Jonathan Did Nothing For Igbos – Amaechi Explodes / Show Us One Thing Jonathan Did For Bayelsa During His 6yrs Rule: APC / Why Jonathan Did Not Save – Okonjo-iweala
|"Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by akelicious(m): 6:24am
Incredible things Jonathan did in office -Osinbajo
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/incredible-things-jonathan-did-in-office-osinbajo.html
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by 2chainzz(m): 6:26am
ha
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by Flyingngel(m): 6:27am
ok
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by nero2face: 6:29am
Almost 3yrs and APC are still blaming Jona, God will never forgive u guys for this scam on Nigerians, wish I can one day resign from being a Nigerian
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by raker300: 6:30am
2years after election...
Apc is still campaigning
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by Donll1: 6:35am
Serious o
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by Campusity: 6:36am
We have heard osinbajo. We await your own story once you leave Aso Rock I 2019.
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by wydmag(m): 6:38am
the issue of inflation of contracts is a thing of national disgrace. it happens in offices everywhere in Nigeria, where a contract which can be executed at 10m is awarded at the rate of 18M.
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by Samsimple(m): 6:39am
Pastor turn politician issokay
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by SillyMods: 6:43am
That regime was a waste of space. That period is better forgotten in our history.
Useless GEJ. Useless PDP and their moronic supporters.
At the right time, we will remind them of what they did.
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by midolian(m): 6:50am
nero2face:If the damage done by Jonathan is enough to last us eternity, I see no reason why they should stop blaming him
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by whateverkay(m): 6:57am
GEJ is a bastard. We the SS people regret the embarrassment he caused the country
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by Isoko1stSon(m): 6:59am
Osibanjo has taken over from Lia muhmd.
Osibanjo is a Fake Pastor.
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by Isoko1stSon(m): 7:00am
whateverkay:
Are u OK Impostor, tell us the name of Ur Village Head in the south South.
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by sdindan: 7:01am
[quote author=midolian post=62144711]If the damage done by Jonathan is enough to last us eternity, I see no reason why they should stop blaming him[/quote
I bet this administration have done damages in two years more than PDP 16Yrs.
Take it to the bank.
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by whateverkay(m): 7:02am
Isoko1stSon:
I'm from sagbama bayelsa state beside gbaramatu kingdom
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by Isoko1stSon(m): 7:02am
midolian:
HW can A Human being be ds Shallow?
Who isn't tired of hearing this daily nonsense from Apc
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by Isoko1stSon(m): 7:03am
If the broom waving demons are tired dey shud Jst resign
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by Isoko1stSon(m): 7:04am
whateverkay:
Tell us the Name of ur Village head impostor
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by luvinhubby(m): 7:09am
APC is a curse on Nigerians, took a stable and growing economy and wrecked in 1yr, borrowed over ₦7 trillion in 2yrs, armed herdsmen to kill Nigerians everywhere, could not stop Boko Haram as promised, increased fuel price from ₦87 to ₦147, plunged Nigerians into worse darkness in power supply.
And all they do is blame PDP, GEJ & everyone but them useless selves.
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by luvinhubby(m): 7:10am
whateverkay:
What do they call catfish in Ijaw dialect?
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by Isoko1stSon(m): 7:11am
luvinhubby:
Unbiased, d demons still have sympathy for DS tieves called apc
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by NigerDeltan(m): 7:13am
Same story everyday, they can't even point to one single project they av completed and commissioned in two and the half years
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by cpapa: 7:26am
SillyMods:have u seen a madman roaming d street of London I have not but if there is I think ur d guy
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by whateverkay(m): 7:33am
luvinhubby:
I won't teach you my language sorry. If u wanna know come to bayelsa
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by whateverkay(m): 7:34am
Isoko1stSon:
U can't know him. Back off
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by VulgarVulvas: 7:35am
This fool is still on campaign mode
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by VulgarVulvas: 7:38am
whateverkay:
Bustard spawn of an ab0ki trailer driver and a Yoruba paraga woman conceived under ijora bridge
Stop claiming ND
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by whateverkay(m): 7:39am
VulgarVulvas:
I'm from sagbama. Typical ijaw man
|Re: "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo by FarahAideed: 7:48am
Maybe if we allowed Jonathan to completely remove subsidy early in his govt like he planned to instead of sponsoring protests in Ojota then Jonathan govt could have been able to save more and plan better , May be if people like Buhari and other northern leaders had condemned boko haram instead of clandestinely providing them material and moral supporr to embarass the Jonathan govt then the govt would have had no need to spend so much much on military operations which were alway looted by senior military officers instead ...Two factors marred and derailed the Jonathan govt and they were Subsidy payments and and the Boko haram insurgency and actors in the current govt provided fuel to create those problems
