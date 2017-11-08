₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,584 members, 3,899,729 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 November 2017 at 10:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) (12077 Views)
South Africans React To Zuma's Statue In Imo / Jacob Zuma's Statue In Imo State Versus Jacob Zuma's Statue In South Africa.PICS / Ambode Commissions Jubilee Chalet In Epe (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 6:24am
'Fish' statue...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 6:25am
This is better unlike one fat alabosun in the east.
Ambode is working. But he should also consider the plights of the 'ordinary' Lagos residents whenever he is doing extensive works.
Going through Oshodi has been hell in recent times.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by oyonu(m): 6:27am
Atleast this is better than building status of people who never contribute to the development of the state while your citizens are languishing in unemployment
11 Likes
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by cummando(m): 6:30am
Very soon we will be like ancient Rome.....many statues. Including the people
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by raker300: 6:36am
Is this necessary?!
Really, there are a million things to be done for Lagos.
Am sure this statue will be budgeted as #1 billion
..Nigerians
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by feezy(m): 6:39am
Fish fish fish
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by mamaafrik(m): 6:39am
Eiye n lo,eiye a dun re ,eiye nbo eiye a dun re,odi gbangba kato meiye to lonrinre lenu,unlike dat olorikori beeja ko'ko at d eastern heartland
1 Like
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by InfinixMine(m): 7:03am
Dear Governor Ambode,
You dey try sir no be small work you dey do... please sir Lagos roads are in bad conditions, don't use this has 2019 election campaign manifesto or wait till 3 months to elections.
Edakun sir help fix Lagos roads.
Itesiwaju Eko lo je wa logun!
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by Bolustical: 7:08am
raker300:You know, this is not Imo or the Red Mud Republic where people who have no direct impact on their states were given statutes. This is the West where we have sensible leaders except Fayose, FFK and co.
Instead of building Statues for Zuma and Sirleaf, we would rather celebrate our own as well as our professions like Baba Awolowo, Fela, the boats at Maryland and Ilezik as well as this at Epe.
You can learn from us.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by giftq: 7:12am
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by Bolustical: 7:16am
Good
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by orisa37: 7:18am
An Era of Statue Stationeries has just begun.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by Oloripelebe: 7:40am
Okorocha and Ambode sha
1 Like
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by raker300: 7:42am
Bolustical:imagjne this rubbish write up!!!
How is a statue of headless man of importance to you?
12 Likes
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by oneeast: 7:46am
oyonu:
I agree totally with you. At least Ambo is doing infrastructures and he isn't owing salaries.
Go Ambo
1 Like
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by Bolustical: 8:08am
raker300:The headless statute is that of Fela, a descendant of Oduduwa and a Yoruba man like me whose work will continue to be remembered.
Why not ask Rochas to built a statute for Zik and Ojukwu instead of foreigners?
1 Like
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by Paroh11: 8:35am
Good one
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by Gotze1: 8:35am
oyonu:Abi o. At least fish contributes to our daily growth.
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by kumakunta: 8:35am
EPE is a home of good fish .
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by Sunnycliff(m): 8:35am
Am pleading my Governor Okoroawusa to make my own statue for am still an imolite... Help me beg him naa
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by fewno(m): 8:35am
Looking cool
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 8:35am
Ogboni things
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by DopeBoss(m): 8:36am
InfinixMine:Do u think ambode is currently reading ur post
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by iamleumas: 8:37am
..
1 Share
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by fatymore(f): 8:37am
Lagos is more rougher and dirtier under ambode..
1 Like
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by freeman95(m): 8:39am
E don tey small na
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by sammiepraise(m): 8:39am
makes sense na. not like Rochas dat want to turn Imo state to Africa museum.
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by cruchenutii: 8:41am
FortifiedCity:
How? When they are building new structures, people must go through the pain na !
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by Sanchez01: 8:42am
raker300:The fish statue is symbolic to the Epe people who are primarily fish traders and fishermen. It is one thing putting up a symbolic statue that represents a people and another putting up that of a man with no importance or value to your people, their history or the economy.
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) by ezex(m): 8:42am
Funny coming from lagos state
South East May Actually Been Marginalized; See Raesons / Ipob Replies Obong Attah : You Are Clueless,remember Philip Effiong / LASU VC's Office Locked With Charms
Viewing this topic: Man4sure, Obeseke, handoys1(m), Shieldjnr(m), daywatcher, sixtyeight, Austin4Jesus, Pridestorm(m), Jiang(m), palamo(m), eleojo23, grayht(m), sirBLUNT(m), maballack(m), Jidoski2000, JDQueen, ayodijex(m), johnshagb(m), Digitron, Maryyoung(f), chukslawrence(m), Bigblogman(m), kasillars(m), omoodeogere(m), Babaalawo, DeManNextDoor(m), tbliss22(m), adisaigbo1(m), mecussey(m), Ncsamuel(m), hopeyemidotcom(f), nicestguy1, adosam(m), ayomidan, OmaniPadmeHum, Alexylas, azorahomes, HazeeyzaH(f), azz19, Naturalista(f) and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6