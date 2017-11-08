Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos State Unveils Fish Statue In Epe (Photos) (12077 Views)

This is better unlike one fat alabosun in the east.



Ambode is working. But he should also consider the plights of the 'ordinary' Lagos residents whenever he is doing extensive works.



Going through Oshodi has been hell in recent times. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Atleast this is better than building status of people who never contribute to the development of the state while your citizens are languishing in unemployment 11 Likes

Very soon we will be like ancient Rome.....many statues. Including the people 6 Likes 1 Share

Is this necessary?!



Really, there are a million things to be done for Lagos.



Am sure this statue will be budgeted as #1 billion



..Nigerians 4 Likes 3 Shares

Fish fish fish

Eiye n lo,eiye a dun re ,eiye nbo eiye a dun re,odi gbangba kato meiye to lonrinre lenu,unlike dat olorikori beeja ko'ko at d eastern heartland 1 Like

Dear Governor Ambode,



You dey try sir no be small work you dey do... please sir Lagos roads are in bad conditions, don't use this has 2019 election campaign manifesto or wait till 3 months to elections.



Edakun sir help fix Lagos roads.





Itesiwaju Eko lo je wa logun! 3 Likes

Is this necessary?!



Really, there are a million things to be done for Lagos.



Am sure this statue will be budgeted as #1 billion



..Nigerians You know, this is not Imo or the Red Mud Republic where people who have no direct impact on their states were given statutes. This is the West where we have sensible leaders except Fayose, FFK and co.



Instead of building Statues for Zuma and Sirleaf, we would rather celebrate our own as well as our professions like Baba Awolowo, Fela, the boats at Maryland and Ilezik as well as this at Epe.



You can learn from us. 16 Likes 3 Shares

Good

Okorocha and Ambode sha Okorocha and Ambode sha 1 Like

You know, this is not Imo or the Red Mud Republic where people who have no direct impact on their states were given statutes. This is the West where we have sensible leaders except Fayose, FFK and co.



Instead of building Statues for Zuma and Sirleaf, we would rather celebrate our own as well as our professions like Baba Awolowo, Fela, the boats at Maryland and Ilezik as well as this at Epe.



You can learn from us. imagjne this rubbish write up!!!



How is a statue of headless man of importance to you? imagjne this rubbish write up!!!How is a statue of headless man of importance to you? 12 Likes

Atleast this is better than building status of people who never contribute to the development of the state while your citizens are languishing in unemployment

I agree totally with you. At least Ambo is doing infrastructures and he isn't owing salaries.



Go Ambo I agree totally with you. At least Ambo is doing infrastructures and he isn't owing salaries.Go Ambo 1 Like

imagjne this rubbish write up!!!



How is a statue of headless man of importance to you? The headless statute is that of Fela, a descendant of Oduduwa and a Yoruba man like me whose work will continue to be remembered.



Why not ask Rochas to built a statute for Zik and Ojukwu instead of foreigners? 1 Like

Good one

Atleast this is better than building status of people who never contribute to the development of the state while your citizens are languishing in unemployment Abi o. At least fish contributes to our daily growth. Abi o. At least fish contributes to our daily growth.

EPE is a home of good fish . 2 Likes

Am pleading my Governor Okoroawusa to make my own statue for am still an imolite... Help me beg him naa

Looking cool

Ogboni things

Dear Governor Ambode,



You dey try sir no be small work you dey do... please sir Lagos roads are in bad conditions, don't use this has 2019 election campaign manifesto or wait till 3 months to elections.



Edakun sir help fix Lagos roads.





Itesiwaju Eko lo je wa logun! Do u think ambode is currently reading ur post Do u think ambode is currently reading ur post

Lagos is more rougher and dirtier under ambode.. 1 Like

E don tey small na

makes sense na. not like Rochas dat want to turn Imo state to Africa museum.

This is better unlike one fat alabosun in the east.



Ambode is working. But he should also consider the plights of the 'ordinary' Lagos residents whenever he is doing extensive works.



Going through Oshodi has been hell in recent times.

How? When they are building new structures, people must go through the pain na ! How? When they are building new structures, people must go through the pain na !

imagjne this rubbish write up!!!



How is a statue of headless man of importance to you? The fish statue is symbolic to the Epe people who are primarily fish traders and fishermen. It is one thing putting up a symbolic statue that represents a people and another putting up that of a man with no importance or value to your people, their history or the economy. The fish statue is symbolic to the Epe people who are primarily fish traders and fishermen. It is one thing putting up a symbolic statue that represents a people and another putting up that of a man with no importance or value to your people, their history or the economy. 3 Likes