https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0c18zjaCkQ





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdA3JBcLMK0





2face responded on Twitter this morning.







https://mobile.twitter.com/official2baba/status/928126464721113089 Blackface featured on PulseNG's #LooseTalk podcast yesterday and said some uncomplimentary things about 2face.2face responded on Twitter this morning.2Face replies Blackface and Idris.

He wrote that post 1:54 am.

Na that time eegbow claro dey sweet pass







Tubaba now after he wakes up 1 Like 2 Shares







https://mobile.twitter.com/unclevee/status/927939979803811840 Blackface on writing "African Queen" when him, Faze and 2face were living in the same house in Festac.

Failures make noise while success make sense! 2 Likes

Even in silence achievements speaks loud than words while failure make attempts to make noise for recognition because there are no ovations or accolades ascribe to them.

lols





Na collabo dem do....



As we don crase (Blackface and Idris), we want involve you (2baba) for our own crase....



Oya oya make we start to do the gaaga shuffle oh









The thing tire me for BlackFace. How can you say 2face stole your music and made him shine. If u can do that one, why cant you compose another music to make u brighter..



Always making noise up and down.

Blackface and Idris are failed artist. Empty vessels make the loudest niise

GJess 2 baba woke up on the wrong side of the bed and has had enough of dis guys rants





That thing still dey pain blackface and I understand him pain, especially when person wey una dey plan things together just betray you. That kind thing dey pain.



I'll advice blackface to forget about 2face and move on, if he still insist on taking legal action, he should do so and stop beating around the bush about it.

Serves them right. Especially that Eedris that does not want to have sense.

Okocha : Wilson Oruma blames me for the his early retirement from football.

Kanu: Don't mind him. We all know that you have nothing to do with that.



2face : See you guys, ever heard the name "Blackface"? Nigga has run out of things to accuse me of. Last time he said I am responsible for the barrenness of his uncle friend nephew brother daughter. Waiting patiently for the next allegations he will level against me. 1 Like

Useless rants from 2face.



Simply say Kennis gave you a wrong advice to betray your friends, so that the proceeds would be more for you.



Time might heal wounds, but your conscience will always disturb you.



Simple question did you betray your friends in Plantasiun boys over African queen or not.

Baba you too much to dey reply those mofos

To be sincere who is cheating among you three?

Tuface went bonkers on this one!! Blackface must have touched some nerves!!



2Baba no mind the nonsense talkers



Blackface brokeness staring at Tuface success

Tuface is guilty as charged: How can you ignore all the allegations Blackface have levied against you so far. Blackface single handedly made you Tuface but today fame and money has made you to bite the finger that fed you. This is a wake up call to Nigerians not to be deceived by Innocent Idibia innocent looks which depicts him as a humble person. Tubaba , pls swallow your pride and apologize to Blackface for making use of his works without his consent.

I know some of you who are oblivious of what has transpired between the two of them will want to quote me for the wrong reason.

I thought this Blackface already went to court? Why the rants again?

Make 2face self go park well

2face never help

