₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,588 members, 3,902,841 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 08:23 PM

Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi (6693 Views)

Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal / Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) / Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by lightblazingnow(m): 7:55am On Nov 08
Atiku has taken over Adamawa PDP, member writes Makarfi
punchng.com


A former Special Assistant to Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Umar Ardo, has called for the cancellation of the results of last Saturday ward congresses in Adamawa State. He accused Atiku of hijacking the party in the state.

Atiku, a former member of the PDP, defected to the All Progressives Congress before the 2015 general elections.

Ardo spoke with journalists on Tuesday after submitting a petition to the Adamawa State PDP Congress Appeal Panel at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

He said, “No election took place in Toungo, Ganye Mayo Belwa, Demsa, Numan, Shelleng, Yola North, Yola South, Mubi South, Michika and Madagali local government areas. “The Caretaker Committee members representing these LGAs simply sat in their rooms and drew up their list and submitted their names as elected executive members and they were admitted.

“It’s an open secret that the members of the committee connived and simply sat down and distributed the party offices among themselves.”

On the specific roles played by Atiku in the congresses, Ardo said the former Vice-President “was involved directly. He called me to say that I should make sure certain persons get these positions. I disagreed. He has hijacked the PDP in the state.”

He observed that Atiku’s return to the PDP had its disadvantages, saying, “There are also three disadvantages. We learnt that Atiku is coming back to the party with an ambition; an ambition to contest for the Presidency.

“Now that will be a source of conflict because there are others in the party who are also interested and they are nursing this ambition. There will be conflict among party members.

“Secondly, the deep pocket that Atiku has will not only serve that ambition; it will also deepen the conflict. The third disadvantage is that those foot soldiers will also serve the ambition and in the process deepen the conflict.”

But in his reaction, Atiku insisted that he had no hands in the problems of the PDP in his state, adding that he had left the PDP.

The former vice-president spoke through his media aide, Mr. Paul Ibe.

“It is ludicrous to accuse a man who is not a member of a party of having hijacked the party structure. Whoever is making this allegation has to look elsewhere for their failings,” Ibe said.


http://punchng.com/atiku-has-taken-over-adamawa-pdp-member-writes-makarfi/amp/
Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by lightblazingnow(m): 7:55am On Nov 08
The beginning
Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by Kyase(m): 8:00am On Nov 08
Atiku go finally bury PDP o

9 Likes

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by RegalD(m): 8:09am On Nov 08
the political system of this country is whack...APC have sucked enough money for the next sixteen years of PDP...PDP are planning to return to their pole position in milk-drying the already slender economy...When Buhari came i saw doom, but the Atiku that is coming is a greater doom...May God help us

2 Likes

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by tuniski: 8:09am On Nov 08
Kyase:
Atiku go finally bury PDP o
The whole of APC with capone Buhari can't bury PDP! PDP is the baston of our democracy it is not by anyone's consent but, the reality of our politics!

16 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by tuniski: 8:13am On Nov 08
RegalD:
the political system of this country is whack...APC have sucked enough money for the next sixteen years of PDP...PDP are planning to return to their pole position in milk-drying the already slender economy...When Buhari came i saw doom, but the Atiku that is coming is a greater doom...May God help us
If a messiah buhari is now a pain, a celebrated democratic aligned OBJ turned sit-tight,a reformist Yar Adua didn't live long and the shoeless GEJ turned out crowded.
A 'corrupt' Atiku can only turnout better. Worst is ; he can't be more than what he is already termed -corrupt!

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by Kyase(m): 8:14am On Nov 08
tuniski:

The whole of APC with capone Buhari can't bury PDP! PDP is the baston of our democracy it is not by anyone's consent but, the reality of our politics!
Bros mind your self oo.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by RegalD(m): 8:23am On Nov 08
tuniski:

A 'corrupt' Atiku can only turnout better. Worst is ; he can't be more than what he is already termed -corrupt!
i hope he is better but i don't see that being the case...These people are the ones that led the country to where it is today all they are coming back to do is recycle their former actions...We don't need past leaders with archaic ideas ... We need fresh blood...The best we can do as nigerians is WISH,HOPE and PRAY that Nigeria should become better for our generation and the next.

