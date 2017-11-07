Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ali Baba Comes For Fans Who Called Him A Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians (3250 Views)

According to him, nobody has the right to call him out because he's first a standup comedian, talk show host, actor, ideas consultant and businessman, which means his business is to provide any of the requested services listed. Here's what he wrote;



"I have addressed this issue before but it seems some people's stupidity or ignorance is on a dynamic climb. Let me first say that I am a service provider. I am an MC, Stand-Up Comedian, talk show host, actor, ideas consultant and businessman. Which means my business is to provide any of the requested services listed. That said I am a Nigerian and a vocal one too.



I use any platform I am on to talk about the things I observe and experience. I have not stopped being a citizen. So whatever party is in power, can use my services and get served when they step out of line. That cannot change. So I was an MCee at the Sarakis wedding. And the idiots woke up to their refrain again. "There he goes again dining and wining with the people he criticizes. Hypocrite!!" Wow! The wedding was not covered by photographers? Were there no caterers? Were there no event planners? Did they not use an airline to fly into Lagos? How about the decorators? There was media coverage.



All newspapers and magazines. Even the publisher of Thisday and owners of Channels Tv. They attended and provided services. What about the hotel and venue? They provided services. Fashion designers. Jewellers. Cake makers. Drinks and food. Printers. Security services. Makeup artists. Live bands, sound engineers... They all came to offer their services. Just like I did. When these politicians steal us blind, don't lawyers represent them in court? They are providing services abi? But fools like this @Chrys.chikere can't phantom that. Don't these politician attend the same churches that you attend? In the presence of God? How many churches have sent them out?



Or excommunicated them? But ALI BABA being an MC at their event is the reason our economy is this bad. Even when ALI BABA tells them more truth than some of your pastors, that pray for them to succeed. Some people's stupidity is on 3D. But blame it on their OS. Some Operating systems can't work with all apps"



https://www.lailasblog.com/ali-baba-comes-fans-called-hypocrite-dining-politicians/



Ali baba, if we call you a hypocrite then you are a hypocrite. Just take it like that. : 7 Likes







Jobless fans. Sir i agree with you,some people's stupidity or ignorance is on extra dynamic climb. Give those fans the opportunity to attend such event and watch them disgrace themselves. Jobless fans. Sir i agree with you,some people's stupidity or ignorance is on extra dynamic climb. Give those fans the opportunity to attend such event and watch them disgrace themselves. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Sorry Ali, so many people dey vex for this country and dem just dey transfer aggression to anybody when dey frolick with the criminals up there.

On behalf of the villagers, I say----> 1 Like 1 Share

No, you are not a hypocrite, you are just hypocritical in nature.

You are the hypocrite you comfortably called them 1 Like

AuroraB:

You are the hypocrite you comfortably called them



Shut up Lil bitch. Did you bother to even read the text up there? Shut up Lil bitch. Did you bother to even read the text up there?

Elnino4ladies:







Shut up Lil bitch. Did you bother to even read the text up there? Your mother is the bit.ch here.

And yes, he's a hypocrite, you SOB Your mother is the bit.ch here.And yes, he's a hypocrite, you SOB 1 Like

Rubbish





But wetin consign me







abi Alibaba is mad





Mexzy4sho:

Ali baba, if we call you a hypocrite then you are a hypocrite. Just take it like that. : Ali Ali is overhyped Ali Ali is overhyped

Mexzy4sho:

Ali baba, if we call you a hypocrite then you are a hypocrite. Just take it like that. :

He already makes it clear. If your pastor doesn't send them out of the church, then your pastor too is a hypocrite He already makes it clear. If your pastor doesn't send them out of the church, then your pastor too is a hypocrite

AuroraB:

Your mother is the bit.ch here.

And yes, he's a hypocrite, you SOB he calls u a bit.ch and u flare up

BITCH. BABE IN TOTAL CONTROL OF HERSELF

always try to make fruit salad if u are given more than enough fruits u can't finish once. he calls u a bit.ch and u flare upBITCH. BABE IN TOTAL CONTROL OF HERSELFalways try to make fruit salad if u are given more than enough fruits u can't finish once. 2 Likes 1 Share

Ayele oo

How would you reach your destination if you throw stones to every dog that barks?





1 Like

"I have addressed this issue before but it seems some people's stupidity or ignorance is on a dynamic climb. "



PURE SAVAGERY!! Bros gat no chill.



Bros, we know their type jare. Come on social media to form Messiah but will queue to collect a cup of rice and 1k fr their votes.



"They are providing services abi? But fools like this @Chrys.chikere can't phantom that"



Lol @ phantom. Na only me see am??

AuroraB:

Your mother is the bit.ch here. And yes, he's a hypocrite, you SOB



LMAO Lil bitch is pained LMAO Lil bitch is pained

muller101:

he calls u a bit.ch and u flare up

BITCH. BABE IN TOTAL CONTROL OF HERSELF

always try to make fruit salad if u are given more than enough fruits u can't finish once. Did I flare up? And how is it possible you know he meant that Did you ask him or the normal Nigerian habit of giving excuse on behalf of others? Did you? Did I flare up? And how is it possible you know he meant thatDid you ask him or the normal Nigerian habit of giving excuse on behalf of others? Did you?

Elnino4ladies:









LMAO Lil bitch is pained I'm not. Your mother has been there, so wtf I'm not. Your mother has been there, so wtf

if saraki want to buy my products, i will even sell at higher price....if you like call me hypocrite....that your damn business.

make i just the laugh at the service of 4Gstupirees some persons seem to be puttin out-here. fool...s with capital latter!!!