Former Rapper and music executive, Lanre Dabiri aka eLDee The Don and his beautiful wife Dolapo are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today.



Sharing the photo above on social media, His Wife wrote;



"Happy Anniversary my darling, thank you for making our life so effortlessly sweet. I love you more and more with each passing day and I am grateful that our happiness is always in the here and now and not a hindsight type of happiness. I wouldn’t trade a single minute...., ok maybe just one or two lol! I love you just the way you are. Here’s to many more years of love joy and happiness."

After he collapsed MoChedda's small breàst abi? After he collapsed MoChedda's small breàst abi? 16 Likes 4 Shares





Good for them. Good for them.

9 years... I wonder what the secret is...

wizbaba,davido n d fresh bloods av push im n his crew to oblivion. Were has he been?wizbaba,davido n d fresh bloods av push im n his crew to oblivion. 1 Like 1 Share

9 yrs? Real good.. Happy Annivesary! 1 Like

* sniffing coke continues * 2 Likes

Nine years no be beans o.



These days wey Hausa perfume dey last pass some marriages, 15 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:



After he collapsed MoChedda's small breàst abi? you!!! you!!! 2 Likes

Congrats

Where this guy go? He just fade off from limelight.



I missed his songs.



Congrats.

This was one of the best rapper then

Wow, not a typical Nigerian Celeb Marrige

One of d very few artist DT sings with his brain ON, not d oda way round

Congrats boss. Trybesmen was the bomb then



Eldee

Freestyle

KaBoom 4 Likes

philantropiest:

Were has he been? wizbaba,davido n d fresh bloods av push im n his crew to oblivion.



shut up! He is in Atlanta leaving fine with his family shut up! He is in Atlanta leaving fine with his family 2 Likes

Happy married life DaDon!

...

Former rapper, is he now a tapper?







handsome men marrying ugly women. smh.

May the Almighty God continue to bless your union.



Wedding anniversary on the same day.



My own sef dey come..me sef go celebrate 50 years wedding anniversary in the name if all that is good in this world.



My own sef dey come..me sef go celebrate 50 years wedding anniversary in the name if all that is good in this world.

this is cute!

Choiiii! I miss Eldee oooo

HWA TO YOU

Ishilove:

9 years... I wonder what the secret is...



The secret to a long and lasting marriage is.... the husband has to be deaf and the wife blind...







though in some cases the reveres is true The secret to a long and lasting marriage is.... the husband has to be deaf and the wife blind...though in some cases the reveres is true 2 Likes