3 Likes

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by Bari22(m): 8:29am On Nov 08
Let him take over Nigeria, I will still not vote for him

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by orisa37: 10:41am On Nov 08
Of the beginning.
Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by orisa37: 11:20am On Nov 08
Easy Makarfi.
No 2019 Election until effective Restructuring by granting FULL AUTONOMY to our 36 States is achieved!!!.
Nigerians value unity from the grassroots now and not one from the rooftop.
God has Nigeria in His Purpose!!!
So no Arabs, no Bokohram, no Fulani Herdsmen etc cunningly cornering our economy and taken over our Homelands shall be allowed ever.
God commanded the Ishmaelites to fight on and the Isaacists to retaliate verociously.
Jesus Christ further advised the Isaacists to be always patient and never irracible or irrational but be very wise as Serpent in all their actions, interactions and movements.
From now on the Media should keep educating the Electorates to alwas look beyond their noses
Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by lightblazingnow(m): 5:00pm On Nov 08
Interesting
Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by CaptainJeffry: 5:07pm On Nov 08
Atiku, always Atikulating. grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by orisa37: 5:21pm On Nov 08
Heaven is getting hot.
Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by TrueSenator(m): 5:50pm On Nov 08
this is called sampling cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by lightblazingnow(m): 4:27pm
Cc lalasticlala
Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by orisa37: 6:03pm
PDP will elect all their Candidates in a Convention.
Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by looseweight: 6:59pm
Electioneering Begins in full force.

I see Atiku wiining this election if he flies d PDP ticket

4 Likes

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by NoFavors: 7:00pm
We don't want Atiku in our PDP

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by laffwitmi: 7:01pm
He cant win sai baba grin grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by LastSurvivor11: 7:02pm
Anything that will send the dullardihio back to his scanty farm in daura is ok by me

3 Likes

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by surgical: 7:02pm
tuniski:

If a messiah buhari is now a pain, a celebrated democratic aligned OBJ turned sit-tight,a reformist Yar Adua didn't live long and the shoeless GEJ turned out crowded.
A 'corrupt' Atiku can only turnout better. Worst is ; he can't be more than what he is already termed -corrupt!
you wrote like a deep thinker, looking critically that's the truth

6 Likes

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by IMASTEX: 7:03pm
All this old men who have been in power even before they were born will not give way. Nothing new will come out of them. Yet they won't retire in peace with the billions gotten already. Make dem even sell the country make we for hear word.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by IditaBoy: 7:03pm
.
Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by Allee90: 7:04pm
Hit Like for Kwankwaso 2019
Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by hooklover: 7:06pm
Is atiku not 10x better than buhari.

Bulgari has nothing to offer Nigerians.if u still believe any good thing come out of buhari u need to check ur brains.

Buhari is corrupt atiku l is corrupt.but in terms of administration Still is liberal, open minded not fanatical like buhari and can explore business opportunity since he managed Intel's and created jobs.

Buhari has not managed any Biz personally so he can't build d economy....

Let's send Bulgari packing

1 Like

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by lazygal: 7:06pm
NoFavors:
We don't want Atiku in our PDP


What party? Party thst died since ? So as long as no once can resurrect a dead man so can you not resurrect PDP
You better form a new party RDP; resurrection of dead party

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by bentlywills(m): 7:08pm
- those of you still shouting sai baba

What is wrong with you people sef! undecided
Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by Jerrypolo(m): 7:10pm
Allee90:
Hit Like for Kwankwaso 2019
Funk Kwankwansiyya
Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by NoFavors: 7:11pm
lazygal:



What party? Party thst died since ? So as long as no once can resurrect a dead man so can you not resurrect PDP
You better form a new party RDP; resurrection of dead party
What party is dead? Did you kill it? Did you carry out its burial service? Are you the medical doctor who confirmed its death?

Look here young lady, we are taking back the country from this cursed killer party called APC come 2019. Mark my words
Re: Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP, Member Writes Makarfi by CarlyX8(m): 7:13pm
Akitu.. aahh

(0) (1) (Reply)

Phcn System Collapse Plunges Country Into Darkness / Presidency: It’s Ndigbo’s Turn - Anyaoku / Reuben Abati - Exclusive Interview

Viewing this topic: Warldbest(m), AK481(m), nigeriapolitics(f), freeDR(m), Kennykenty(m), Desmond2011, Ken55ng, hacops, Kitiii(m), toask111, Rebsy(f), filani(m), Reelee, arcnomec(m), zabuur, humphreydaniel, Universities, chukkystar(m), Vcojuro, successgroup(m), lastempero, theSpark(m), bidemisan(m), tobby076(m), Josco24685(m), iita, Blazed(m), fredfella, instaTUBE, osscarr(m), rafsonnggmail(m), NotU(m), BRIGHTRIVERS(m), saturnjay(m), Dinobenson, osheiduchris2, topcii(m) and 64 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.