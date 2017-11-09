₦airaland Forum

What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by JOEFY: 11:02am On Nov 08
Hi Guys

We all know Whatsapp has been an innovative tool used for social media communication for over a decade. I personally enjoying using it and it has added a lot of value, in terms of cost efficiency and user friendliness over a number of years.

However, some improvements could be made to this service, my personal thoughts are these:

1. Conference calling: It would be nice to have a conference call feature
2. Remove the 'xxxx has left the group" feature from a whatsapp Group chat

Please share your other ideas

1 Like

Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Olarababy(f): 2:00pm On Nov 08
Increase in the numbet of group members to at least 1000

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by JOEFY: 2:01pm On Nov 08
Olarababy:
Increase in the numbet of group members to at least 1000

Hahahaha, this is a bit far fetched
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by tafat: 2:26pm On Nov 08
Ability to save someone's status just as u can save a dp

11 Likes

Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Jaculze(m): 3:26pm On Nov 08
to connect with people just like a chat site.
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Jaculze(m): 3:27pm On Nov 08
tafat:
Ability to save someone's status just as u can save a dp
this will make very good sense.

2 Likes

Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Jaculze(m): 3:28pm On Nov 08
Olarababy:
Increase in the numbet of group members to at least 1000
I don't think that would be feasible.
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by fidalgo19: 9:54pm On Nov 08
Jaculze:
this will make very good sense.

GB whatsapp has that feature
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by adaksbullet(m): 8:04am
Wassup should start too cheer moneys angry

1 Like

Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by whateverkay(m): 8:05am
Make whatsapp dey give us sure games prediction every weekend. Over 2.5 and GG market so boy go quickly hammer sad

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Spaxon(f): 8:05am
THE GIRL YOUR BOYFRIEND IS TOASTING.

1 Like

Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by yoosga: 8:05am
I'd like to be asked what I want to seen introduced on nairaland

2 Likes

Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by tolexy007(m): 8:05am
ATM feature

How to Print Money feature
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Sunnycliff(m): 8:05am
Are u on a marketing research for Microsoft?
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Opistorincos(m): 8:06am
Revert whatsapp back to the simple ui
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Evaberry(f): 8:06am
it should be returned to its days of simplicity.

1 Like

Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by nengibo: 8:06am
Better voip calls

1 Like

Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by neutrotoba(m): 8:07am
I was still thinking about it last night... And this morning I just forgot
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Nbote(m): 8:07am
Dey shld allow whoever was removed a group reenter d group jor...

1 Like

Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by NotNairalandi(m): 8:07am
i need secret spy code....if i active the code plus my whatsapp number on ur phone then i can be able to read your conversation with someone on my phone.

to catch my babe just de hungry me....christmas don de reach ni,which guy wey no need breakup for this period undecided
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by quinnboy: 8:07am
Jaculze:
I don't think that would be feasible.
technologically it is pal.
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by sunshineV(m): 8:07am
Offline messages
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by NigerDeltan(m): 8:07am
grin

Provide a channel where we can watch blue film
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by PTNL: 8:07am
Ability to delete and remove wrongly sent messages.
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Bisjosh(f): 8:08am
RETRACT angry

3 Likes

Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by designVATExcel: 8:09am
No 2 mehn, why announce my departure. It's not good for both the admins & members of the group.

Admins: It's demoralising seeing this notification, and knowing every member sees it too .

Members: humans are imitative creatures, once you see several people leave, it has a way of reducing your likeness for the group and the ability to make you also want to leave.

Its the same way when people start standing up in church unconsciously we want to stand up too.
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by rawpadgin(m): 8:09am
I have nothing to say
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Phonefanatic: 8:09am
Stop wishing just download Gbwhatsapp and you will be blown away.
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Flashh: 8:09am
PTNL:
Ability to delete and remove wrongly sent messages.
Go update your WhatsApp to the latest version. You would get this feature.

1 Like

Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by afamjb: 8:09am
tafat:
Ability to save someone's status just as u can save a dp
have been saving status since the days of gbwhatsapp
Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by enemmo(f): 8:09am
Not a fan of WhatsApp.

That App is an invasion to my privacy.

