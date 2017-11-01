₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by Angelanest: 8:09pm
It was all emotional moment earlier today when the Commissioner for Works, Akwa Ibom State, Mr Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, changed the story of one Michael Jacob Etim, a native of Obotim in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area. The 23 year-old Michael, who told the Commissioner that he lost his father when he was still a toddler, was one of the spectators during the demolition exercise of paid structures on the Uyo-Etinan Road.
On how he spotted the 23 year old, the Commissioner said, he noticed "a very young boy on a motorcycle and decided to approach him".
During a conversation, Michael revealed that he started riding the Motorcycle since two years ago to feed his family of five, excluding his mother, and has been making returns of Three Thousand Naira (N3,000.00) weekly to the owner of the 'okada'; one Peter Ubong.
The emotion-soaked Commissioner, who told Michael that it was precarious to ride bike at his age, asked him to request anything that would better his life apart from the "okada business".
"I have always wanted to own a provision shop, Sir. Please, if that would not be too much, kindly do that for me", said Michael.
However, Michael's request was upheld and that is how his dream became reality today through a man he has never met or known before.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/commissioner-ephraim-inyang-helps-23-year-old-okada-rider-in-akwa-ibom.html
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by NwaAmaikpe: 8:12pm
Nonsense
Every supposed good deed by a politician has an undertone sinister motive.
I just hope he has not stolen this boy's destiny.
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by Spylord48: 8:12pm
God Don finally pick his calls. He is lucky sha.Kudos to the commissioner, at least he isn't wicked like the yeye fowl that gave five able bodied youth 1 motorcycle to go and fight with the last man standing becoming the owner of the motorcycle
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by whateverkay(m): 8:26pm
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by Penalty82(m): 8:31pm
Did he say provision store?.
O! boy the elders may banish you for this kindergarten request.
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by ubongoton: 8:45pm
I stop reading the post when i saw EXCLUDING HIS MOTHER,BUT I ASK MYSELF ONE QUESTION,,,SHOULD HE PUT THE BLAME OF HIS SUFFERING AS AN ORPHAN TO THAT WOMAN THAT HE WILL FAILED TO FEED HER?
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by Pray(m): 8:59pm
Make i see the shop before i comment
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by Holyfield1(m): 10:05pm
Analysis of Nigeria Politics
Politicians steal 100m
Give 0.00001% just One million
And they are hailed by the jobless youths on the social media
Radarada
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by shimmer19: 10:05pm
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by PMBtill2023(m): 10:08pm
GOD has many ways of picking calls,when it is your time no story!
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by candlewax: 10:10pm
see reasoning, lol
Augustap
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by Prime101: 10:10pm
OMG see lie for Africa that man 23 year old ? I cry
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by Flexherbal(m): 10:10pm
Good.
This is the boy's set time.
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by Xanth01: 10:10pm
thieves...
In freshly drycleaned shirts...
Thieves...
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by Artistree(f): 10:11pm
ubongoton:Please what language is this?
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by tiswell(m): 10:11pm
Mr inyang has proven to be competent in various capacity from the era of Obong Godswill Akpabio....more blessings fall on you sire!
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by LadySarah(f): 10:11pm
He was there at the right time.may we not be missing when our help comes. Amen
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by Dgunnerz(m): 10:12pm
I would have asked to be his P.A on a 360k per month salary
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by tiswell(m): 10:12pm
Artistree:swahili
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by juniorboy(m): 10:12pm
Wow! That's so thoughtful of the commissioner
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by Spaxon(f): 10:13pm
BAD MARKET FOR VILLAGE PEOPLE
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by Artistree(f): 10:14pm
tiswell:Lol...
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by bewla(m): 10:15pm
t
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by Mznaett(f): 10:16pm
Not ruling out the possibility of stress/poverty but this guy 23? If I hear say I senior this guy?
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by qualityGod(m): 10:17pm
The boys destiny has been stolen
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by Mznaett(f): 10:17pm
Dgunnerz:
The guy head no carry am go that way
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by wellmax(m): 10:20pm
23 year old, has a family of five
Well I hope they are his siblings and not children
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by veacea: 10:26pm
God don pick up his call
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by Deo1986: 10:26pm
Akwa ibom people and small reasoning, asking for odinary shop. anyway half bread is better than chin chin.
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by Boyooosa(m): 10:26pm
NwaAmaikpe:Why are you always bittered? Tell us biko.
|Re: Ephraim Inyang-Eyen To Open Provision Store For 23-Year-Old Okada Rider by hobat4cash(m): 10:27pm
A nice gesture, let others take a cue from this. Give back to the people no matter how small. Peace.
