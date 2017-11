Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider (4469 Views)

On how he spotted the 23 year old, the Commissioner said, he noticed "a very young boy on a motorcycle and decided to approach him".



During a conversation, Michael revealed that he started riding the Motorcycle since two years ago to feed his family of five, excluding his mother, and has been making returns of Three Thousand Naira (N3,000.00) weekly to the owner of the 'okada'; one Peter Ubong.



The emotion-soaked Commissioner, who told Michael that it was precarious to ride bike at his age, asked him to request anything that would better his life apart from the "okada business".



"I have always wanted to own a provision shop, Sir. Please, if that would not be too much, kindly do that for me", said Michael.



However, Michael's request was upheld and that is how his dream became reality today through a man he has never met or known before.



Every supposed good deed by a politician has an undertone sinister motive.



I just hope he has not stolen this boy's destiny. 

Every supposed good deed by a politician has an undertone sinister motive.

I just hope he has not stolen this boy's destiny.

God Don finally pick his calls. He is lucky sha.Kudos to the commissioner, at least he isn't wicked like the yeye fowl that gave five able bodied youth 1 motorcycle to go and fight with the last man standing becoming the owner of the motorcycle

O! boy the elders may banish you for this kindergarten request. 2 Likes

I stop reading the post when i saw EXCLUDING HIS MOTHER,BUT I ASK MYSELF ONE QUESTION,,,SHOULD HE PUT THE BLAME OF HIS SUFFERING AS AN ORPHAN TO THAT WOMAN THAT HE WILL FAILED TO FEED HER?

Politicians steal 100m



Give 0.00001% just One million



And they are hailed by the jobless youths on the social media



Politicians steal 100m

Give 0.00001% just One million

And they are hailed by the jobless youths on the social media

GOD has many ways of picking calls,when it is your time no story!

see reasoning, lol



OMG see lie for Africa that man 23 year old ? I cry 1 Like

This is the boy's set time.

I stop reading the post when i saw EXCLUDING HIS MOTHER,BUT I ASK MYSELF ONE QUESTION,,,SHOULD HE PUT THE BLAME OF HIS SUFFERING AS AN ORPHAN TO THAT WOMAN THAT HE WILL FAILED TO FEED HER?

Mr inyang has proven to be competent in various capacity from the era of Obong Godswill Akpabio....more blessings fall on you sire!

He was there at the right time.may we not be missing when our help comes. Amen

I would have asked to be his P.A on a 360k per month salary

swahili

Wow! That's so thoughtful of the commissioner

BAD MARKET FOR VILLAGE PEOPLE

Lol...

If I hear say I senior this guy? Not ruling out the possibility of stress/poverty but this guy 23?If I hear say I senior this guy?

The boys destiny has been stolen

I would have asked to be his P.A on a 360k per month salary

The guy head no carry am go that way

23 year old, has a family of five

Well I hope they are his siblings and not children

God don pick up his call

Akwa ibom people and small reasoning, asking for odinary shop. anyway half bread is better than chin chin.

Every supposed good deed by a politician has an undertone sinister motive.



I just hope he has not stolen this boy's destiny. Why are you always bittered? Tell us biko. Why are you always bittered? Tell us biko.