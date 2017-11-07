₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by FlirtyKaren(f): 10:04am
Ace Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba who was spotted at Senate President, Bukola Saraki's daughter's wedding recently and called out by fans, has replied those who called him a hypocrite.
According to him, nobody has the right to call him out because he's first a standup comedian, talk show host, actor, ideas consultant and businessman, which means his business is to provide any of the requested services listed. Here's what he wrote;
"I have addressed this issue before but it seems some people's stupidity or ignorance is on a dynamic climb. Let me first say that I am a service provider. I am an MC, Stand-Up Comedian, talk show host, actor, ideas consultant and businessman. Which means my business is to provide any of the requested services listed. That said I am a Nigerian and a vocal one too.
I use any platform I am on to talk about the things I observe and experience. I have not stopped being a citizen. So whatever party is in power, can use my services and get served when they step out of line. That cannot change. So I was an MCee at the Sarakis wedding. And the idiots woke up to their refrain again. "There he goes again dining and wining with the people he criticizes. Hypocrite!!" Wow! The wedding was not covered by photographers? Were there no caterers? Were there no event planners? Did they not use an airline to fly into Lagos? How about the decorators? There was media coverage.
All newspapers and magazines. Even the publisher of Thisday and owners of Channels Tv. They attended and provided services. What about the hotel and venue? They provided services. Fashion designers. Jewellers. Cake makers. Drinks and food. Printers. Security services. Makeup artists. Live bands, sound engineers... They all came to offer their services. Just like I did. When these politicians steal us blind, don't lawyers represent them in court? They are providing services abi? But fools like this @Chrys.chikere can't phantom that. Don't these politician attend the same churches that you attend? In the presence of God? How many churches have sent them out?
Or excommunicated them? But ALI BABA being an MC at their event is the reason our economy is this bad. Even when ALI BABA tells them more truth than some of your pastors, that pray for them to succeed. Some people's stupidity is on 3D. But blame it on their OS. Some Operating systems can't work with all apps"
https://www.lailasblog.com/ali-baba-comes-fans-called-hypocrite-dining-politicians/
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by Mexzy4sho(m): 10:10am
Ali baba, if we call you a hypocrite then you are a hypocrite. Just take it like that. :
7 Likes
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by Evablizin(f): 10:10am
Jobless fans. Sir i agree with you,some people's stupidity or ignorance is on extra dynamic climb. Give those fans the opportunity to attend such event and watch them disgrace themselves.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by Smellymouth: 10:10am
Sorry Ali, so many people dey vex for this country and dem just dey transfer aggression to anybody when dey frolick with the criminals up there.
On behalf of the villagers, I say---->
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by teresafaith(f): 10:10am
Hmm
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by NLevents: 10:11am
No, you are not a hypocrite, you are just hypocritical in nature.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by emeernest: 10:12am
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by AuroraB(f): 10:33am
You are the hypocrite you comfortably called them
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by Elnino4ladies: 11:12am
AuroraB:
Shut up Lil bitch. Did you bother to even read the text up there?
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by AuroraB(f): 12:22pm
Elnino4ladies:Your mother is the bit.ch here.
And yes, he's a hypocrite, you SOB
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by Best978: 12:32pm
Rubbish
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by pitlaterine(f): 12:33pm
The fan should be sincere, if it was he/she that saw awoof like that won't he dine with the most corrupted politician?
But wetin consign me
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by jaheymezz(m): 12:34pm
abi Alibaba is mad
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by Syphonn(m): 12:34pm
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by Olahh: 12:34pm
Mexzy4sho:Ali Ali is overhyped
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by olabrad: 12:35pm
Mexzy4sho:
He already makes it clear. If your pastor doesn't send them out of the church, then your pastor too is a hypocrite
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by muller101(m): 12:36pm
AuroraB:he calls u a bit.ch and u flare up
BITCH. BABE IN TOTAL CONTROL OF HERSELF
always try to make fruit salad if u are given more than enough fruits u can't finish once.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by falcon01: 12:37pm
Ayele oo
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by ItuExchange(m): 12:38pm
How would you reach your destination if you throw stones to every dog that barks?
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by Destined2win: 12:40pm
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by Justdare: 12:42pm
"I have addressed this issue before but it seems some people's stupidity or ignorance is on a dynamic climb. "
PURE SAVAGERY!! Bros gat no chill.
Bros, we know their type jare. Come on social media to form Messiah but will queue to collect a cup of rice and 1k fr their votes.
"They are providing services abi? But fools like this @Chrys.chikere can't phantom that"
Lol @ phantom. Na only me see am??
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by Elnino4ladies: 12:44pm
AuroraB:
LMAO Lil bitch is pained
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by AuroraB(f): 12:44pm
muller101:Did I flare up? And how is it possible you know he meant that Did you ask him or the normal Nigerian habit of giving excuse on behalf of others? Did you?
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by AuroraB(f): 12:46pm
Elnino4ladies:I'm not. Your mother has been there, so wtf
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by Ibbravo(m): 12:46pm
if saraki want to buy my products, i will even sell at higher price....if you like call me hypocrite....that your damn business.
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by samtes(m): 12:47pm
make i just the laugh at the service of 4Gstupirees some persons seem to be puttin out-here. fool...s with capital latter!!!
|Re: Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians by muller101(m): 12:54pm
AuroraB:you still didn't get my point. You know on this forum there are many ways u can respond to some comments directed to u and it will forever remain in the soul of ur attacker. Come on always try to spice up some stuffs.
