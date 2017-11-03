



Gentlemen of the Press, I am pleased to welcome you to today’s Press Briefing. The last two months have been quite eventful and very peaceful. We witness a peaceful Parties Primaries across the State. Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo are also calm. Armed robbery, Kidnapping, Cultism, Child stealing/Selling, Rape and other heinous crimes were tackled head on. It was indeed a battle fought and won with the support of the good people of Akwa Ibom State. Gentlemen of the Press, you are a big part of the success story. Thank you very much.



The command is determined to sustain the tempo in crime fighting and protection of lives and property. Our efforts in crime bursting have been intensified through our community policing drive, people oriented policing; problem solving approach; intelligence led policing; visibility policing; intensive stop and search, vehicular and foot patrols and of course ‘Operation Purge’ we launched at Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo. My decision to temporarily relocate the Operation Base of our Special Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultism Units to identified flashpoints in Ukanafun, Etim Ekpo and Onna, yielded positive results as 15 Kidnappers and 20 Cultist were apprehended and charged to Court.



I deemed it necessary to highlight our break through as follows:



v Public trust and confidence in the police has improved tremendously. The large flow of information from members of the public in unprecedented. We have established more platforms where the Police and Members of the public interface regularly.



v A total of 104 suspects were arrested for various offences across the State, ranging from cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery, child stealing/selling and other crimes. Most of the suspects have been charged to court while others are under investigation.



v Two AK 47 rifles with three magazines and eighteen rounds of live ammunition was recovered.



v One Assault rifle



v Two Pump Action



v One Berretta pistol with eight rounds of live ammunition



v 8 Locally made pistols and 1 single barrel gun with 12 live cartridges were recovered.



v One Toyota Avalon Car, one Lexus Jeep, one Toyota corolla and one Toyota Camry were recovered.



v A cash sum of Two Million, Eight Hundred and Seventy Thousand (N2,870,000) was recovered.



v Just this morning our special Anti-kidnapping team arrested 4 kidnappers at Etim Ekpo and recovered 2 locally made pistols.



v It will interest you to know that we have finally arrested the notorious gang responsible for series of Bank related robberies in the State.



The suspects, namely: Hycent Loveday Bright; Menford Austine John; and John Usam Chibueze where arrested on 3/11/2017 at about 1415hrs, at Eket, following a sustained monitoring. Our Team at Eket received a distress call that of a robbery in progress at Food affairs, opposite First Bank, Eket. One Nkerewen Bassey Akpan withdrew the sum of One Million Naira (N1m) cash from First Bank Eket and was trailed and blocked by the suspects and robbed of the said amount withdrawn. Items recovered from them include: One Toyota Avalon Reg. No. NCH 28 ST with ignition key: Cash sum of N521,300.00; One Techno phone; Different ATM Cards, etc. The ring leader, Hycent Loveday Bright based in Eket, while the other gang members always come from Rivers State.



Let me use this opportunity to thank the Government and people of Akwa Ibom state for their support to the Nigeria Police and indeed other security agencies towards reducing crime to barest minimum. Together we can continue to make Akwa Ibom safe and secure. Thank you and God bless you.



CP ZUBAIRU MUAZU

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

AKWA IBOM STATE COMMAND



