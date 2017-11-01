₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,584 members, 3,899,729 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 November 2017 at 10:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 (6258 Views)
Kenyan Single Mother Of 3 Looking For A White Husband Displays Placard (Photos) / Would You Still Marry Your Lover If You Discovered That They Can't Have Children / Meet The Beautiful Burn Survivor Who Proudly Flaunts Her Scars In Sexy Outfits (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by IamHeWrites: 2:14am
Facebook user Success Placid Ugoji just shared a touching story about a lady named Kanisha Anthony;
“At the age of 4, I was in a house fire. I remember being trapped by a room full of fire than being pull out of the window by my big toe. I was in the house with my mom and 3 brothers… two brothers (age 2 and 6) did not make it out. I was sent to one hospital where they weren’t able to do any thing for me, then flown to another.
By the time I made it there, my heart had stopped. My mother had been told her 3rd baby died. After a few minutes, I was given another chance at life. And I don’t take it for granted at all. I was burned over 60% of my body, lost my 4 fingers, lost my hair that isn’t able to grow back again.
Those were the things that I lost…but I gained so much more. I was given life. I am married. In this photo, I am pregnant with my 3rd child. I am blessed. No matter what you are going through in life know that you have been picked personally to live the life you are living. Through your bad days and through the good, you are here!!!”
28-year-old Kanisha Anthony is a burn survivor, and she was told she’d never bare children, but here she is, a mother of three kids.
Kanisha has been through more trauma than most women her age, yet she has a positive outlook on life in spite of them.
At age 4, she was trapped in a house fire at the age of 4. Two of her brothers died in the fire while Kanisha, her mother, and one of her brothers survived miraculously.
It’s a surprise she survived because her heart stopped beating for about 4 minutes immediately following the fire incident.
She lost 4 of her fingers, an ear, and all of her hair in the fire. She also had burns on over 60% of her body, including on her stomach and she was told she could never have children. But as God would have it, she conceived.
She was then told that the burnt skin of her tummy could not stretch to accommodate children. She went ahead to carry the pregnancy to term though she had to live with daily excruciating pain as her tummy stretched.
Kanisha had the courage to go through this pain, not once, but three times. Now, she inspires others to look beyond their scars and learn to live without fear of what people will think. She will soon release her new book sharing her story with the world.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/lady-who-survived-fatal-fire-accident.html
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:29am
Ooohh wooow!
She was badly burned..
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by toygod2: 2:43am
JehovahGod wow
2 Likes
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by falcon01: 3:02am
Ohh my God she looks hideous
Thank you unknow person you've giving a lot of people on nairaland hope today!
4 Likes
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by greatmarshall(m): 3:02am
ONLY GOD HAS THE FINAL SAY!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by psalmson001: 3:03am
Oluwaseun - Oluwaseyitan - Oluwasegunota
Obviously, God has a plan for her.
11 Likes
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by barbiecue(f): 4:04am
She is lucky
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by mhizesther(f): 8:34am
Wow...That's it girl!!! Don't let situations hinder your happiness
1 Like
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by Lalas247(f): 8:37am
Just her skin is burnt, her kitty is still functioning so wts the miracle ......
Plenty ppl in Nigeria with this giving birth daily ...
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by MammyYoo567(f): 8:38am
Wow wow wow wow wow i love this,God is with her.
1 Like
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by cyndy1000(f): 9:22am
Wao so inspiring... when God says you will live no one can take your life away.
1 Like
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by modelmike7(m): 9:33am
ALLAHMDULILAI!
JESUS IS LORD!!
What an inspiring story!!!
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 9:34am
Doctors does not define you.
God does!!!
Atheist am in my house come and beat me.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by emmabest2000(m): 9:35am
When God Almighty is in control ,
Impossible is nothing....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by emmarion2(m): 9:35am
Lalas247:yur mumu nor get 2
3 Likes
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by deanmartins(m): 9:35am
Beauty is in d inward part
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by free2ryhme: 9:36am
God is wonderful
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by modelmike7(m): 9:36am
Lalas247:People mumu sha!!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by deflover(m): 9:36am
modelmike7:
Next time quote separately
They are different from each other
One is for head slammers
One is for the peaceful people
2 Likes
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by buiky(m): 9:36am
greatmarshall:
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by dvkot(m): 9:37am
against all odds, congratulation
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 9:37am
emmarion2:
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 9:39am
deflover:
Head slammers be like.
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by passyhansome(m): 9:40am
THANK YOU LORD THAT YOU ,MAY BE GLORIFIED AND MAGNIFIED
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by terrezo2002(m): 9:42am
If men have concluded on your case, God hasn't and He even has greater plans
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by AcMilano1: 9:43am
Courage and determination conquer all
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by Pope22(m): 9:43am
MammyYoo567:I love the sound of your name, it sounds like the noise ghana people make while..........
|Re: Burn Survivor Who Was Told She Could Never Have Children Is Now A Mother Of 3 by Blackhawk01: 9:44am
I'm moved to tears right now, God is GREAT!
Provides Me Healthy Firmness / Makes Rejuvenated And Young Skin / Neck Bone
Viewing this topic: sugaslim, kennyniyi, kingthreat(m), Olawal01, Ryhzome, Redeemed(f), enshi(m), Alajokemi, namdyz(m), dalaman, PrestigeG(f), wassade, Episteme2(m), smithsydny(m), xclusive1989, Brozules(m), julyb(m), Besea(f), wahucofet, toyinblue, Zanxx(f), Luvbius, dultmax(m), Detrickypat(m), donc26(m), wonlasewonimi, drjaymill(m), portablechizzy(f), boombay(m), Ethelia(f), jaybase4(m), kunleben1, Caprison(m), hollyray2016, groovie(m), paramount123(m), ewansiha(m), Carinaflo(f), sonofthegods, Youngmum1(f), sirwilson(m), braine, Oilandgas1(m), Gladex(f), lizzynicole, bolafez(m), saintegs(m), bhadmux(m), Vicvalentine, ikennaoma(m), Julietcutie(f), bomasek(m), yinkuscious(m), MercyMercy(f), Student125(m), nnokwa042(m), jalaalbaba, epadomo(m), tamilo1, Fabianoribhabor, Embell, Atlantia(f), judgedredd22(m), bharyhour15, chickso43(m), paranorman(m), ibnchokomah(m), iphunanya(f), joystickextend1(m), Babycherry(f), PsalmieD(m), xcolanto(m), sauceEEP(m), hundu, Physika(m), guru03(m), Eduokey(m), butterflyl1on, correct7, chijioke199230, seenter84, surveyorng, gafmod, trinitiron(m), ANIEXTY(m), ahaiwejc, sandyisioma(f), HelenBee(f) and 157 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11