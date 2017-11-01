



On how he spotted the 23 year old, the Commissioner said, he noticed "a very young boy on a motorcycle and decided to approach him".



During a conversation, Michael revealed that he started riding the Motorcycle since two years ago to feed his family of five, excluding his mother, and has been making returns of Three Thousand Naira (N3,000.00) weekly to the owner of the 'okada'; one Peter Ubong.



The emotion-soaked Commissioner, who told Michael that it was precarious to ride bike at his age, asked him to request anything that would better his life apart from the "okada business".



"I have always wanted to own a provision shop, Sir. Please, if that would not be too much, kindly do that for me", said Michael.



However, Michael's request was upheld and that is how his dream became reality today through a man he has never met or known before.



