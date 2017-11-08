₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 8:18am
Chika 'Nancy' Ike (born November 8, 1985) is a Nigerian actress, television personality, producer, businesswoman, philanthropist and former model.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chika_Ike
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by alexistaiwo: 8:19am
Is she the same person in all of the pictures above.
Why is her appearance fluctuating like the Naira
28 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by justi4jesu(f): 8:21am
Happy Birthday beautiful damsel.
2 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by Evablizin(f): 8:22am
Happy Birthday Aunty.
Lala the birthday hunter himself,hunting both the birthday of living and the dead. Bye...
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by Marvellouzkk(f): 8:25am
OK Hbd
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by loneatar: 8:25am
Okay
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by Airforce1(m): 8:26am
Happy birthday Beautiful Igbo Girl
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by Elnino4ladies: 8:26am
HBD olosho
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by Sleyanya1(m): 8:26am
Beautiful Lady..Happy Birthday.
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by fewno(m): 8:26am
Fine lady
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by Afrok(m): 8:26am
Happy Birthday Dear... more roles to you in the bedroom industry.
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by lacoach: 8:26am
Hmmmm. Na David Mark meat sha,
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by passyhansome(m): 8:27am
THE ONLY CHANGE I NOTICED WAS THE COLOR
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by olatade(m): 8:27am
She's looks beautiful but I don't believe she's 32...probably 37
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by pweeryambre: 8:27am
Elnino4ladies:yea, at least she's not broke
2 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by AverageAnnie(f): 8:27am
Happy birthday to one of the beautiful and decent ladies in Nollywood
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by iamleumas: 8:27am
Ok
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by Edoziesmart(m): 8:27am
Elnino4ladies:She don give you puna to chop before?
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by iamleumas: 8:27am
Elnino4ladies:
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by Onyinye15(f): 8:28am
Happy Birthday my love
You know I heart u
Always
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by ENDTIMEgist(m): 8:28am
alexistaiwo:
you bad oh
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by iamleumas: 8:28am
alexistaiwo:
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by Edoziesmart(m): 8:28am
Happy birthday dear wullp
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by HonAdeli(m): 8:29am
;DBirthday blessings Chika!!
Lala is here!!
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by BiggerPRICK1(m): 8:29am
This lady have been giving fantasies wen alone in my bathroom....
what a beautiful and sexy lady.
happy birthday chika ike!
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by uwa244(m): 8:30am
Happy birthday sweetie!
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by freeman95(m): 8:32am
She's really sexy no doubt
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by soath(m): 8:34am
Zero hips. Had to bend to show some.
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 8:34am
Now this is a lady I can give the triple P *I hardly do*
pretty, presentable and portable... her boobs are of elegant quality.. happy birthday woman
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by Lalas247(f): 8:34am
Lol I live for those hipster trousers
Pretty lady hbd
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by evexx1(f): 8:39am
Happy birthday to her xx
|Re: Chika Ike Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today by UncleSnr(m): 8:40am
