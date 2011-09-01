



As they say "looking good is good business" and as a celebrity whose supposed daily routine includes showing off, you are expected to look good in every area.



Well, Nigerian male celebrities are not lagging behind as they keep sharing mouth dropping hot pics that will leave the ladies running wild.



I was thinking about putting myself at no.5 because I beat all these guys hands down (hahaha).



Although many Nigerians have been complaining about the lack of positive impact from their celebrities, they have actually given us something we can emulate. Looking good and fit is very important not just to show off (like our celebrities) but if you want to enjoy all the delicious benefits of good health.



So here are 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities With Hot Abs



1. Peter Okoye (Psquare)



Many say he is the hotter half of the duo but in reality, they both have great bodies. Peter, on the other hand, loves to flaunt his own hot body consistent, posting gym and bedroom photos (the ladies would love that one.



Already 36 years old and rocking a great body, Peter seems to know what is just right for him (and for the ladies).



2. Iyanya



One of the hottest male musicians in the Nigerian music industry and arguably the hottest celebrity bachelor in the entertainment industry, Iyanya, still shows that he is in the game.



Iyanya has been a victim of several on-stage accidents with ladies dragging and pulling and you would all but wonder what they want to lay their hands on.





3. Flavour







"Marriage is not on my mind now". Flavour shocked his female fans thanks to this outburst, but we all know that there is something that is on his body right now.



Flavour, just like Iyanya loves to flaunt his toned abs and even does it in his music videos. Something, the ladies would die to watch.







4. Dbanj





Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)



The Kokomaster is one of the hottest Nigerian musicians on the block. It is also reported that he performs all of his shows without his shirt on and a lot of ladies don't complain about this.



Already 37 years old and 13 years in the music industry the Kokomaster knows how to stay super fit every time and his toned abs haven't faded at all.



5. D'Prince







Brother of super producer Don Jazzy, is one of the hottest musicians in the industry. Unlike others in our category, he is not so much of muscle but of toned abs which he flaunts mercilessly.







His body just seems to fit into anything and his near perfect physique is something the ladies could die for.



So there you have it.



I remain your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor



