|Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by lightblazingnow(m): 7:55am On Nov 08
Atiku has taken over Adamawa PDP, member writes Makarfi
http://punchng.com/atiku-has-taken-over-adamawa-pdp-member-writes-makarfi/amp/
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by lightblazingnow(m): 7:55am On Nov 08
The beginning
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by Kyase(m): 8:00am On Nov 08
Atiku go finally bury PDP o
9 Likes
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by RegalD(m): 8:09am On Nov 08
the political system of this country is whack...APC have sucked enough money for the next sixteen years of PDP...PDP are planning to return to their pole position in milk-drying the already slender economy...When Buhari came i saw doom, but the Atiku that is coming is a greater doom...May God help us
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by tuniski: 8:09am On Nov 08
Kyase:The whole of APC with capone Buhari can't bury PDP! PDP is the baston of our democracy it is not by anyone's consent but, the reality of our politics!
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by tuniski: 8:13am On Nov 08
RegalD:If a messiah buhari is now a pain, a celebrated democratic aligned OBJ turned sit-tight,a reformist Yar Adua didn't live long and the shoeless GEJ turned out crowded.
A 'corrupt' Atiku can only turnout better. Worst is ; he can't be more than what he is already termed -corrupt!
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by Kyase(m): 8:14am On Nov 08
tuniski:Bros mind your self oo.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by RegalD(m): 8:23am On Nov 08
tuniski:i hope he is better but i don't see that being the case...These people are the ones that led the country to where it is today all they are coming back to do is recycle their former actions...We don't need past leaders with archaic ideas ... We need fresh blood...The best we can do as nigerians is WISH,HOPE and PRAY that Nigeria should become better for our generation and the next.
3 Likes
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by Bari22(m): 8:29am On Nov 08
Let him take over Nigeria, I will still not vote for him
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by orisa37: 10:41am On Nov 08
Of the beginning.
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by orisa37: 11:20am On Nov 08
Easy Makarfi.
No 2019 Election until effective Restructuring by granting FULL AUTONOMY to our 36 States is achieved!!!.
Nigerians value unity from the grassroots now and not one from the rooftop.
God has Nigeria in His Purpose!!!
So no Arabs, no Bokohram, no Fulani Herdsmen etc cunningly cornering our economy and taken over our Homelands shall be allowed ever.
God commanded the Ishmaelites to fight on and the Isaacists to retaliate verociously.
Jesus Christ further advised the Isaacists to be always patient and never irracible or irrational but be very wise as Serpent in all their actions, interactions and movements.
From now on the Media should keep educating the Electorates to alwas look beyond their noses
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by lightblazingnow(m): 5:00pm On Nov 08
Interesting
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by CaptainJeffry: 5:07pm On Nov 08
Atiku, always Atikulating.
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by orisa37: 5:21pm On Nov 08
Heaven is getting hot.
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by TrueSenator(m): 5:50pm On Nov 08
this is called sampling
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by lightblazingnow(m): 4:27pm
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by orisa37: 6:03pm
PDP will elect all their Candidates in a Convention.
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by looseweight: 6:59pm
Electioneering Begins in full force.
I see Atiku wiining this election if he flies d PDP ticket
4 Likes
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by NoFavors: 7:00pm
We don't want Atiku in our PDP
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by laffwitmi: 7:01pm
He cant win sai baba
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by LastSurvivor11: 7:02pm
Anything that will send the dullardihio back to his scanty farm in daura is ok by me
3 Likes
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by surgical: 7:02pm
tuniski:you wrote like a deep thinker, looking critically that's the truth
6 Likes
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by IMASTEX: 7:03pm
All this old men who have been in power even before they were born will not give way. Nothing new will come out of them. Yet they won't retire in peace with the billions gotten already. Make dem even sell the country make we for hear word.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by IditaBoy: 7:03pm
.
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by Allee90: 7:04pm
Hit Like for Kwankwaso 2019
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by hooklover: 7:06pm
Is atiku not 10x better than buhari.
Bulgari has nothing to offer Nigerians.if u still believe any good thing come out of buhari u need to check ur brains.
Buhari is corrupt atiku l is corrupt.but in terms of administration Still is liberal, open minded not fanatical like buhari and can explore business opportunity since he managed Intel's and created jobs.
Buhari has not managed any Biz personally so he can't build d economy....
Let's send Bulgari packing
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by lazygal: 7:06pm
NoFavors:
What party? Party thst died since ? So as long as no once can resurrect a dead man so can you not resurrect PDP
You better form a new party RDP; resurrection of dead party
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by bentlywills(m): 7:08pm
- those of you still shouting sai baba
What is wrong with you people sef!
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by Jerrypolo(m): 7:10pm
Allee90:Funk Kwankwansiyya
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by NoFavors: 7:11pm
lazygal:What party is dead? Did you kill it? Did you carry out its burial service? Are you the medical doctor who confirmed its death?
Look here young lady, we are taking back the country from this cursed killer party called APC come 2019. Mark my words
|Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by CarlyX8(m): 7:13pm
Akitu.. aahh
