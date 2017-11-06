Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives (2634 Views)

Taiwo Adisa - Abuja





A major feud appears imminent between the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a move by the commission to interrogate some officials of the DSS.



Though details of the investigation purportedly being carried out by the EFCC were not made available to Sunday Tribune at the weekend, it was gathered that the commission had sent a request to effect the release of the affected DSS officials.



Investigations revealed that the authorities of the DSS had, however, refused to release the requested officials, thus creating a fresh round of animosity between the two government agencies.



A source knowledgeable on the matter said that the invitation was an attempt to rubbish the Service since the DSS was not answerable to the EFCC.



The source said: “What are they (EFCC) trying to do, audit our operations or what? Did the service report any financial infraction to them and call for their intervention? It is just a case of overzealousness and lack of professionalism and we won’t allow that, because what you allow is what will continue.



“If they [EFCC] need any clarification on anything, they should come to our office.



They know where we are. We can’t be humiliated by anybody. Never! If this is a fallout from the security report officially requested by the National Assembly, then we wish them luck. We stand by our findings. If someone is not fit and proper to hold an office, we can’t season any filth. It’s as simple as that. We never went outside of our mandate.”



The DSS has been at loggerheads with the EFCC since the Service wrote two memos to the Senate, stopping the clearance of the acting chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu.



The Service, in a March 14, 2017 security report sent to the Senate, concluded that “in the light of the foregoing, Magu has failed the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption drive of the present administration.”



Though sources said Magu had answered queries raised by President Muhammadu Buhari, on the said report, the responses were not made available to the Senate, which refused to clear Magu.



When contacted, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, told Sunday Tribune that he needed to check with the authoritues to confirm the said invitation sent to the DSS officials.



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/dss-efcc-fresh-face-off-invitation-sss-operatives/

It is not new. There is inter-agency rivalry between them. This is however affecting smooth operations and successful breakthroughs. 1 Like 1 Share

There is nothing wrong in EFCC inviting DSS officials. The Act establishing the EFCC did not exempt any agency or persons from investigation.



That is why it is important to build institutions. No one is above the law. 8 Likes 1 Share











I swear i hv ntin to say..am just hia to read comments n get likes I swear i hv ntin to say..am just hia to read comments n get likes 2 Likes







Haba, na wa for EFCC oooo



Even Jeffrey Archer knows there is honor among thieves



espirit de corps!!! Haba, na wa for EFCC ooooEven Jeffrey Archer knows there isespirit de corps!!! 1 Like 3 Shares

Smh

On what basis will the DSS say,EFCC can't invite any of their personnel from been question?



Buhari is a failure, see the nonsense happening under him,the man is more clueless than gej







Nigeria is nothing but a useless country.

Confused country

so FBI cannot question CIA again

Who are the people investigating the EFCC officials?

Buhari cant even unify two agencies working directly under him yet we expect him to unify Nigeria ..Buhari is so divisive it shows amongst his agencies 4 Likes

APC is at a tipping point. In 2018 we shall see. Division is everywhere

And nobody will call somebody to order if daura say dey wont go dey wont cos the gov sef get as e be

lordm:

Confused country

If financial crimes were allegedly committed by DSS, EFCC has the mandate to investigate and bring culprits to justice!

From the response of the DSS official even though anonymous,it clearly show that magu is not fit to continue to hold office but the senate was accused of gang up against him using media propaganda, all these just goes to show the biasness of buhari n the fake nature of his acclaimed personality n his so call anti corruption crusade,but time shall tell.

It is vital because some them are really mishaving

It is vital because some them are really misbehaving

9ja which way...everywhere u look chaos.

Is there nothing good to come out of 9ja since bubu took over?

I dun tire.

Now its agency fighting agency.

Tomorrow APC fighting PDP.

Next tomorrow Igbo fighting Hausa/Yoruba

Other days, Fulani herdsmen, boko boys n militants.

Nigeria is at war with itself and the truth is Nigeria is loosing badly.

Nigeria which way my country.

Make dem fight well

our institutions are dead, do we even have institutions? this is an indication of the fish begins to stink from the head, I was fooled by the anti corruption slogan of this misplaced government during election now look at what we have now. it's a shame on every Nigerian to have this sets of fools at the helms of affairs.

lilfreezy:

so FBI cannot question CIA again



Who's the FBI where the CIA stands?



The CIA has a higher security clearance, so don't bother arguing. Who's the FBI where the CIA stands?The CIA has a higher security clearance, so don't bother arguing.