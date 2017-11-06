₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by ijustdey: 6:33pm
Taiwo Adisa - Abuja
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/dss-efcc-fresh-face-off-invitation-sss-operatives/
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by femidejulius(m): 6:39pm
It is not new. There is inter-agency rivalry between them. This is however affecting smooth operations and successful breakthroughs.
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by Campusity: 6:45pm
There is nothing wrong in EFCC inviting DSS officials. The Act establishing the EFCC did not exempt any agency or persons from investigation.
That is why it is important to build institutions. No one is above the law.
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by pawesome(m): 8:01pm
I swear i hv ntin to say..am just hia to read comments n get likes
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by NwaAmaikpe: 8:01pm
Haba, na wa for EFCC oooo
Even Jeffrey Archer knows there is honor among thieves
espirit de corps!!!
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by Maradona98: 8:01pm
Smh
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by walemoney007(m): 8:02pm
On what basis will the DSS say,EFCC can't invite any of their personnel from been question?
Buhari is a failure, see the nonsense happening under him,the man is more clueless than gej
Nigeria is nothing but a useless country.
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by lordm: 8:03pm
Confused country
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by lilfreezy: 8:03pm
so FBI cannot question CIA again
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by asawanathegreat(m): 8:04pm
Who are the people investigating the EFCC officials?
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by FarahAideed: 8:04pm
Buhari cant even unify two agencies working directly under him yet we expect him to unify Nigeria ..Buhari is so divisive it shows amongst his agencies
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by Built2last: 8:05pm
APC is at a tipping point. In 2018 we shall see. Division is everywhere
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by bigwig10(m): 8:06pm
And nobody will call somebody to order if daura say dey wont go dey wont cos the gov sef get as e be
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by drizzymadbet(m): 8:07pm
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by stirene(m): 8:09pm
lordm:
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by fyneguy: 8:11pm
If financial crimes were allegedly committed by DSS, EFCC has the mandate to investigate and bring culprits to justice!
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by positivetaught: 8:12pm
From the response of the DSS official even though anonymous,it clearly show that magu is not fit to continue to hold office but the senate was accused of gang up against him using media propaganda, all these just goes to show the biasness of buhari n the fake nature of his acclaimed personality n his so call anti corruption crusade,but time shall tell.
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by brexit: 8:14pm
It is vital because some them are really mishaving
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by Dagaya(m): 8:15pm
9ja which way...everywhere u look chaos.
Is there nothing good to come out of 9ja since bubu took over?
I dun tire.
Now its agency fighting agency.
Tomorrow APC fighting PDP.
Next tomorrow Igbo fighting Hausa/Yoruba
Other days, Fulani herdsmen, boko boys n militants.
Nigeria is at war with itself and the truth is Nigeria is loosing badly.
Nigeria which way my country.
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by jomoh: 8:15pm
Make dem fight well
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by Almaheed: 8:18pm
our institutions are dead, do we even have institutions? this is an indication of the fish begins to stink from the head, I was fooled by the anti corruption slogan of this misplaced government during election now look at what we have now. it's a shame on every Nigerian to have this sets of fools at the helms of affairs.
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by teflonjake(m): 8:19pm
lilfreezy:
Who's the FBI where the CIA stands?
The CIA has a higher security clearance, so don't bother arguing.
|Re: DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives by biguncle2: 8:19pm
I'm so ashamed to say I'm from this country. Very foolish country
walemoney007:
