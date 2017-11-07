₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by 36govs: 2:30pm
Here are the Live Pictures + Updates as President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget , Live at the National Assembly Today , November 7 2017
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by 36govs: 2:33pm
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by 36govs: 2:35pm
mORE :
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by AmadiAba: 2:36pm
hmmm
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by samuel900(m): 2:38pm
HOPE PEACE CORPS BILL IS THERE
36govs:
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by sdindan: 2:39pm
Budget of yams
1 Like
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by NigerDeltan(m): 2:40pm
Where is the 2016 and 2017 budgets?
5 Likes
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by hucienda: 2:41pm
SP Saraki sure knows how to act the part in the releases from his social media handles. That delicate balance between toeing the ruling party line (government) and reality on ground with the populace.
As for the 2018 budget, good one the Buhari-led Executive are presenting it on time. As per the implementation, your guess is as good as mine as the previous years suggest.
Hope the budget doesn't eventually get padded, missing, eaten by rats or any other bizarre thing one is yet to hear from this regime.
4 Likes 1 Share
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by Firefire(m): 2:42pm
NigerDeltan:
Lost in transit...
5 Likes
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by Luisema4luv(m): 2:57pm
Budget of cows
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by velai(m): 3:00pm
Lubbish!
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by Generalkaycee(m): 3:30pm
ARRANT NONSENSE
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by sharpshap(m): 3:30pm
Still for their pockets, mtseeeew! Efulefu!
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by Oildichotomy(m): 3:31pm
Quote me on this, This budget might be hurriedly done judging from the pedigree of people in this government.
There might see lots of mistakes and omission in appropriation and figures. The Senate and the press will open the can of worms going forward.
No be Buhari government when I know again!! Forget matter!
4 Likes
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by whateverkay(m): 3:31pm
God bless president Buhari, God Punish IPOB
6 Likes 3 Shares
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by Ayo4251(m): 3:31pm
Looters would have already started to think of how to loot from the budget already
2 Likes
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by GodDeyCraze: 3:31pm
Buhari's is an Idiot
2 Likes
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by LesbianBoy(m): 3:31pm
This country called Nigeria is a joke
2016 and 2017 budget we never see the result the dullard is presenting 2018 budget
5 Likes
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by Nathdoug(m): 3:31pm
BUGDET PADDING LOADING FOR NASS....DINO WILL SOON GET A NEW TOY
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by ugolinze123: 3:32pm
thank God the thing no loss dis time
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by thunderbabs(m): 3:32pm
Seun, help me tell him to kip sending budget to NA wey we no dey feel d impact for street....tell him to kontinuuu
1 Like
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by wunmi590(m): 3:35pm
Good one bubu,
Are you sure the budget won't be padded like a padded bra and bo.obs?
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by semyman: 3:36pm
Enemies don buy kerosene
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by Thobiy(m): 3:36pm
I hope this have impact on Our lives
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by jbcul4ril(m): 3:37pm
I Present to you Africa Most Powerful President; Muhammadu Buhari
You can take that to the Bank and cash it
1 Like
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by Oma307: 3:38pm
budget of padding where it is only for the rich
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by madridguy(m): 3:38pm
Noted.
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by favourmic(m): 3:39pm
update! update!! update!!!
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by PointZerom: 3:40pm
3 Likes
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by deflover(m): 3:40pm
whateverkay:
Is everything OK
Do u need help with money for drugs
Are u depressed
You can speak to us
We can help
3 Likes
Re: President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) by agbangam: 3:41pm
I just love dis man
