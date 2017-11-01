₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:03pm
Former Rapper and music executive, Lanre Dabiri aka eLDee The Don and his beautiful wife Dolapo are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today.
Sharing the photo above on social media, His Wife wrote;
"Happy Anniversary my darling, thank you for making our life so effortlessly sweet. I love you more and more with each passing day and I am grateful that our happiness is always in the here and now and not a hindsight type of happiness. I wouldn’t trade a single minute...., ok maybe just one or two lol! I love you just the way you are. Here’s to many more years of love joy and happiness."
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:03pm
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by NwaAmaikpe: 8:10pm
After he collapsed MoChedda's small breàst abi?
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by OrestesDante(m): 8:33pm
Good for them.
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by Ishilove: 8:45pm
9 years... I wonder what the secret is...
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by philantropiest(m): 8:47pm
Were has he been? wizbaba,davido n d fresh bloods av push im n his crew to oblivion.
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by Seeker17(m): 9:10pm
9 yrs? Real good.. Happy Annivesary!
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by Wisedove(m): 9:22pm
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by kennygee(f): 9:23pm
Nine years no be beans o.
These days wey Hausa perfume dey last pass some marriages,
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by drizzymadbet(m): 9:23pm
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by foxzy(m): 9:23pm
NwaAmaikpe:you!!!
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by itiswellandwell: 9:23pm
Congrats
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by tintingz(m): 9:24pm
Where this guy go? He just fade off from limelight.
I missed his songs.
Congrats.
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by IamSimi(m): 9:24pm
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by DreI1(m): 9:24pm
This was one of the best rapper then
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by IamNat: 9:25pm
Wow, not a typical Nigerian Celeb Marrige
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by elyte89: 9:27pm
One of d very few artist DT sings with his brain ON, not d oda way round
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by aieromon(m): 9:27pm
Congrats boss. Trybesmen was the bomb then
Eldee
Freestyle
KaBoom
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by Elnino4ladies: 9:28pm
philantropiest:
shut up! He is in Atlanta leaving fine with his family
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by modelmike7(m): 9:28pm
Happy married life DaDon!
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by Divay22(f): 9:28pm
...
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by churchee: 9:29pm
Former rapper, is he now a tapper?
handsome men marrying ugly women. smh.
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by frikpus: 9:30pm
May the Almighty God continue to bless your union.
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:30pm
First basket mouth,now Eldee..
Wedding anniversary on the same day.
My own sef dey come..me sef go celebrate 50 years wedding anniversary in the name if all that is good in this world.
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by RICHOLAC(m): 9:31pm
this is cute!
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by Blackhawk01: 9:31pm
Choiiii! I miss Eldee oooo
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by Alonso91(m): 9:33pm
HWA TO YOU
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by izenco2005(m): 9:33pm
Sorry I don't give a fuk, please go this way.
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by Kemikay1: 9:34pm
Ishilove:
The secret to a long and lasting marriage is.... the husband has to be deaf and the wife blind...
though in some cases the reveres is true
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by kajsa08(f): 9:34pm
Ok
|Re: Eldee The Don And Wife, Dolapo Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary by tosyne2much(m): 9:35pm
I just like to his man.. Very mature
