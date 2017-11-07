Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) (7614 Views)

Aisha Buhari Presents Gifts To Quintuplets And Their Parents / Buhari Presents A Gift To Arase, Outgoing IG Of Police ( Photos) / Buhari Presents A Portrait To Biya In Abuja (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



Here are the Live Pictures + Updates as President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget , Live at the National Assembly Today , November 7 2017



VIA :



cC; lalasticlala Here are the Live Pictures + Updates as President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget , Live at the National Assembly Today , November 7 2017VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/live-pictures-updates-president-buhari-presents-2018-budget/ cC; lalasticlala

mORE :

hmmm













36govs:

@VIVIANGIST



Here are the Live Pictures + Updates as President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget , Live at the National Assembly Today , November 7 2017



VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/live-pictures-updates-president-buhari-presents-2018-budget/



cC; lalasticlala HOPE PEACE CORPS BILL IS THERE

Budget of yams 1 Like





Where is the 2016 and 2017 budgets? Where is the 2016 and 2017 budgets? 5 Likes

SP Saraki sure knows how to act the part in the releases from his social media handles. That delicate balance between toeing the ruling party line (government) and reality on ground with the populace.



As for the 2018 budget, good one the Buhari-led Executive are presenting it on time. As per the implementation, your guess is as good as mine as the previous years suggest.



Hope the budget doesn't eventually get padded, missing, eaten by rats or any other bizarre thing one is yet to hear from this regime. 4 Likes 1 Share

NigerDeltan:





Where is the 2016 and 2017 budgets?





Lost in transit... Lost in transit... 5 Likes

Budget of cows

Lubbish!

ARRANT NONSENSE

Still for their pockets, mtseeeew! Efulefu!

Quote me on this, This budget might be hurriedly done judging from the pedigree of people in this government.

There might see lots of mistakes and omission in appropriation and figures. The Senate and the press will open the can of worms going forward.



No be Buhari government when I know again!! Forget matter! 4 Likes

God bless president Buhari, God Punish IPOB 6 Likes 3 Shares

Looters would have already started to think of how to loot from the budget already 2 Likes

Buhari's is an Idiot 2 Likes





2016 and 2017 budget we never see the result the dullard is presenting 2018 budget This country called Nigeria is a joke2016 and 2017 budget we never see the result the dullard is presenting 2018 budget 5 Likes

BUGDET PADDING LOADING FOR NASS....DINO WILL SOON GET A NEW TOY

thank God the thing no loss dis time

Seun, help me tell him to kip sending budget to NA wey we no dey feel d impact for street....tell him to kontinuuu 1 Like

Good one bubu,



Are you sure the budget won't be padded like a padded bra and bo.obs?

Enemies don buy kerosene

I hope this have impact on Our lives

I Present to you Africa Most Powerful President; Muhammadu Buhari



You can take that to the Bank and cash it 1 Like

budget of padding where it is only for the rich

Noted.

update! update!! update!!!

3 Likes

whateverkay:

God bless president Buhari, God Punish IPOB

Is everything OK

Do u need help with money for drugs

Are u depressed



You can speak to us

We can help Is everything OKDo u need help with money for drugsAre u depressedYou can speak to usWe can help 3 Likes