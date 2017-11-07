Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 (6624 Views)

Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets / Buhari Proposes N7.2trn Budget For 2017 / Buhari Proposes N6.8trn 2017 Budget, N1.6trn For Debt Servicing (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The figures were contained in the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, which Buhari had earlier sent to the National Assembly in compliance with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.





https://www.lailasblog.com/national-assembly-presented-2018-budget-president-buhari/ Nigeria's Joint National Assembly has been presented with 2018 budget by President Buhari today. The Federal Government plans to spend about N8.6tn next year, a jump of about 15 per cent from the N7.44tn budgeted for the current year.The figures were contained in the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, which Buhari had earlier sent to the National Assembly in compliance with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007. 3 Likes 1 Share

What have we done with the 2017 budget?



How far with recovered loots?



How far with Aso Rock Clinic budget and other grey areas in the past year? 20 Likes

1 Like

Oleeeee 7 Likes

Before I comment let me drop this quote by Henry Miller





Confusion is a word we have invented for an order which is not understood. 5 Likes

Only in Nigeria will a previous budget not be implemented up to 30% and another is presented.



Did you guys know that we would have had three budgets this year if this 2018 budget is passed before January.



Implementation of 2016 budget was finished in May.



2017 Started in June.



Now 2018 is about to be passed. The three of them worth over N22 trillion.





Where are the infrastructures to justify these monies? APC has finished us 62 Likes 9 Shares

And 2016 & 2017 budget gone to their pockets becos no tangible thing to show for it.



The worst government ever. 11 Likes

CRIMINOLOGY 5 Likes

wow!

Nonsense proposal 1 Like

#Change 1 Like

Another empty budget! 8 Likes

How much will be stolen. They should tell us now 2 Likes

MTcheeeewwwqw

Oluwasegun664:

Oleeeee na ur papa money im steal abi..... na ur papa money im steal abi..... 5 Likes 1 Share

Money for our politicians to cart away, never going to positively affect the poor masses.

Buddget

This man is waxing stronger in health. Good. 1 Like 1 Share

Chisos waris ron wit dem



I hope we will not start hearing news like...

Budget padding

Missing buget

? My problem with the budget presentation today is the endless clapping from the audience, the venue suddenly turned into a religious ground. And one will think it's achievement from the sham government that's been read out. Quite unfortunate for our dear country.I hope we will not start hearing news like...Budget paddingMissing buget 8 Likes

Buddget of Yam and Goat again

Normal story thieves

Im still wondering what APC will use in campaigning for 2019 election. APC can only win if d election is rigged,if PDP like let dem present a woman dey hv my vote 6 Likes

I am here to read comments.. comments that will make laugh

Hope say we go feel d impact of d 8 trillion

Clap for Bubu

we shall see what will come out of it. bunch of liars and thieves.

His Adc was shifting from side to side and occasionally exhaling deeply almost throughout the presentation. Seems the guy was stressed out or having a headache. 2 Likes