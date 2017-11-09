Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp (1204 Views)

5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About / What I Wish Everyone Knew About Etisalat Introduced Ramadan Kareem Data Plan... / Whatsapp Introduced "Pin Chat" - See Features (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hi Guys



We all know Whatsapp has been an innovative tool used for social media communication for over a decade. I personally enjoying using it and it has added a lot of value, in terms of cost efficiency and user friendliness over a number of years.



However, some improvements could be made to this service, my personal thoughts are these:



1. Conference calling: It would be nice to have a conference call feature

2. Remove the 'xxxx has left the group" feature from a whatsapp Group chat



Please share your other ideas 1 Like

Increase in the numbet of group members to at least 1000 3 Likes 1 Share

Olarababy:

Increase in the numbet of group members to at least 1000

Hahahaha, this is a bit far fetched Hahahaha, this is a bit far fetched

Ability to save someone's status just as u can save a dp 11 Likes

to connect with people just like a chat site.

tafat:

Ability to save someone's status just as u can save a dp this will make very good sense. this will make very good sense. 2 Likes

Olarababy:

Increase in the numbet of group members to at least 1000 I don't think that would be feasible. I don't think that would be feasible.

Jaculze:

this will make very good sense.

GB whatsapp has that feature GB whatsapp has that feature





Translation tool where one can click and select languages to translate to.



On another note, we at Nigerian Youth Revolution Party (NYRP) want to officially invite all patriotic Nigerian youths at home and abroad to please come and join this youth political movement so we can join force together and push out all the old recycled politicians looting Nigeria dry and elect young, visionary and successful youths with great leadership skills to rebuild Nigeria to our dream nation where every Nigerian irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation can succeed



Don't feel less concerned because you live abroad now or because you are financially okay now, think about the future of your children and grandchildren when you are gone, how will they cope with the current leadership in Nigeria



Is it a good thing that we Nigerians celebrate when countries like US, UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Netherlands, etc issue us visa Its a shame that we see visa to travel to other countries as breakthrough. It is shameful.



We can make Nigeria a great country where we can stay and succeed and achieve our life dreams.



We can achieve this if we elect youth leaders at all level of government in Nigeria starting from 2019.



Forget disgraceful youths like Kogi Governor Bello...he became governor by chance....our mission is to elect young, successful and visionary Nigerians with awesome leadership skills.



Follow us now on Twitter @NYRP3, on Instagram join our discussion thread on Nairaland.



Come and be a part of history, join NYRP now! Increase in the number of participants in a group chat.Translation tool where one can click and select languages to translate to.

Wassup should start too cheer moneys 1 Like

Make whatsapp dey give us sure games prediction every weekend. Over 2.5 and GG market so boy go quickly hammer 4 Likes 1 Share

THE GIRL YOUR BOYFRIEND IS TOASTING. 1 Like

I'd like to be asked what I want to seen introduced on nairaland 2 Likes

ATM feature



How to Print Money feature

Are u on a marketing research for Microsoft?

Revert whatsapp back to the simple ui

it should be returned to its days of simplicity. 1 Like

Better voip calls 1 Like

I was still thinking about it last night... And this morning I just forgot

Dey shld allow whoever was removed a group reenter d group jor... 1 Like





to catch my babe just de hungry me....christmas don de reach ni,which guy wey no need breakup for this period i need secret spy code....if i active the code plus my whatsapp number on ur phone then i can be able to read your conversation with someone on my phone.to catch my babe just de hungry me....christmas don de reach ni,which guy wey no need breakup for this period

Jaculze:

I don't think that would be feasible. technologically it is pal. technologically it is pal.

Offline messages





Provide a channel where we can watch blue film Provide a channel where we can watch blue film

Ability to delete and remove wrongly sent messages.

RETRACT 3 Likes

No 2 mehn, why announce my departure. It's not good for both the admins & members of the group.



Admins: It's demoralising seeing this notification, and knowing every member sees it too .



Members: humans are imitative creatures, once you see several people leave, it has a way of reducing your likeness for the group and the ability to make you also want to leave.



Its the same way when people start standing up in church unconsciously we want to stand up too.

I have nothing to say

Stop wishing just download Gbwhatsapp and you will be blown away.

PTNL:

Ability to delete and remove wrongly sent messages. Go update your WhatsApp to the latest version. You would get this feature. 1 Like

tafat:

Ability to save someone's status just as u can save a dp have been saving status since the days of gbwhatsapp have been saving status since the days of gbwhatsapp