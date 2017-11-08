₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by naptu2: 6:25am
Blackface featured on PulseNG's #LooseTalk podcast yesterday and said some uncomplimentary things about 2face.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0c18zjaCkQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdA3JBcLMK0
2face responded on Twitter this morning.
2Face replies Blackface and Idris.
https://mobile.twitter.com/official2baba/status/928126464721113089
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by cummando(m): 6:28am
He wrote that post 1:54 am.
Na that time eegbow claro dey sweet pass
Tubaba now after he wakes up
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by naptu2: 6:31am
Blackface on writing "African Queen" when him, Faze and 2face were living in the same house in Festac.
https://mobile.twitter.com/unclevee/status/927939979803811840
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by wydmag(m): 6:39am
Failures make noise while success make sense!
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by xmileeasy: 6:48am
Even in silence achievements speaks loud than words while failure make attempts to make noise for recognition because there are no ovations or accolades ascribe to them.
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by dfrost: 6:48am
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by lordmanuelle(m): 6:48am
lols
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by Felixalex(m): 6:48am
Hahhaha
Na collabo dem do....
As we don crase (Blackface and Idris), we want involve you (2baba) for our own crase....
Oya oya make we start to do the gaaga shuffle oh
But 2Baba no fit let himself involve for una own crase
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by NextGovernor(m): 6:49am
The thing tire me for BlackFace. How can you say 2face stole your music and made him shine. If u can do that one, why cant you compose another music to make u brighter..
Always making noise up and down.
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by jey4all(m): 6:49am
Blackface and Idris are failed artist. Empty vessels make the loudest niise
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by Robbin7(m): 6:49am
Nothing dey happen
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by Esomchi44(m): 6:49am
ok
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by atilla(m): 6:50am
GJess 2 baba woke up on the wrong side of the bed and has had enough of dis guys rants
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by transit4(m): 6:50am
Instead of redoubling their hustle efforts, they're looking for sympathy from Nigerians.. Kuontinue
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by udemzyudex(m): 6:51am
That thing still dey pain blackface and I understand him pain, especially when person wey una dey plan things together just betray you. That kind thing dey pain.
I'll advice blackface to forget about 2face and move on, if he still insist on taking legal action, he should do so and stop beating around the bush about it.
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by chronique(m): 6:51am
Serves them right. Especially that Eedris that does not want to have sense.
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by potent5(m): 6:51am
D
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by alexistaiwo: 6:51am
Okocha : Wilson Oruma blames me for the his early retirement from football.
Kanu: Don't mind him. We all know that you have nothing to do with that.
2face : See you guys, ever heard the name "Blackface"? Nigga has run out of things to accuse me of. Last time he said I am responsible for the barrenness of his uncle friend nephew brother daughter. Waiting patiently for the next allegations he will level against me.
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by Proudlyngwa(m): 6:51am
Useless rants from 2face.
Simply say Kennis gave you a wrong advice to betray your friends, so that the proceeds would be more for you.
Time might heal wounds, but your conscience will always disturb you.
Simple question did you betray your friends in Plantasiun boys over African queen or not.
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by tobidipity(m): 6:51am
Baba you too much to dey reply those mofos
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by GloryCardinal(m): 6:52am
To be sincere who is cheating among you three?
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by Millz404(m): 6:52am
U even get their time sef
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by Oildichotomy(m): 6:52am
Tuface went bonkers on this one!! Blackface must have touched some nerves!!
Oya Do the gaga shuffle
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by Onyinye15(f): 6:53am
2Baba no mind the nonsense talkers
Success speaks
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by Tbillz(m): 6:53am
Blackface brokeness staring at Tuface success
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by myners007: 6:53am
Tuface is guilty as charged: How can you ignore all the allegations Blackface have levied against you so far. Blackface single handedly made you Tuface but today fame and money has made you to bite the finger that fed you. This is a wake up call to Nigerians not to be deceived by Innocent Idibia innocent looks which depicts him as a humble person. Tubaba , pls swallow your pride and apologize to Blackface for making use of his works without his consent.
I know some of you who are oblivious of what has transpired between the two of them will want to quote me for the wrong reason.
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by oshe11(m): 6:53am
And the thing goes...........
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by Xyzee: 6:53am
I thought this Blackface already went to court? Why the rants again?
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by simplemach(m): 6:54am
Make 2face self go park well
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by OKorowanta: 6:54am
2face never help
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by beautyandbrains1: 6:54am
kk
|Re: 2face Replies Blackface And Idris. by Ezarazo(m): 6:55am
Cool and calm way to shut them up. Blackface claims he's the best but we don't seem to see it in him rather than crying over stolen music. Receive sense dude. As for idris keep hating on others. We don been forget you before at least we know u r alive now
