Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:06pm
A lady known as Ibinabo Jack was pictured making Governor Obaseki of Edo state up.Check out his look as the lady makes him up
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-look-on-governor-obaseki-face-as.html?m=1
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by Airforce1(m): 5:07pm
I ugly pass this man
1 Like
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by adem30: 5:08pm
Which kind rough play be this?
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by AntiWailer: 5:09pm
Arghhh.
So what we have been seeing is make up face ?
What will the real face look like ?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by iamJ: 5:13pm
making up a monkey
Waste of foundation and time
see how he looks like goat when them roast for firewood fire
Very ugly man, his wife deserves a nobel price for bearing
#No Filter Attitude
1 Like
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by madridguy(m): 5:14pm
Make up for wetin?
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by Kondomatic(m): 5:27pm
He's doing stuffs with the lady in his mind
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by Edopesin(m): 5:55pm
meme loading
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by Memphis357(m): 5:56pm
w
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by Promismike(m): 5:56pm
Njo! I wonder weather Edo has fine guys
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by ismokeweed(m): 5:56pm
This bloody thief.
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by deebrain(m): 5:56pm
Oh
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by muller101(m): 5:56pm
Chai Edo State have suffered. First Adams now this
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by LastSurvivor11: 5:57pm
S
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by Ronnicute(m): 5:57pm
What's this for? Is he contesting for Mr Nigeria?
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by Johnawesome(m): 5:57pm
Has anyone seen this ode=> tochivitus
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by numerouno01(m): 5:57pm
why edo governors dy always dy ugly
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by miteolu(m): 5:57pm
T
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by Christane(m): 5:58pm
.
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by JamesReacher(m): 5:58pm
iamJ:You have started your foolishness again abi
|Re: Lady Applies Makeup On Governor Obaseki's Face by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:58pm
Airforce1:not yet, maybe when you are older
