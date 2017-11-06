₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by laidelaitan: 4:55pm
Sad!!! British charity worker killed in Nigeria after being kidnapped, 3 others freed
A British hostage kidnapped last month in southern Nigeria has been killed and three others freed.
Ian Squire was one of four Britons taken by suspected militants on 13 October from the oil-rich Delta area.
The British High Commission and Nigerian
authorities negotiated the release of Alanna Carson, David Donovan and Shirley Donovan.
The British Foreign Office (FCO) said it had been a "traumatic time" for those involved. An FCO spokesperson said that Nigerian authorities were investigating the kidnapping, adding: "Our staff will continue to do all we can to support the families."
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by LivinaPatrick(f): 5:04pm
May you find peace in the Lord
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by hatchy: 5:04pm
So sad!
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by nairavsdollars: 5:17pm
That is why Africa and Nigeria is always behind. Someone left the comfortability of his country and came here to assist but see how you repaid him back. May his killers find no peace
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by Godjone(m): 5:18pm
NIGERIA NOW A KILLING FIELD UNDER THE SATANIC APC REGIME. WE ARE DOOMED FOR REAL
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by cosby02(m): 5:18pm
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by Handsomebeing(m): 5:18pm
This is really sad. I am from Delta State and moved from lagos to Warri in 2016 to start a business. I am back in Lagos after 6 months of Hell. Robbed, almost kidnapped and community wahala with my business I Ughelli.
Our problem in this country is fundamental. We need to go back to the drawing board and start all over again.
All through my stay in Delta. The only foreigners I saw were Lebanese and a few Chinese. Don’t know why a whole oyinbo man will go to Delta State. May his soul Rest In Peace.
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by toyzeal(m): 5:18pm
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by IamSimi(m): 5:18pm
Buhari Caused It
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by Namzy(m): 5:18pm
Hope Britain does something about this
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by dayleke(m): 5:18pm
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by freebuddy: 5:18pm
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by Toyade888(m): 5:18pm
One less foreigner...
Rip all d same
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by donestk(m): 5:19pm
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by Donchyke007(m): 5:19pm
How did we get here
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by dewaskillz: 5:19pm
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by ibkgab001: 5:19pm
This world is running to an end soon accept Jesus
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by itzMizELo(f): 5:19pm
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by itsandi(m): 5:20pm
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by bugidon(m): 5:21pm
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by vengertime: 5:21pm
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by donestk(m): 5:21pm
#Not a Target
God bless humanitarians
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by Maniche44(m): 5:22pm
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by PSVITA: 5:22pm
Where you (British) are doing your charity work is only in Nigeria delta where there is oil. ok continue deceiving urself.
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by khalo: 5:24pm
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by Offpoint: 5:24pm
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by free2ryhme: 5:25pm
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by itiswellandwell: 5:25pm
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by gypsey(m): 5:26pm
some one who came to help them and they murdered him, backwards cretins!
|Re: British Charity Worker Killed In Nigeria After Being Kidnapped, 3 Others Freed by bewla(m): 5:27pm
