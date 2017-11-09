Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi (6693 Views)

Atiku has taken over Adamawa PDP, member writes Makarfi

A former Special Assistant to Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Umar Ardo, has called for the cancellation of the results of last Saturday ward congresses in Adamawa State. He accused Atiku of hijacking the party in the state.



Atiku, a former member of the PDP, defected to the All Progressives Congress before the 2015 general elections.



Ardo spoke with journalists on Tuesday after submitting a petition to the Adamawa State PDP Congress Appeal Panel at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.



He said, “No election took place in Toungo, Ganye Mayo Belwa, Demsa, Numan, Shelleng, Yola North, Yola South, Mubi South, Michika and Madagali local government areas. “The Caretaker Committee members representing these LGAs simply sat in their rooms and drew up their list and submitted their names as elected executive members and they were admitted.



“It’s an open secret that the members of the committee connived and simply sat down and distributed the party offices among themselves.”



On the specific roles played by Atiku in the congresses, Ardo said the former Vice-President “was involved directly. He called me to say that I should make sure certain persons get these positions. I disagreed. He has hijacked the PDP in the state.”



He observed that Atiku’s return to the PDP had its disadvantages, saying, “There are also three disadvantages. We learnt that Atiku is coming back to the party with an ambition; an ambition to contest for the Presidency.



“Now that will be a source of conflict because there are others in the party who are also interested and they are nursing this ambition. There will be conflict among party members.



“Secondly, the deep pocket that Atiku has will not only serve that ambition; it will also deepen the conflict. The third disadvantage is that those foot soldiers will also serve the ambition and in the process deepen the conflict.”



But in his reaction, Atiku insisted that he had no hands in the problems of the PDP in his state, adding that he had left the PDP.



The former vice-president spoke through his media aide, Mr. Paul Ibe.



http://punchng.com/atiku-has-taken-over-adamawa-pdp-member-writes-makarfi/amp/

The beginning

Atiku go finally bury PDP o 9 Likes

the political system of this country is whack...APC have sucked enough money for the next sixteen years of PDP...PDP are planning to return to their pole position in milk-drying the already slender economy...When Buhari came i saw doom, but the Atiku that is coming is a greater doom...May God help us 2 Likes

Kyase:

Atiku go finally bury PDP o The whole of APC with capone Buhari can't bury PDP! PDP is the baston of our democracy it is not by anyone's consent but, the reality of our politics! The whole of APC with capone Buhari can't bury PDP! PDP is the baston of our democracy it is not by anyone's consent but, the reality of our politics! 16 Likes 3 Shares

RegalD:

the political system of this country is whack...APC have sucked enough money for the next sixteen years of PDP...PDP are planning to return to their pole position in milk-drying the already slender economy...When Buhari came i saw doom, but the Atiku that is coming is a greater doom...May God help us If a messiah buhari is now a pain, a celebrated democratic aligned OBJ turned sit-tight,a reformist Yar Adua didn't live long and the shoeless GEJ turned out crowded.

A 'corrupt' Atiku can only turnout better. Worst is ; he can't be more than what he is already termed -corrupt! If a messiah buhari is now a pain, a celebrated democratic aligned OBJ turned sit-tight,a reformist Yar Adua didn't live long and the shoeless GEJ turned out crowded.A 'corrupt' Atiku can only turnout better. Worst is ; he can't be more than what he is already termed -corrupt! 9 Likes 2 Shares

tuniski:



The whole of APC with capone Buhari can't bury PDP! PDP is the baston of our democracy it is not by anyone's consent but, the reality of our politics! Bros mind your self oo. Bros mind your self oo. 1 Like 1 Share

tuniski:



A 'corrupt' Atiku can only turnout better. Worst is ; he can't be more than what he is already termed -corrupt! i hope he is better but i don't see that being the case...These people are the ones that led the country to where it is today all they are coming back to do is recycle their former actions...We don't need past leaders with archaic ideas ... We need fresh blood...The best we can do as nigerians is WISH,HOPE and PRAY that Nigeria should become better for our generation and the next. i hope he is better but i don't see that being the case...These people are the ones that led the country to where it is today all they are coming back to do is recycle their former actions...We don't need past leaders with archaic ideas ... We need fresh blood...The best we can do as nigerians is WISH,HOPE and PRAY that Nigeria should become better for our generation and the next. 3 Likes

Let him take over Nigeria, I will still not vote for him 3 Likes 1 Share

Of the beginning.

