



A British hostage kidnapped last month in southern Nigeria has been killed and three others freed.



Ian Squire was one of four Britons taken by suspected militants on 13 October from the oil-rich Delta area.



The British High Commission and Nigerian

authorities negotiated the release of Alanna Carson, David Donovan and Shirley Donovan.



The British Foreign Office (FCO) said it had been a "traumatic time" for those involved. An FCO spokesperson said that Nigerian authorities were investigating the kidnapping, adding: "Our staff will continue to do all we can to support the families."



Read more on



https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/11/06/headofsocials-sad-british-charity-worker-killed-nigeria-kidnapped-3-others-freed/ Sad!!! British charity worker killed in Nigeria after being kidnapped, 3 others freedA British hostage kidnapped last month in southern Nigeria has been killed and three others freed.Ian Squire was one of four Britons taken by suspected militants on 13 October from the oil-rich Delta area.The British High Commission and Nigerianauthorities negotiated the release of Alanna Carson, David Donovan and Shirley Donovan.The British Foreign Office (FCO) said it had been a "traumatic time" for those involved. An FCO spokesperson said that Nigerian authorities were investigating the kidnapping, adding: "Our staff will continue to do all we can to support the families."Read more on