This is to assure parents who are outraged by the exploitation of their children by teachers who sent them to lie on highways in form of protests, should know that investigation is ongoing and those involved will bear the consequences.

Let all state government adopt this in thier schools especially primary school, cos a child can not be olodo in primary school n start to perform in secondary school. 37 Likes 1 Share

Even Nigerian secondary school educationing are bad too just like in university own too. 1 Like

This brutal approach to reforming Education is just....interesting 18 Likes

21,000 no be small thing o, e for kukuma send them to farms. Beside he recently acquired about 100 hectars for agricultural purposes 1 Like

Even secondary students now protest on the street , where are we going as a nation 1 Like

Good idea. but i thinks Governor rufai. should take strict coordination this time o

desperate incompetent teachers

Nice one

Good ideology in a direct lanes

Keep it up people's gov 1 Like

Nice one governor, I remember fayemi made a similar move while he was governor of ekiti state, when he noticed that teachers couldn't even speak English. But the move was politicized and it ended up causing his ousting. There's no alternative for good education only the best is allowed. 10 Likes

Good one. The elementary building is crucial to the development of a child. It shouldn't be the usual garbage in garbage out of touts. We shouldnt politicize education at any level. This drastic approach is just the best 2 Likes

My question is this. How long will it take the good government of Kaduna State to recruit the qualified teachers and during the period of conducting test and recruitment, what will be the fate of the teacherless kids? will the pupils be in school or at home? 1 Like

My only problem with him is the religion sentiment but has for the rest,this guy cud make a good president 2 Likes

Let all state government adopt this in thier schools especially primary school, cos a child can not be olodo in primary school n start to perform in secondary school. the way this man and his brother buhari speak a times u wonder if they think we re under Taliban rules, everything about them is kill kill burn burn the way this man and his brother buhari speak a times u wonder if they think we re under Taliban rules, everything about them is kill kill burn burn 1 Like

For the first time that Nasir Rl-Rufai has earned praise from me. The basic education level of education in all states of the Federation need a complete overhaul in personnel and human resources management, salary structure and consistency, standard of education and curriculum, and physical assets management for improved service delivery and proper investments in future of the state.

Akwa Ibom State governor Udom should come and see the responsibility shown by his counterpart in tackling decay in the educational sector instead of helping to further destroy it with his useless politicking and nonpartisan approach to crucial issues in education!

My only problem with him is the religion sentiment but has for the rest,this guy cud make a good president

On this issue, El Rufai is doing the best thing 2 Likes

this will be a welcoming idea if it is handled justly without bias, nepotism and politics in it. it will take time for the parents and unqualified teachers to understand this issue. How I wish my state should adopt this system so to give our children a qualitative education