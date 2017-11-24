Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Paying Your Tithe Is Biblical (5658 Views)

I just refuse to keep quiet while Christians are brainwashed by anybody.



I want to quote Malachi Ch 3 v 7 - 12 while highlighting verse 10



Malachi 3:7-12King James Version (KJV)



7 Even from the days of your fathers ye are gone away from mine ordinances, and have not kept them. Return unto me, and I will return unto you, saith the Lord of hosts. But ye said, Wherein shall we return?



8 Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings.



9 Ye are cursed with a curse: for ye have robbed me, even this whole nation.



10 Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the Lord of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.



11 And I will rebuke the devourer for your sakes, and he shall not destroy the fruits of your ground; neither shall your vine cast her fruit before the time in the field, saith the Lord of hosts.



12 And all nations shall call you blessed: for ye shall be a delightsome land, saith the Lord of hosts.



Here the bible plainly said in verse 8: " Yet ye have robbed me, But ye say where in. Have we robbed thee? "

The bible answered : "In tithes and offerings"



Verse 9 says: Ye are cursed for ye have robbed me. It didn't say ye are cursed for not eating your tithe or ye are cursed for paying to a pastor and not into heaven's bank account directly from the earth.



Verse 10 gives a direct instruction: Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse. It didn't say eat ye all the tithes in front of the storehouse or give ye all the tithes to the poor and widows.

In the biblical days, payments could be by precious stones or commodities. That's why trade by barter markets existed in the days of my grandparents before currencies became the order of the day. Now, 99.9% of people earn currencies not livestock or commodities, so it's normal that we pay tithe in cash.



Verse 11 is a promise by God to bless anyone who obeys this instruction of tithing



John ch 12 talks about Jesus being anointed for his burial with a very expensive ointment, Judas asked why the costly ointment wasn't sold and given to the poor instead of " wasting it"

Jesus said in verse 8: For the poor always ye have with you ; but me ye have not always



Matthew ch 10 vs 40 - 41, Jesus promised to. Reward those who are kind or who gives as little as a cup of cold water to his servants



Ever wondered why Jesus picked out the widow in Mark ch 12 vs 42 for giving her all since he doesn't care about our offering ?



Or why the Holy Ghost killed Ananias and Sapphira for keeping part of the money gotten from the sales of their own land in Acts ch 5 vs 1 - 11 if God doesn't care about our tithes and offerings.



Take heed that no wolf in sheep's clothing deceives you. God commanded tithing and offerings. If you want to pay yours when you get to heaven, that's your business, but don't go about stumbling people Christ died for cus it will be better for Sodom and Gomorrah on the day of judgment than for you.



Please try to read through the thread, a lot of questions have been answered which are not mentioned in this initial post.

God bless the contributors and the sincere readers

Sorry to differ with you.

But the giving of monetary offerings to the church as tithe is wrong, it is unbiblical and purely exploitative.



The Bible is perspicuous about tithing.

Deuteronomy 14 : 22-27

Explains the process of tithing which our devilish pastors never tell us.



Sorry to differ with you.

But the giving of monetary offerings to the church as tithe is wrong, it is unbiblical and purely exploitative.

The Bible is perspicuous about tithing.

Deuteronomy 14 : 22-27

Explains the process of tithing which our devilish pastors never tell us.

Kindly study it and be blessed.

wrong

wrong

u r d brainwasher and brainwashed

NwaAmaikpe:







Sorry to differ with you.

But the giving of monetary offerings to the church as tithe is wrong, it is unbiblical and purely exploitative.



The Bible is perspicuous about tithing.

Deuteronomy 14 : 22-27

Explains the process of tithing which our devilish pastor never tell us



Kindly study it and be blessed.

The bible asked us to bring of our increase,

It could be livestock and foodstuffs or money.

The bible asked us to bring of our increase,

It could be livestock and foodstuffs or money.

