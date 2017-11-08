₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by Weborg: 8:39am
@VIVIANGIST
Via His Twitter Page , Read below.
This is to assure parents who are outraged by the exploitation of their children by teachers who sent them to lie on highways in form of protests, should know that investigation is ongoing and those involved will bear the consequences.
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by Weborg: 8:40am
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by Weborg: 8:41am
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by Mynd44: 8:51am
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by splendid2: 10:31am
Let all state government adopt this in thier schools especially primary school, cos a child can not be olodo in primary school n start to perform in secondary school.
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by RIPEnglish: 11:18am
Even Nigerian secondary school educationing are bad too just like in university own too.
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by Artorius(m): 11:18am
This brutal approach to reforming Education is just....interesting
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by IIshort: 11:18am
Ok
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by kheart(m): 11:19am
21,000 no be small thing o, e for kukuma send them to farms. Beside he recently acquired about 100 hectars for agricultural purposes
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by undefeated(m): 11:20am
Even secondary students now protest on the street , where are we going as a nation
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by ayoadekunle79(m): 11:21am
Good idea. but i thinks Governor rufai. should take strict coordination this time o
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by 1shortblackboy: 11:21am
desperate incompetent teachers
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by SnakeXenzia(m): 11:26am
Nice one
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by rafsonnggmail(m): 11:26am
Good ideology in a direct lanes
Keep it up people's gov
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by twilliamx: 11:27am
Nice one governor, I remember fayemi made a similar move while he was governor of ekiti state, when he noticed that teachers couldn't even speak English. But the move was politicized and it ended up causing his ousting. There's no alternative for good education only the best is allowed.
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by brainpulse: 11:27am
Good one. The elementary building is crucial to the development of a child. It shouldn't be the usual garbage in garbage out of touts. We shouldnt politicize education at any level. This drastic approach is just the best
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by Fuckadict(m): 11:27am
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by 9jatatafo(m): 11:30am
My question is this. How long will it take the good government of Kaduna State to recruit the qualified teachers and during the period of conducting test and recruitment, what will be the fate of the teacherless kids? will the pupils be in school or at home?
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by Barfibassey(m): 11:30am
My only problem with him is the religion sentiment but has for the rest,this guy cud make a good president
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by nedu2000(m): 11:31am
pevi443:are you done?
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by nnokwa042(m): 11:31am
splendid2:the way this man and his brother buhari speak a times u wonder if they think we re under Taliban rules, everything about them is kill kill burn burn
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by Ubiman(m): 11:32am
For the first time that Nasir Rl-Rufai has earned praise from me. The basic education level of education in all states of the Federation need a complete overhaul in personnel and human resources management, salary structure and consistency, standard of education and curriculum, and physical assets management for improved service delivery and proper investments in future of the state.
Akwa Ibom State governor Udom should come and see the responsibility shown by his counterpart in tackling decay in the educational sector instead of helping to further destroy it with his useless politicking and nonpartisan approach to crucial issues in education!
#signingout
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by OceanmorganTrix: 11:33am
RIPEnglish:
welkom back
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by GaniuKazeeem(m): 11:33am
My only problem with him is the religion sentiment but has for the rest,this guy cud make a good president
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by agrovick(m): 11:36am
On this issue, El Rufai is doing the best thing
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by RIPEnglish: 11:37am
OceanmorganTrix:
Thanks you boss.
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by mjabdulk: 11:38am
this will be a welcoming idea if it is handled justly without bias, nepotism and politics in it. it will take time for the parents and unqualified teachers to understand this issue. How I wish my state should adopt this system so to give our children a qualitative education
Re: Governor El-rufai Reacts To Pupils' Protest Over Sacked Unqualified Teachers by Throwback: 11:47am
Good response by the Kaduna State Government.