Easy Makarfi.

No 2019 Election until effective Restructuring by granting FULL AUTONOMY to our 36 States is achieved!!!.

Nigerians value unity from the grassroots now and not one from the rooftop.

God has Nigeria in His Purpose!!!

So no Arabs, no Bokohram, no Fulani Herdsmen etc cunningly cornering our economy and taken over our Homelands shall be allowed ever.

God commanded the Ishmaelites to fight on and the Isaacists to retaliate verociously.

Jesus Christ further advised the Isaacists to be always patient and never irracible or irrational but be very wise as Serpent in all their actions, interactions and movements.

From now on the Media should keep educating the Electorates to alwas look beyond their noses

Interesting

Atiku, always Atikulating. 2 Likes

Heaven is getting hot.

this is called sampling 1 Like

Cc lalasticlala

PDP will elect all their Candidates in a Convention.

Electioneering Begins in full force.



I see Atiku wiining this election if he flies d PDP ticket 4 Likes

We don't want Atiku in our PDP 3 Likes 1 Share

He cant win sai baba 3 Likes 1 Share

Anything that will send the dullardihio back to his scanty farm in daura is ok by me 3 Likes

tuniski:



If a messiah buhari is now a pain, a celebrated democratic aligned OBJ turned sit-tight,a reformist Yar Adua didn't live long and the shoeless GEJ turned out crowded.

A 'corrupt' Atiku can only turnout better. Worst is ; he can't be more than what he is already termed -corrupt! you wrote like a deep thinker, looking critically that's the truth you wrote like a deep thinker, looking critically that's the truth 6 Likes

All this old men who have been in power even before they were born will not give way. Nothing new will come out of them. Yet they won't retire in peace with the billions gotten already. Make dem even sell the country make we for hear word. 2 Likes 1 Share

.

Hit Like for Kwankwaso 2019

Is atiku not 10x better than buhari.



Bulgari has nothing to offer Nigerians.if u still believe any good thing come out of buhari u need to check ur brains.



Buhari is corrupt atiku l is corrupt.but in terms of administration Still is liberal, open minded not fanatical like buhari and can explore business opportunity since he managed Intel's and created jobs.



Buhari has not managed any Biz personally so he can't build d economy....



Let's send Bulgari packing 1 Like

NoFavors:

We don't want Atiku in our PDP



What party? Party thst died since ? So as long as no once can resurrect a dead man so can you not resurrect PDP

You better form a new party RDP; resurrection of dead party What party? Party thst died since ? So as long as no once can resurrect a dead man so can you not resurrect PDPYou better form a new party RDP; resurrection of dead party 3 Likes 1 Share





What is wrong with you people sef! - those of you still shouting sai babaWhat is wrong with you people sef!

Allee90:

Hit Like for Kwankwaso 2019 Funk Kwankwansiyya Funk Kwankwansiyya

lazygal:







What party? Party thst died since ? So as long as no once can resurrect a dead man so can you not resurrect PDP

You better form a new party RDP; resurrection of dead party What party is dead? Did you kill it? Did you carry out its burial service? Are you the medical doctor who confirmed its death?



Look here young lady, we are taking back the country from this cursed killer party called APC come 2019. Mark my words What party is dead? Did you kill it? Did you carry out its burial service? Are you the medical doctor who confirmed its death?Look here young lady, we are taking back the country from this cursed killer party called APC come 2019. Mark my words