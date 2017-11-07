Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Incredible Things Jonathan Did In Office" - Osinbajo (10325 Views)

Incredible things Jonathan did in office -Osinbajo



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday uncovered what he called incredible things, which he said, happened in Nigeria a few weeks before the 2015 general elections.



The vice president spoke in Abuja at the legislative economic summit themed "Legislative Framework for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development".



He said under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria witnessed barefaced stealing and waste of resources unprecedented anywhere in the world; the situation, he alleged, caused the recent economic recession.



He said between 2013 and 2015 with oil prices averaging up to $110 per barrel, "sometimes going to as high as $150, the government of the day somehow contrived to increase national debt from N7.9 trillion to N12.1 trillion; while reducing external reserves from $45 billion to $28 billion as of May 2015."



The vice president said under Jonathan's watch, there was also inflation of contracts and other procurements which, he noted, always made the cost of infrastructure necessary for development unaffordable.



"Of course, we all know that there was very little by the way of investment in infrastructure and capital projects. In fact in 2015, capital spend was less than 11%. So there was very little to show for where this money went.



"I don’t want to keep repeating some of the incredible things that happened, a few weeks before the last elections; how large sums of money, a 100billion in cash ostensibly for security. Another $289million in cash was paid out in the same period.



"No country can survive that kind of unbridled waste and corruption. We must never forget, that corruption is perhaps, the most outrageous cause of our economic decline.



"Aside from barefaced stealing or waste of resources, the inflation of contracts and other procurements ensures that the cost of infrastructure necessary for development will always be unaffordable.



"So if what we should spend on building a 200km road ends up being spent on a 20 km road, there is no way we are going to make any progress and there is no way we won’t end up in some kind of economic decline or the other," Osinbajo stated.



He recalled: "In 2015, oil prices fell to as low as $28 at some point. But worse still, throughout 2016 we lost almost a million barrels a day in oil production due to vandalization and sabotage of oil facilities and pipelines. We lost something in the order of about 60% of our revenues. Yet we could have survived without going into a recession, I think Dr. Teriba so ably stated that, we could have survived if we had savings. But we had no savings only debt.



"As economists would say, and as Dr. Teriba had said, we did not have the fiscal buffers to enable a counter-cyclical approach. In other words, we lacked the savings to see us through the lean times. Why? Why did we lack savings, when so much money was being made? This is the elephant in the room.



'Today, we can say that despite the 60% or even more reduction in revenues from oil, we are bailing out the States and our capital spend in 2016 was close to N1.3trillion, the highest yet in the country's history. So with more prudent management, it is possible to do more with far less money."





ha

ok

Almost 3yrs and APC are still blaming Jona, God will never forgive u guys for this scam on Nigerians, wish I can one day resign from being a Nigerian 106 Likes 5 Shares

2years after election...



Apc is still campaigning 51 Likes 4 Shares

Serious o

We have heard osinbajo. We await your own story once you leave Aso Rock I 2019. 23 Likes 2 Shares

the issue of inflation of contracts is a thing of national disgrace. it happens in offices everywhere in Nigeria, where a contract which can be executed at 10m is awarded at the rate of 18M. 22 Likes 3 Shares

Pastor turn politician issokay 34 Likes 4 Shares

That regime was a waste of space. That period is better forgotten in our history.



Useless GEJ. Useless PDP and their moronic supporters.



At the right time, we will remind them of what they did. 17 Likes 2 Shares

nero2face:

Almost 3yrs and APC are still blaming Jona, God will never forgive u guys for this scam on Nigerians, wish I can one day resign from being a Nigerian If the damage done by Jonathan is enough to last us eternity, I see no reason why they should stop blaming him If the damage done by Jonathan is enough to last us eternity, I see no reason why they should stop blaming him 26 Likes 8 Shares

GEJ is a bastard. We the SS people regret the embarrassment he caused the country 14 Likes 4 Shares

Osibanjo has taken over from Lia muhmd.