You are free to give whichever applies to you. Or even use ur tithe to buy commodities to give to the church just as u can sell ur commodity and give money. None is set in stone.

wrong

u r d brainwasher and brainwashed

State ur facts

State ur facts

read Deuteronomy 14 from 22 downwards



ur claim that there was no form of currency is totally wrong



tithe was food to be eaten in the place God chooses





the storehouse is not a church or Temple but a barn for the excess food



the holy spirit killed Ananias and saphirra because they lied not because they gave part of their tithe





read Deuteronomy 14 from 22 downwards

ur claim that there was no form of currency is totally wrong

tithe was food to be eaten in the place God chooses

the storehouse is not a church or Temple but a barn for the excess food

the holy spirit killed Ananias and saphirra because they lied not because they gave part of their tithe

Jesus promised whatsoever you do to the least of my brother that you do unto me

I pay my tithe because I believe in it(what you believe will work for you) and nobody is forcing me to pay it. They don't lay emphasis on tithe in my church. Nobody should quote me on this plssssssss

I pay my tithe because I believe in it(what you believe will work for you) and nobody is forcing me to pay it. They don't lay emphasis on tithe in my church. Nobody should quote me on this plssssssss





sorry for quoting u



but that's the point

tithe now should be freewill

I'm against those who attach curses to those who don't give tithe and deny them some rights



sorry for quoting u

but that's the point

tithe now should be freewill

I'm against those who attach curses to those who don't give tithe and deny them some rights

the church I go to also does not make tithe compulsory

Sorry to differ with you.

But the giving of monetary offerings to the church as tithe is wrong, it is unbiblical and purely exploitative.



The Bible is perspicuous about tithing.

Deuteronomy 14 : 22-27

Explains the process of tithing which our devilish pastor never tell us



Kindly study it and be blessed.



22 Thou shalt truly tithe all the increase of thy seed, that the field bringeth forth year by year.



23 And thou shalt eat before the Lord thy God, in the place which he shall choose to place his name there, the tithe of thy corn, of thy wine, and of thine oil, and the firstlings of thy herds and of thy flocks; that thou mayest learn to fear the Lord thy God always.



28 At the end of three years thou shalt bring forth all the tithe of thine increase the same year, and shalt lay it up within thy gates:



29 And the Levite, (because he hath no part nor inheritance with thee,) and the stranger, and the fatherless, and the widow, which are within thy gates, shall come, and shall eat and be satisfied; that the Lord thy God may bless thee in all the work of thine hand which thou doest.



Furthermore, verse 23 talks about the tithe of farm produce and livestock. What happens to others ?

Verse 28-29 says after 3yrs you should bring your all your tithe to be eaten. How possible is that ? So if u earn 1m every yr, after the 3rd yr, you'll cough up roughly your 4months salary that year (300,000ngn) to buy beer and corn? Can you and your pastor finish the tithe ? Or do you pay tithe in December once in 3yrs ?

I Want you to respond.

22 Thou shalt truly tithe all the increase of thy seed, that the field bringeth forth year by year.

23 And thou shalt eat before the Lord thy God, in the place which he shall choose to place his name there, the tithe of thy corn, of thy wine, and of thine oil, and the firstlings of thy herds and of thy flocks; that thou mayest learn to fear the Lord thy God always.

28 At the end of three years thou shalt bring forth all the tithe of thine increase the same year, and shalt lay it up within thy gates:

29 And the Levite, (because he hath no part nor inheritance with thee,) and the stranger, and the fatherless, and the widow, which are within thy gates, shall come, and shall eat and be satisfied; that the Lord thy God may bless thee in all the work of thine hand which thou doest.

read Deuteronomy 14 from 22 downwards



ur claim that there was no form of currency is totally wrong



tithe was food to be eaten in the place God chooses





the storehouse is not a church or Temple but a barn for the excess food



the holy spirit killed Ananias and saphirra because they lied not because they gave part of their tithe





Jesus promised whatsoever you do to the least of my brother that you do unto me









Furthermore, verse 23 talks about the tithe of farm produce and livestock. What happens to others ?

Furthermore, verse 23 talks about the tithe of farm produce and livestock. What happens to others ?

