|5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Ruggedfitness: 6:28pm On Sep 12
Hello guys, it's your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor.
As they say "looking good is good business" and as a celebrity whose supposed daily routine includes showing off, you are expected to look good in every area.
Well, Nigerian male celebrities are not lagging behind as they keep sharing mouth dropping hot pics that will leave the ladies running wild.
I was thinking about putting myself at no.5 because I beat all these guys hands down (hahaha).
Although many Nigerians have been complaining about the lack of positive impact from their celebrities, they have actually given us something we can emulate. Looking good and fit is very important not just to show off (like our celebrities) but if you want to enjoy all the delicious benefits of good health.
So here are 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities With Hot Abs
1. Peter Okoye (Psquare)
Many say he is the hotter half of the duo but in reality, they both have great bodies. Peter, on the other hand, loves to flaunt his own hot body consistent, posting gym and bedroom photos (the ladies would love that one.
Already 36 years old and rocking a great body, Peter seems to know what is just right for him (and for the ladies).
2. Iyanya
One of the hottest male musicians in the Nigerian music industry and arguably the hottest celebrity bachelor in the entertainment industry, Iyanya, still shows that he is in the game.
Iyanya has been a victim of several on-stage accidents with ladies dragging and pulling and you would all but wonder what they want to lay their hands on.
3. Flavour
"Marriage is not on my mind now". Flavour shocked his female fans thanks to this outburst, but we all know that there is something that is on his body right now.
Flavour, just like Iyanya loves to flaunt his toned abs and even does it in his music videos. Something, the ladies would die to watch.
4. Dbanj
Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)
The Kokomaster is one of the hottest Nigerian musicians on the block. It is also reported that he performs all of his shows without his shirt on and a lot of ladies don't complain about this.
Already 37 years old and 13 years in the music industry the Kokomaster knows how to stay super fit every time and his toned abs haven't faded at all.
5. D'Prince
Brother of super producer Don Jazzy, is one of the hottest musicians in the industry. Unlike others in our category, he is not so much of muscle but of toned abs which he flaunts mercilessly.
His body just seems to fit into anything and his near perfect physique is something the ladies could die for.
So there you have it.
I remain your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
source: http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/nigerian-male-celebrities-abs.html
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by NorthSide: 6:41pm On Sep 12
Fact
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Ruggedfitness: 6:57pm On Sep 12
NorthSide:
No one talked about attraction here.. I am talking about the people you listen to their musics everyday...
Stay Healthy, Stay Wise
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by NorthSide: 7:10pm On Sep 12
Ruggedfitness:
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by ItchingPreek(m): 8:25pm On Sep 12
If I come show my own nko?
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Ruggedfitness: 8:44pm On Sep 12
ItchingPreek:
You will become no.6 na
cc: lalasticlala
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Prefola: 8:51pm On Sep 12
Wel, i don't see hw dis has helped nigeria out of recession,therefore,"next topic pls"..
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by FitnessDoctor: 12:03am
Prefola:
But you still listen to music right?
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by FitnessDoctor: 2:12pm
FitnessDoctor:cc: lalasticlala
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by yomibelle(f): 3:41pm
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by tobdee: 3:41pm
Even Larnister looking Iyanya made the list also.
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Sniper12: 3:41pm
value or essence of this is
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Benekruku(m): 3:41pm
Just imagine! Derunle Edun is not on the list
Rubbish list!
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by pocohantas(f): 3:42pm
Pheeew!!!
Team abs!!
Guys with tummy like the one below would be angry now
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by BUTTERBEER: 3:42pm
Lol hot abs
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by joburiel(m): 3:42pm
Irrelevances
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Umikadir: 3:43pm
Super cute
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Divay22(f): 3:43pm
Yummy
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Pampasi(m): 3:44pm
See the kind of rubbish that is making Frontpage while kanu is raping buhari without mat.
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by philo3(m): 3:44pm
Borbrisky nko?
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by OceanmorganTrix: 3:44pm
FitnessDoctor:
u ansa pson stil mention ya sef, na evri post u wan quote??
i knw say u go quote dz 1 too
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by piagetskinner(m): 3:44pm
seen....next
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Nomfanelo99(f): 3:44pm
Flavour
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by safarigirl(f): 3:45pm
NorthSide:lies.
A well-dressed man with a pot belly can never be more attractive than a shirtless man with six packs.
Na only pregnant men dey give themselves hope. If you see a pot bellied man in suit ehn
@topic...but this Flavour picture sha ....no wonder Anna Banner is still in love
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Lawlahdey(f): 3:45pm
Just one night with flavour
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by piagetskinner(m): 3:46pm
Benekruku:
seriously??... that guy with vulture chest
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Nathan2016: 3:46pm
Were is techno
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by emmpire: 3:47pm
Because you have a pig pot belly
NorthSide:
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by jamarifox(m): 3:47pm
Lawlahdey:HOE-kay ma.
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Fernandowski(m): 3:47pm
Big bro.... .. ......
|Re: 5 Nigerian Male Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Truepee(m): 3:48pm
What is my concern if they Have Ab's Me am Here Patiently Waiting For Update whether Nnamdi Kanu Is Dead...Phew
