Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture
|Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by zoho23(f): 6:58pm
They all seem to be having fun...
More @ http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/11/see-this-funny-photo-of-majid.html
3 Likes
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by Mznaett(f): 7:00pm
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by NwaAmaikpe: 7:04pm
I didn't know Majid Michael and his wife were personal friends with that mother of a bastard who will grow to be stupid.
http://www.nairaland.com/4160407/video-yvonne-nelsons-new-born
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by Afrok(m): 7:11pm
See him hair like Blade own
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by sexybbstar(f): 7:13pm
This guy is handsome
1 Like
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by Greystone(m): 7:16pm
sexybbstar:
Aunty, you are also handsome
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by sexybbstar(f): 7:19pm
Greystone:you are also beautiful
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by CEEcey(f): 7:26pm
I wonder what will be going through the wife mind,knowing fully well that the husband has slept with the bitch countless times
That is an insult to the wife!!!
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by McBeal10(f): 7:31pm
hin wife resemble one girl I know
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by GloriaNinja(f): 7:42pm
CUTE MAJID MITCHELL
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by dayleke(m): 8:09pm
3some loading
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by prince2blinks(m): 8:10pm
How this 1 take become news no haba....
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by stirene(m): 8:10pm
Cool
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by dayleke(m): 8:10pm
zoho23:
Define fun o!!!!
OP!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by WarriDemon: 8:11pm
Where is the fun here na?? The things that makes Front page these days baffle the devil too
2 Likes
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by Diso60090(m): 8:11pm
NwaAmaikpe:i know say if she ask you will you marry me na100%yes from you
1 Like
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by Maltaleeza(f): 8:12pm
I kinda like the picture
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by Wisebisho: 8:12pm
NwaAmaikpe:Why all this? Is she the cause of your predicament?
3 Likes
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by psalmhorah(m): 8:12pm
pastor majid ..
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by petrick10(m): 8:12pm
Pls my phone's bout to off
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by ayesco202(m): 8:12pm
Naso e dey start
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by Crossguy: 8:12pm
SO THIS IS ALSO A NEWS NOW? MY BEANS DEY BURN
1 Like
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by miteolu(m): 8:12pm
Majid, very serious with his family unlike...
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by EmekaBlue(m): 8:12pm
Made in Ghana products...
Nothing funny here Op
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by spongeisback: 8:12pm
NwaAmaikpe:You think you're funny? How can you call a child a bastard? You're very very stupid both you and the people liking your comment.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by Tbillz(m): 8:13pm
Majid kind of pastor ehen
Learning and viewing
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by alexistaiwo: 8:13pm
Who pushed this thread to the front page
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by Talk2Bella(f): 8:13pm
NwaAmaikpe:
common
that's too harsh na
1 Like
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by Icon79(m): 8:13pm
His wife is very sexxxy. Dang!
O pari
sexybbstar:
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by dayleke(m): 8:13pm
Pulling hair na fun now,abi?
I see Lala sef viewing....
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by asawanathegreat(m): 8:13pm
Lovely couple
|Re: Majid Michel, His Wife And Yvonne Nelson In Funny Picture by WarriDemon: 8:14pm
prince2blinks:Know how to construct sentence first before you start to complain about news. Nonsense and Olodo!
No Trespazz, Upcoming Stand Up Comedian / Movie Industry Stagnant / Where Are Really Wrong?