Verse 28-29 says after 3yrs you should bring your all your tithe to be eaten. How possible is that ? So if u earn 1m every yr, after the 3rd yr, you'll cough up roughly your 4months salary that year (300,000ngn) to buy beer and corn? Can you and your pastor finish the tithe ? Or do you pay tithe in December once in 3yrs ?

read Deuteronomy 14 from 22 downwards



ur claim that there was no form of currency is totally wrong



tithe was food to be eaten in the place God chooses





the storehouse is not a church or Temple but a barn for the excess food



the holy spirit killed Ananias and saphirra because they lied not because they gave part of their tithe



Jesus promised whatsoever you do to the least of my brother that you do unto me





Please enlighten me on the currency used during the biblical days.

Please state where the bible said it's the exccess that should be put in the storehouse



Why did Ananias lie? Because he knows that the Apostles will tell him to bring the balance and he can't give excuses.

At least you didn't deny that the apostles were supposed to receive all the money gotten from the sales of the land or any possession or salary of the church members.



Where is the barn where you will put cooked food and it won't spoil.

Before I forget, please tell us where God chose that I eat my tithe for the past 10yrs, let me do cross country picnic Please enlighten me on the currency used during the biblical days.Please state where the bible said it's the exccess that should be put in the storehouseWhy did Ananias lie? Because he knows that the Apostles will tell him to bring the balance and he can't give excuses.At least you didn't deny that the apostles were supposed to receive all the money gotten from the sales of the land or any possession or salary of the church members.Where is the barn where you will put cooked food and it won't spoil.Before I forget, please tell us where God chose that I eat my tithe for the past 10yrs, let me do cross country picnic

Please enlighten me on the currency used during the biblical days.

Please state where the bible said it's the exccess that should be put in the storehouse



Why did Ananias lie? Because he knows that the Apostles will tell him to bring the balance and he can't give excuses.

At least you didn't deny that the apostles were supposed to receive all the money gotten from the sales of the land or any possession or salary of the church members.

for your first question read Deuteronomy 14 from 24 to 26

u really need to read Deuteronomy 14 from 22 to learn



he lied so that he would look righteous if Ananias told the apostles that it was part of the money he brought peter would not complain

why will the apostles tell him to bring the balance

yh the apostles received the money and used it to feed the poor the money was not for the apostles

for your first question read Deuteronomy 14 from 24 to 26

u really need to read Deuteronomy 14 from 22 to learn

he lied so that he would look righteous if Ananias told the apostles that it was part of the money he brought peter would not complain

why will the apostles tell him to bring the balance

yh the apostles received the money and used it to feed the poor the money was not for the apostles

and u r making it look like the apostles made it compulsory...

Please enlighten me on the currency used during the biblical days.

Please state where the bible said it's the exccess that should be put in the storehouse



Why did Ananias lie? Because he knows that the Apostles will tell him to bring the balance and he can't give excuses.

At least you didn't deny that the apostles were supposed to receive all the money gotten from the sales of the land or any possession or salary of the church members.



Where is the barn where you will put cooked food and it won't spoil.

Before I forget, please tell us where God chose that I eat my tithe for the past 10yrs, let me do cross country picnic



for your last two question the storehouse was a barn that was built by either Josiah or Hezekiah I'm not sure it is somewhere in 2nd chronicles

I'm on the road right now so can't give full details

I'll show u the passage when I get my bible



the tithe was actually like a picnic so ur mind i s in the right track on that point



read Deuteronomy 14 from 22

for your last two question the storehouse was a barn that was built by either Josiah or Hezekiah I'm not sure it is somewhere in 2nd chronicles

I'm on the road right now so can't give full details

I'll show u the passage when I get my bible

the tithe was actually like a picnic so ur mind i s in the right track on that point

read Deuteronomy 14 from 22

u will understand

for your first question read Deuteronomy 14 from 24 to 26

u really need to read Deuteronomy 14 from 22 to learn



he lied so that he would look righteous if Ananias told the apostles that it was part of the money he brought peter would not complain

why will the apostles tell him to bring the balance

yh the apostles received the money and used it to feed the poor the money was not for the apostles

and u r making it look like the apostles made it compulsory...





