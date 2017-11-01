Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh And Halima Abubakar Wow In New Photo (9189 Views)

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh took to social media to share this beautiful photo with her close friend and actress, Halima Abubakar.



More >> Nice to have you back halima..You look beautifulMore >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/-and-halima-abubakar-wow-in.html 3 Likes













meanwhile

Love Affair: The Subtleties of a Secret Relationship two slayermeanwhileLove Affair: The Subtleties of a Secret Relationship http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/11/love-affair-subtleties-of-secret.html?m=0

Seen

Seen

space for sale

Toto meji 1 Like





These two unsuccessful, mannerless, bisexual hags who have nothing going for them.



It scares me when two already-ticking timebombs are best friends. These two unsuccessful, mannerless, bisexual hags who have nothing going for them.It scares me when two already-ticking timebombs are best friends. 4 Likes 2 Shares

its alright...so we should cook stone ?

They look good together, Next

This halima gal was sick back then o.she has started slaying again? 1 Like

This Toto dike is just a seeking of attentions. She doesn't has shamelessness after her failure marriage life . 2 Likes

One Python � � another Anaconda. Nice combo

These are two old hags fooling around. There is no wow is this

That's what a true friend should be, Tonto thanks for being there when she needed you most on her sick bed.

YomzzyDBlogger:





Why are they always on social media? What is the catch? Why always seeking for attention? What are their motives? Are they the only ones? Why are they always on social media? What is the catch? Why always seeking for attention? What are their motives? Are they the only ones?

If this two collaborate on any boinboi onto your mata ehh. The tori go no go easy for U.

RIPEnglish:

This Toto dike is just a seeking of attentions. She doesn't has shamelessness after her failure marriage life . . 1 Like

Good to see Halima up and shinning

YomzzyDBlogger:





Make up ti take over Make up ti take over

...



Make up be like mask You call this wow...Make up be like mask

NwaAmaikpe:

Still loading ba? Still loading ba?

YomzzyDBlogger:





fake faces fake faces

Makeup,lighting effect,filter,and camera 360 can turn kingkong to prince charming .

The return of Halima

This is why they say make-up artist will not go to Heaven. Why won't i agree?

Lol eh life can make you realise the importance of Friends.



I recall the old Tonto, always saying "I have no friends only colleagues". You don get friend by force.



Life can just throw any object at you. You need to be ever ready to catch and throw back.