poor the money was not for the apostles
and u r making it look like the apostles made it compulsory...
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by Gggg102(m): 3:12pm On Nov 07
hardasan:
for your last two question the storehouse was a barn that was built by either Josiah or Hezekiah I'm not sure it is somewhere in 2nd chronicles
I'm on the road right now so can't give full details
I'll show u the passage when I get my bible
the tithe was actually like a picnic so ur mind i s in the right track on that point
read Deuteronomy 14 from 22
u will understand
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by Tamarapetty(f): 3:18pm On Nov 07
hardasan:i pay mine
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by Tamarapetty(f): 3:18pm On Nov 07
hardasan:i pay mine
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by hardasan(f): 3:55pm On Nov 07
Gggg102:
Acts 2:44-47King James Version (KJV)
44 And all that believed were together, and had all things common;
45 And sold their possessions and goods, and parted them to all men, as every man had need.
46 And they, continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their meat with gladness and singleness of heart,
47 Praising God, and having favour with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved.
Dear sir, Ananias cannot chop other people's money and bring only part of his own. So, it was compulsory that he brought all. That's why he lied.
Ananias committed two offenses :
Acts ch 5 vs 3
But Peter said, Ananias, why hath Satan filled thine heart to lie to the Holy Ghost, and to keep back part of the price of the land?
The holy spirit killed Ananias for stealing part of his contributions to the church.
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by hardasan(f): 4:04pm On Nov 07
Gggg102:
Where is that barn that Hezekiah built where all the Christians in the world should put their tithes ?
Where has God appointed that we should eat our tithes this year ? Let's leave the past 10yrs ?
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by Gggg102(m): 4:10pm On Nov 07
hardasan:
ur usage of Ananias and acts is not related to your topic
because they were not tithing or do you want to say that youve sold all you have and given it all to the church
the purpose of the giving to the church then is for those who did not have so that they will not go hungry plus the beneficiaries of the donations of the Christians was the Christians not the pastors. and the giving was still free will they were not forced to sell their properties they were moved to do so
they were not cursed if they did not sell the properties.
the issue of the selling of properties to feed themselves and the needy among them is different from tithe
or do you want to say that those who had nothing to sell were left out of the sharing
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by hardasan(f): 4:17pm On Nov 07
Gggg102:Freeze is telling y'all that the apostles didn't collect any money and God doesn't care about the offerings and tithes. The story of Ananias shows that the apostles collected all sef at a point and the Holy Spirit killed someone who kept back some of his all.
Bro, pay your tithe and offerings to your pastor. It's biblical.
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by Gggg102(m): 4:18pm On Nov 07
hardasan:
go to Israel and ask them
they are the ones that are paying the tithes there
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by hardasan(f): 4:23pm On Nov 07
Gggg102:So you don't know where the tithe barn is, meaning that you don't eat your tithe as commanded in deut 14. Lol
So why are you discouraging those who know where the barn/storehouse is ?
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by Gggg102(m): 4:23pm On Nov 07
hardasan:
sis what the Christians paid in acts was not tithe. or is that what you r calling it. it is completely different from tithe
and I don't listen to freeze
I learn for myself
read Deuteronomy 14 from 22 u will see for yourself
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by kefman(m): 4:26pm On Nov 07
Larrey:
Anyone who still pay tithe should also look for a high priest to carry out animal sacrifices on behalf of his/her sins... Lol!
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by hardasan(f): 4:31pm On Nov 07
Gggg102:Christians in the old testament paid tithe. In the new testament, nobody condemned tithes. Jesus even said : give to ceaser what belongs to ceaser, give to God what belongs to God. what belongs to God ? Or haven't you heard about praising God with your substance ?
We see Christians in the new testament giving all they have to support the church.
You're kicking against tithes.
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by McBeal10(f): 4:34pm On Nov 07
in the OT Bible tithes were in form of livestocks which were offered as burnt offerings. and silver or gold were documented to be used as tithes just livestocks and fruits.
Before I go any further, kindly make reference to a passage in the Bible where Jesus or his disciples or wherever in the New Testament Bible tithes were offered
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by hardasan(f): 4:37pm On Nov 07
kefman:
It's expressly said that anyone who sacrificeth, does so to Idols and not to God because Jesus is the perfect sacrifice for us all. 1Chorinthians ch 10 vs 19 -20
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by hardasan(f): 4:45pm On Nov 07
McBeal10:
McBeal10:
1Chorinthians 10 vs 19 -20 says that sacrifices are not to God but to Idols. So offering of burnt offerings have been abolished that's why neither Jesus nor his disciples offered burnt offerings but Jesus never condemned tithes instead he said give to ceaser what belongs to ceaser and give to God what belongs to God.
Re: Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical by Gggg102(m): 4:50pm On Nov 07
hardasan:
1 I'm not kicking against tithe
I'm kicking against compulsion of tithing or haven't you heard that most churches don't allow members to get married and do other things without tithe
or how curses are attached to non payment
if you want to tithe do it but it is not compulsory
in the new testament nobody paid tithe also
you
what God wants actually is a pure heart
who do you think is closer to God.
the man that pays tithe but does not live a Christian life or a the man that lives a Christian life but does not pay tithe
our manmade money is useless to God
it is okay to give in appreciation to God that is Thanksgiving. u can use ur tithe to thank God if you want but that does not make it compulsory
again the Christians in acts were not paying tithes... they were moved to give out of free will not compelled to do so like how it is practiced today
again I'm not against tithing(I prefer to call it giving 10% now)
people even give 10% in my church but they are not forced
the only thing that is announced is that if u want to pay come forward and they pray for you.
no preaching about tithe and how u will be cursed if u don't pay
no keeping of record of who pays so u will deny those who don't pay their rights
just free will.
