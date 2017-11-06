Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit (1389 Views)

The Presidency on Monday assured Nigerians and the international community that the 2019 general elections will be free and fair.



It also said the 2015 general election was credible just because of the then chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega.



The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed these in a statement made available to journalists.



Shehu was reacting to a United Nation’s prediction that 2019 elections in Nigeria will be credible and violent-free.



He described the prediction as yet another indication of the world’s confidence in Nigeria’s current administration.



A United Nations representative was said to have made the prediction in a Channels TV interview.



Shehu expressed pleasure at what he called the world body’s accurate observation of the trends in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, which he said could only lead down the path of free and fair elections come 2019.



He said, “The Buhari government doesn’t believe in cheap propaganda.



“It is not about responding to the attacks, false allegations, and insinuations of the PDP or of the still very active media machinery of the previous government.



“We believe in taking active steps to ensure that the future of Nigeria is better than it is today and we are glad to see that the United Nations has acknowledged this.



“Under the government of President Buhari, a number of credible elections have been conducted in states and local governments across Nigeria and, so far, there has been no cause for fear or worry.”

That means PMB is not contesting if not he will rig himself back to aso Villa 6 Likes 1 Share

Who are you deceiving?, Me?. If i wasn't a Nigerian i would believe, there ain't nothing free and fair in this country starting from judgment to equality come to talk of elections 1 Like

That means PMB is not contesting if not he will rig himself back to aso Villa RIGGING OF ELECTIONS IS HIS HOBBY. RIGGING OF ELECTIONS IS HIS HOBBY. 1 Like

No election have been free and fair in Nigeria but sure APC have been giving us "inconclusive elections" right from when they ascended to power.Meanwhile they are already perfecting plots on how to rig the 2019 election but people are also determined to resist it at all cost. 4 Likes

Lol,im 100%sure Pmb will never allow free and fair,he'll surely work on it,your votes won't count,He ain't GEJ..nigerians shouting 2019,make una dey find alternative.i told you all,Pmb is a (#)

Story for the gods, the gods oo







Buhari will lose woefully and dogs and baboon will soak blood 1 Like

They have no option than to make it free and fair...that is the least they can do. After all, the one that brought them into power was fair.



The whole world is watching...if they want to crown this directionsless government of theirs with a chaotic unfair election, they can go ahead... they've already set many negative records so a bad election will not be a surprise... 2 Likes

Funny!!! For this Naija? We don't believe in sh1ts like this.. When rigging is mentioned, we connote it to Naija abeg... It only takes the grace of God for the country to grow and become better.



That's if the word "better" hasn't been censored out from Naija's dikshunari 1 Like

Good joke...tell us another one 2 Likes

Presidency, presidency.. the cabal has taken over Nigeria. 1 Like

If only the baboons and dogs won't soak in blood 2 Likes

Yeah... Change is here... Pls sack the current inec chairman and install lie Mohammed he's the man for the job 1 Like 1 Share

Story story

APC will still dominate the 2019,this time around PDP will be seriously embarassed.....MARK my words PDP will not win up to 15 states 1 Like

farts on thread.. nonsense



When has elections ever been free n fair in Nigeria WHO ARE THIS ONES DECIEVINGWhen has elections ever been free n fair in Nigeria 1 Like

Whether free or not,you guys will surely be booted out of Aso Rock come 2019.



Enough of this nonsense! 1 Like

good bye to buhari if there is free and fair election 1 Like

how can a buhari that isn't free AND fair promise free and fair elections? biggest April fool's story ever told!!! 1 Like









Says an APC government two years to election...meanwhile we are still waiting for their remembrance of 2015 promises. 1 Like

It will only be Free and Fair if you contest and lose the election

What is INEC doing to address the issue of valid voters who were disenfranchised in Lagos State during the last election.



PVCs were not issued to many residents in Lagos whose state of origin where either south south or south east.



Credibility comes from addressing some of these issues.



United Nation is a failed global institution known only for talking without action every September - year in year out on global issues. 3 Likes

They can only deceive those legendary coneheaded mumunis 2 Likes

Cough! As if there’s been a positive precedence...

I don't bliv it

De only thing that will make it free and fair is if buhari loos reelection and accept it I'm good faith

It's not about Rigging Himself in but rather where are the opposition? There must be a Strong Contender from the opposition and if you notice they have been fighting themselves for so long about the Chiarman thing so its time they regroup and produce a strong leader which I dont see them doing as everybody wants to Contest. Regardless of the difficult situation in Nigeria and the percieved nagetive views of Buhari, Nigerians just dont trust PDP, they will never trust them with the National Treasury just watch! Deep inside people believe they will loot everything again It's not about Rigging Himself in but rather where are the opposition? There must be a Strong Contender from the opposition and if you notice they have been fighting themselves for so long about the Chiarman thing so its time they regroup and produce a strong leader which I dont see them doing as everybody wants to Contest. Regardless of the difficult situation in Nigeria and the percieved nagetive views of Buhari, Nigerians just dont trust PDP, they will never trust them with the National Treasury just watch! Deep inside people believe they will loot everything again 1 Like

let's hope so....