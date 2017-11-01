₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,695 members, 3,896,545 topics. Date: Monday, 06 November 2017 at 05:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) (4407 Views)
Mechanics , Touts, Hotels Tops Beneficiaries Of Lagos Island Flood / N5,000 Stipend: How We Identified Beneficiaries – Presidency / Wike Addresses Delegates At PDP National Convention, August 17th 2016 (video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by Newshelm: 4:26pm
Governor Wike addresses protesting Foreign scholarship beneficiaries in front of Chatham House in London today.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/photos-gov-wike-addresses-protesting-london-students.html
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by Clerverly: 4:28pm
Nwike Remains The Most Useless Governor In Nigeria...
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by suyamasta(m): 4:29pm
Why is Nigeria failing so badly in terms of growth or development even the Colonial masters seemed to have done better than we are currently doing!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 5:05pm
Sometimes people don't understand the promises they're making when they make them.
1 Like
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:05pm
See this yeye pot-bellied man oo. He can't pay Rivers students on scholarship yet he spent millions of dollars visiting Cristiano Ronaldo and establishing Real Madrid Academy in his state. Sense fall on you Wike
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by chrisxxx(m): 5:06pm
No doubt Wike would do something. However, their super-inflated school fees will be thoroughly investigated. Previous administration was not honest with their bills. Wike is in London to discuss directly with the schools in order to ascertain the real fees. Be patient with him.
1 Like
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by FlyTee(m): 5:06pm
Rogue Nation
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 5:06pm
1 Like
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by donestk(m): 5:07pm
**As copied**
Graduate Internship in International Development
Internships are excellent opportunities for young graduates considering a career in development to gain experience in field work. We provide challenging assignments, and applicants are expected to possess maturity, character, initiative and self-reliance as well as outstanding academic credentials and problem solving skills.
As a graduate field intern at Dataville Research, you receive tailored training, guidance and real responsibility from the beginning, quickly becoming an invaluable candidate in the global development sector.
Due to the high volume of applications, we are unable to provide positions for in-house internship in our various offices across Africa however, we are pleased to announce the commencement of our innovative virtual internship programme where the participant (intern) gains field experience while working in a remote professional setting and is not physically present at any of Dataville Research offices.
Download the Graduate Internship Programme Application Form via http://datavillegroup.com/get-involved/ to apply.
**As copied**
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by wokemzine: 5:07pm
re
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by ask4double(m): 5:08pm
Clerverly:
it now confirmed that you've lost your sanity my boy. I will look into it soonest.
1 Like
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by chrisxxx(m): 5:08pm
Clerverly:APC syndrome. Your brain has been exchanged with parboiled coco-yam.
2 Likes
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by Premiumwriter: 5:09pm
Seems our governors must wash their underwear not only in public in the country but in other countries. They have no shame at all.
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by survchris: 5:09pm
CCTV SPY RECORDING WRISTWATCH
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by khalo: 5:09pm
Na him Sabi
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by spartacus11(m): 5:10pm
Nice one u protestester should collect una moni, see him big Belle like pregnant woman
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by marsoden: 5:10pm
chrisxxx:
Parboiled cocoyam is tasty, please don't play with it. Look for something that equates the uselessness that you're looking for.
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by spartacus11(m): 5:10pm
chrisxxx:Fall on u
1 Share
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by kingandamy4life: 5:12pm
They should ask REAL MADRID.....wike wants them to play football cos you make much money.
Rather than finish now and come back with no hope of a job become a footballer and create job
1 Like
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by chrisxxx(m): 5:14pm
spartacus11:U have shown where u come from. People are products of their precinct.
The child is the father of the man.
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by spartacus11(m): 5:16pm
chrisxxx:
Where did u come from by saying someone brain has been exchange with coco yam
Wat concern APC for dis mata?
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by frenzyduchess(f): 5:20pm
How much?
survchris:
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by chrisxxx(m): 5:33pm
spartacus11:And have u become Lai the mouthpiece of APC?
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by spartacus11(m): 5:35pm
chrisxxx:
He his my chairman sir, but dat is not my prob
Y u go say some one brain has been exchange with coco yam
Is it dat bad
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by chrisxxx(m): 5:49pm
spartacus11:BROS U CAN SEE THE INSULT HE HEAPED ON A SERVING GOVERNOR. LAI IS UR CHAIRMAN WIKE IS MY GOVERNOR.
|Re: Wike Addresses Protesting Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries In London (Photos) by chrisxxx(m): 5:52pm
marsoden:\
Bros cant find any and dont want to waste donkey dung since it could be used as fertilizer.
(0) (Reply)
Impact Of Reforms On The Lives Of Common People / Cnn Biased Reporting In Lebanon / Is Nigeria Ready For Democracy?
Viewing this topic: tamsjay(m), Follededon(m), bulletproofmonk(m), chiteny(m), row2ray(m), Yugoos, cleish(m), Deeney(m), cnior10, femolii, forghon, Gavrelino123, emmalux2(m), Ikenna792, ezyk(m), columnar, TeeLawrnz, KingsCity, chima4UK(m), TiffanyDavies, tbagjames(m) and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22