Osibanjo is a Fake Pastor. 15 Likes

whateverkay:

GEJ is a bastard. We the SS people regret the embarrassment he caused the country

Are u OK Impostor, tell us the name of Ur Village Head in the south South. Are u OK Impostor, tell us the name of Ur Village Head in the south South. 38 Likes 2 Shares

[quote author=midolian post=62144711]If the damage done by Jonathan is enough to last us eternity, I see no reason why they should stop blaming him[/quote



I bet this administration have done damages in two years more than PDP 16Yrs.



Take it to the bank. 10 Likes 1 Share

Isoko1stSon:





Are u OK Impostor, tell us the name of Ur Village Head in the south South.



I'm from sagbama bayelsa state beside gbaramatu kingdom I'm from sagbama bayelsa state beside gbaramatu kingdom 10 Likes 3 Shares

midolian:

If the damage done by Jonathan is enough to last us eternity, I see no reason why they should stop blaming him

HW can A Human being be ds Shallow?



Who isn't tired of hearing this daily nonsense from Apc HW can A Human being be ds Shallow?Who isn't tired of hearing this daily nonsense from Apc 11 Likes 1 Share

If the broom waving demons are tired dey shud Jst resign 7 Likes 1 Share

whateverkay:







I'm from sagbama bayelsa state beside gbaramatu kingdom

Tell us the Name of ur Village head impostor Tell us the Name of ur Village head impostor 7 Likes 1 Share

APC is a curse on Nigerians, took a stable and growing economy and wrecked in 1yr, borrowed over ₦7 trillion in 2yrs, armed herdsmen to kill Nigerians everywhere, could not stop Boko Haram as promised, increased fuel price from ₦87 to ₦147, plunged Nigerians into worse darkness in power supply.



And all they do is blame PDP, GEJ & everyone but them useless selves. 31 Likes 2 Shares

whateverkay:







I'm from sagbama bayelsa state beside gbaramatu kingdom

What do they call catfish in Ijaw dialect? What do they call catfish in Ijaw dialect? 4 Likes

luvinhubby:

APC is a curse on Nigerians, took a stable and growing economy and wrecked in 1yr, borrowed over ₦7 trillion in 2yrs, armed herdsmen to kill Nigerians everywhere, could not stop Boko Haram as promised, increased fuel price from ₦87 to ₦147, plunged Nigerians into worse darkness in power supply.



And all they do is blame PDP, GEJ & everyone but them useless selves.

Unbiased, d demons still have sympathy for DS tieves called apc Unbiased, d demons still have sympathy for DS tieves called apc 2 Likes 1 Share

Same story everyday, they can't even point to one single project they av completed and commissioned in two and the half years 5 Likes

SillyMods:

That regime was a waste of space. That period is better forgotten in our history.



Useless GEJ. Useless PDP and their moronic supporters.



At the right time, we will remind them of what they did. have u seen a madman roaming d street of London I have not but if there is I think ur d guy have u seen a madman roaming d street of London I have not but if there is I think ur d guy 2 Likes

luvinhubby:





What do they call catfish in Ijaw dialect?



I won't teach you my language sorry. If u wanna know come to bayelsa I won't teach you my language sorry. If u wanna know come to bayelsa 5 Likes

Isoko1stSon:





Tell us the Name of ur Village head impostor



U can't know him. Back off U can't know him. Back off 2 Likes

This fool is still on campaign mode 2 Likes

whateverkay:

GEJ is a bastard. We the SS people regret the embarrassment he caused the country

Bustard spawn of an ab0ki trailer driver and a Yoruba paraga woman conceived under ijora bridge



Stop claiming ND Bustard spawn of an ab0ki trailer driver and a Yoruba paraga woman conceived under ijora bridgeStop claiming ND 13 Likes 1 Share

VulgarVulvas:





Bustard spawn of an ab0ki trailer driver and a Yoruba paraga woman conceived under ijora bridge



Stop claiming ND



I'm from sagbama. Typical ijaw man I'm from sagbama. Typical ijaw man 1 Like