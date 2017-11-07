₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by FlirtyKaren(f): 3:22pm
Nigeria's Joint National Assembly has been presented with 2018 budget by President Buhari today. The Federal Government plans to spend about N8.6tn next year, a jump of about 15 per cent from the N7.44tn budgeted for the current year.
The figures were contained in the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, which Buhari had earlier sent to the National Assembly in compliance with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.
https://www.lailasblog.com/national-assembly-presented-2018-budget-president-buhari/
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by madridguy(m): 3:45pm
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by femilek8(m): 5:23pm
What have we done with the 2017 budget?
How far with recovered loots?
How far with Aso Rock Clinic budget and other grey areas in the past year?
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by izzou(m): 5:23pm
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by Oluwasegun664: 5:23pm
Oleeeee
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by NwaChibuzor: 5:27pm
Before I comment let me drop this quote by Henry Miller
Confusion is a word we have invented for an order which is not understood.
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by Youngadvocate: 5:27pm
Only in Nigeria will a previous budget not be implemented up to 30% and another is presented.
Did you guys know that we would have had three budgets this year if this 2018 budget is passed before January.
Implementation of 2016 budget was finished in May.
2017 Started in June.
Now 2018 is about to be passed. The three of them worth over N22 trillion.
Where are the infrastructures to justify these monies? APC has finished us
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by NextGovernor(m): 5:27pm
And 2016 & 2017 budget gone to their pockets becos no tangible thing to show for it.
The worst government ever.
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by fighal(m): 5:27pm
CRIMINOLOGY
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by georgecso(m): 5:27pm
wow!
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by Keneking: 5:27pm
Nonsense proposal
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by epadomo(m): 5:27pm
#Change
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by Odogwuskido(m): 5:27pm
Another empty budget!
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by muller101(m): 5:27pm
How much will be stolen. They should tell us now
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by kolikay(m): 5:27pm
MTcheeeewwwqw
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by josielewa(m): 5:27pm
Oluwasegun664:na ur papa money im steal abi.....
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by Abam01: 5:27pm
Money for our politicians to cart away, never going to positively affect the poor masses.
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by engineerboat(m): 5:27pm
Buddget
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by isbish(m): 5:27pm
This man is waxing stronger in health. Good.
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by kokomaster3d: 5:27pm
Chisos waris ron wit dem
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by Seth89(m): 5:28pm
My problem with the budget presentation today is the endless clapping from the audience, the venue suddenly turned into a religious ground. And one will think it's achievement from the sham government that's been read out. Quite unfortunate for our dear country.
I hope we will not start hearing news like...
Budget padding
Missing buget
?
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by engineerboat(m): 5:28pm
Buddget of Yam and Goat again
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by owisdom58: 5:28pm
Normal story thieves
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:28pm
Im still wondering what APC will use in campaigning for 2019 election. APC can only win if d election is rigged,if PDP like let dem present a woman dey hv my vote
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by OCTAVO: 5:28pm
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by Jimbiz(m): 5:28pm
I am here to read comments.. comments that will make laugh
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by osahonmk(m): 5:28pm
Hope say we go feel d impact of d 8 trillion
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by fvckme(f): 5:28pm
Clap for Bubu
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by dayo2me(m): 5:28pm
we shall see what will come out of it. bunch of liars and thieves.
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by BafanaBafana: 5:28pm
His Adc was shifting from side to side and occasionally exhaling deeply almost throughout the presentation. Seems the guy was stressed out or having a headache.
|Re: Buhari Proposes N8.6trn Budget For 2018 by eph12(m): 5:28pm
Is the president under any obligation to give an end of year report on how the budget was carried out?
