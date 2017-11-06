₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:07pm
The Presidency on Monday assured Nigerians and the international community that the 2019 general elections will be free and fair.
http://punchng.com/2019-elections-will-be-free-fair-presidency/
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by Julietm(f): 8:10pm
That means PMB is not contesting if not he will rig himself back to aso Villa
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by Yeligray(m): 8:13pm
Who are you deceiving?, Me?. If i wasn't a Nigerian i would believe, there ain't nothing free and fair in this country starting from judgment to equality come to talk of elections
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by clevvermind(m): 8:43pm
Julietm:RIGGING OF ELECTIONS IS HIS HOBBY.
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by Paperwhite(m): 9:53pm
No election have been free and fair in Nigeria but sure APC have been giving us "inconclusive elections" right from when they ascended to power.Meanwhile they are already perfecting plots on how to rig the 2019 election but people are also determined to resist it at all cost.
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by Ajakayekoke(m): 9:57pm
Lol,im 100%sure Pmb will never allow free and fair,he'll surely work on it,your votes won't count,He ain't GEJ..nigerians shouting 2019,make una dey find alternative.i told you all,Pmb is a (#)
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by Mc23: 10:02pm
Story for the gods, the gods oo
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by ChangetheChange: 10:02pm
Buhari will lose woefully and dogs and baboon will soak blood
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by eleojo23: 10:02pm
They have no option than to make it free and fair...that is the least they can do. After all, the one that brought them into power was fair.
The whole world is watching...if they want to crown this directionsless government of theirs with a chaotic unfair election, they can go ahead... they've already set many negative records so a bad election will not be a surprise...
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by juniorboy(m): 10:02pm
Funny!!! For this Naija? We don't believe in sh1ts like this.. When rigging is mentioned, we connote it to Naija abeg... It only takes the grace of God for the country to grow and become better.
That's if the word "better" hasn't been censored out from Naija's dikshunari
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by Patrick33(m): 10:03pm
Good joke...tell us another one
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by Earthquake1: 10:03pm
Presidency, presidency.. the cabal has taken over Nigeria.
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by Sunnycliff(m): 10:03pm
If only the baboons and dogs won't soak in blood
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by Nonnyflex(m): 10:04pm
Yeah... Change is here... Pls sack the current inec chairman and install lie Mohammed he's the man for the job
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by oluseyioba(m): 10:04pm
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by PMBtill2023(m): 10:04pm
APC will still dominate the 2019,this time around PDP will be seriously embarassed.....MARK my words PDP will not win up to 15 states
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by Bills2307(m): 10:04pm
farts on thread.. nonsense
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by Spaxon(f): 10:04pm
WHO ARE THIS ONES DECIEVING
When has elections ever been free n fair in Nigeria
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by hatchy: 10:04pm
Whether free or not,you guys will surely be booted out of Aso Rock come 2019.
Enough of this nonsense!
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by Abfinest007(m): 10:06pm
good bye to buhari if there is free and fair election
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by elChapo1: 10:06pm
how can a buhari that isn't free AND fair promise free and fair elections? biggest April fool's story ever told!!!
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by BruncleZuma: 10:07pm
Says an APC government two years to election...meanwhile we are still waiting for their remembrance of 2015 promises.
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by IamLaura(f): 10:10pm
It will only be Free and Fair if you contest and lose the election
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by MIPNIG: 10:10pm
What is INEC doing to address the issue of valid voters who were disenfranchised in Lagos State during the last election.
PVCs were not issued to many residents in Lagos whose state of origin where either south south or south east.
Credibility comes from addressing some of these issues.
United Nation is a failed global institution known only for talking without action every September - year in year out on global issues.
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by Justiceleague1: 10:11pm
They can only deceive those legendary coneheaded mumunis
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by brixton: 10:13pm
Cough! As if there’s been a positive precedence...
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by Histrings08(m): 10:16pm
I don't bliv it
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by nero2face: 10:17pm
De only thing that will make it free and fair is if buhari loos reelection and accept it I'm good faith
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by DreI1(m): 10:18pm
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by Aragon: 10:19pm
Julietm:
It's not about Rigging Himself in but rather where are the opposition? There must be a Strong Contender from the opposition and if you notice they have been fighting themselves for so long about the Chiarman thing so its time they regroup and produce a strong leader which I dont see them doing as everybody wants to Contest. Regardless of the difficult situation in Nigeria and the percieved nagetive views of Buhari, Nigerians just dont trust PDP, they will never trust them with the National Treasury just watch! Deep inside people believe they will loot everything again
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by dynicks(m): 10:23pm
let's hope so....
|Re: 2019 Elections Will Be Free, Fair - Presidency Assures Nigerians, Int'l Communit by steperone(m): 10:34pm
Julietm:
Because you sat with him during the 2015 election and watched him rig abi... All this people that can't manage themselves will come online n talk crap about people old enough to be there fathers!