Acts 2:44-47King James Version (KJV)



44 And all that believed were together, and had all things common;



45 And sold their possessions and goods, and parted them to all men, as every man had need.



46 And they, continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their meat with gladness and singleness of heart,



47 Praising God, and having favour with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved.



Dear sir, Ananias cannot chop other people's money and bring only part of his own. So, it was compulsory that he brought all. That's why he lied.



Ananias committed two offenses :

Acts ch 5 vs 3

But Peter said, Ananias, why hath Satan filled thine heart to lie to the Holy Ghost, and to keep back part of the price of the land?



Acts 2:44-47King James Version (KJV)

44 And all that believed were together, and had all things common;

45 And sold their possessions and goods, and parted them to all men, as every man had need.

46 And they, continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their meat with gladness and singleness of heart,

47 Praising God, and having favour with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved.

Dear sir, Ananias cannot chop other people's money and bring only part of his own. So, it was compulsory that he brought all. That's why he lied.

Ananias committed two offenses :

Acts ch 5 vs 3

But Peter said, Ananias, why hath Satan filled thine heart to lie to the Holy Ghost, and to keep back part of the price of the land?

The holy spirit killed Ananias for stealing part of his contributions to the church.

for your last two question the storehouse was a barn that was built by either Josiah or Hezekiah I'm not sure it is somewhere in 2nd chronicles

I'm on the road right now so can't give full details

I'll show u the passage when I get my bible



the tithe was actually like a picnic so ur mind i s in the right track on that point



read Deuteronomy 14 from 22

u will understand

Where is that barn that Hezekiah built where all the Christians in the world should put their tithes ?

Where has God appointed that we should eat our tithes this year ? Let's leave the past 10yrs ? Where is that barn that Hezekiah built where all the Christians in the world should put their tithes ?Where has God appointed that we should eat our tithes this year ? Let's leave the past 10yrs ?

Acts 2:44-47King James Version (KJV)



44 And all that believed were together, and had all things common;



45 And sold their possessions and goods, and parted them to all men, as every man had need.



46 And they, continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their meat with gladness and singleness of heart,



47 Praising God, and having favour with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved.



Dear sir, Ananias cannot chop other people's money and bring only part of his own. So, it was compulsory that he brought all. That's why he lied.



Ananias committed two offenses :

Acts ch 5 vs 3

But Peter said, Ananias, why hath Satan filled thine heart to lie to the Holy Ghost, and to keep back part of the price of the land?



The holy spirit killed Ananias for stealing part of his contributions to the church.



ur usage of Ananias and acts is not related to your topic

because they were not tithing or do you want to say that youve sold all you have and given it all to the church

the purpose of the giving to the church then is for those who did not have so that they will not go hungry plus the beneficiaries of the donations of the Christians was the Christians not the pastors. and the giving was still free will they were not forced to sell their properties they were moved to do so

they were not cursed if they did not sell the properties.

the issue of the selling of properties to feed themselves and the needy among them is different from tithe

ur usage of Ananias and acts is not related to your topic

because they were not tithing or do you want to say that youve sold all you have and given it all to the church

the purpose of the giving to the church then is for those who did not have so that they will not go hungry plus the beneficiaries of the donations of the Christians was the Christians not the pastors. and the giving was still free will they were not forced to sell their properties they were moved to do so

they were not cursed if they did not sell the properties.

the issue of the selling of properties to feed themselves and the needy among them is different from tithe

or do you want to say that those who had nothing to sell were left out of the sharing

ur usage of Ananias and acts is not related to your topic

because they were not tithing or do you want to say that youve sold all you have and given it all to the church

the purpose of the giving to the church then is for those who did not have so that they will not go hungry plus the beneficiaries of the donations of the Christians was the Christians not the pastors. and the giving was still free will they were not forced to sell their properties they were moved to do so

they were not cursed if they did not sell the properties.

the issue of the selling of properties to feed themselves and the needy among them is different from tithe

or do you want to say that those who had nothing to sell were left out of the sharing Freeze is telling y'all that the apostles didn't collect any money and God doesn't care about the offerings and tithes. The story of Ananias shows that the apostles collected all sef at a point and the Holy Spirit killed someone who kept back some of his all.

Freeze is telling y'all that the apostles didn't collect any money and God doesn't care about the offerings and tithes. The story of Ananias shows that the apostles collected all sef at a point and the Holy Spirit killed someone who kept back some of his all.

Bro, pay your tithe and offerings to your pastor. It's biblical.

Where is that barn that Hezekiah built where all the Christians in the world should put their tithes ?

Where has God appointed that we should eat our tithes this year ? Let's leave the past 10yrs ?

go to Israel and ask them

go to Israel and ask them

they are the ones that are paying the tithes there

go to Israel and ask them

they are the ones that are paying the tithes there So you don't know where the tithe barn is, meaning that you don't eat your tithe as commanded in deut 14. Lol

So you don't know where the tithe barn is, meaning that you don't eat your tithe as commanded in deut 14. Lol

So why are you discouraging those who know where the barn/storehouse is ?

Freeze is telling y'all that the apostles didn't collect any money and God doesn't care about the offerings and tithes. The story of Ananias shows that the apostles collected all sef at a point and the Holy Spirit killed someone who kept back some of his all.

Bro, pay your tithe and offerings to your pastor. It's biblical.

sis what the Christians paid in acts was not tithe. or is that what you r calling it. it is completely different from tithe

and I don't listen to freeze

I learn for myself

sis what the Christians paid in acts was not tithe. or is that what you r calling it. it is completely different from tithe

and I don't listen to freeze

I learn for myself

read Deuteronomy 14 from 22 u will see for yourself

I pay my tithe because I believe in it(what you believe will work for you) and nobody is forcing me to pay it. They don't lay emphasis on tithe in my church. Nobody should quote me on this plssssssss

Anyone who still pay tithe should also look for a high priest to carry out animal sacrifices on behalf of his/her sins... Lol!

sis what the Christians paid in acts was not tithe. or is that what you r calling it. it is completely different from tithe

and I don't listen to freeze

I learn for myself

read Deuteronomy 14 from 22 u will see for yourself



Christians in the old testament paid tithe. In the new testament, nobody condemned tithes. Jesus even said : give to ceaser what belongs to ceaser, give to God what belongs to God. what belongs to God ? Or haven't you heard about praising God with your substance ?

We see Christians in the new testament giving all they have to support the church.



Christians in the old testament paid tithe. In the new testament, nobody condemned tithes. Jesus even said : give to ceaser what belongs to ceaser, give to God what belongs to God. what belongs to God ? Or haven't you heard about praising God with your substance ?

We see Christians in the new testament giving all they have to support the church.

You're kicking against tithes.

in the OT Bible tithes were in form of livestocks which were offered as burnt offerings. and silver or gold were documented to be used as tithes just livestocks and fruits.

Before I go any further, kindly make reference to a passage in the Bible where Jesus or his disciples or wherever in the New Testament Bible tithes were offered 5 Likes

Anyone who still pay tithe should also look for a high priest to carry out animal sacrifices on behalf of his/her sins... Lol!

It's expressly said that anyone who sacrificeth, does so to Idols and not to God because Jesus is the perfect sacrifice for us all. 1Chorinthians ch 10 vs 19 -20

in the OT Bible tithes were in form of livestocks which were offered as burnt offerings. and silver or gold were documented to be used as tithes just livestocks and fruits.

Before I go any further, kindly make reference to a passage in the Bible where Jesus or his disciples or wherever in the New Testament Bible tithes were offered

in the OT Bible tithes were in form of livestocks which were offered as burnt offerings.

Before I go any further, kindly make reference to a passage in the Bible where Jesus or his disciples or wherever in the New Testament Bible tithes were offered

1Chorinthians 10 vs 19 -20 says that sacrifices are not to God but to Idols. So offering of burnt offerings have been abolished that's why neither Jesus nor his disciples offered burnt offerings but Jesus never condemned tithes instead he said give to ceaser what belongs to ceaser and give to God what belongs to God.