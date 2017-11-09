₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by JOEFY: 11:02am On Nov 08
Hi Guys
We all know Whatsapp has been an innovative tool used for social media communication for over a decade. I personally enjoying using it and it has added a lot of value, in terms of cost efficiency and user friendliness over a number of years.
However, some improvements could be made to this service, my personal thoughts are these:
1. Conference calling: It would be nice to have a conference call feature
2. Remove the 'xxxx has left the group" feature from a whatsapp Group chat
Please share your other ideas
1 Like
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Olarababy(f): 2:00pm On Nov 08
Increase in the numbet of group members to at least 1000
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by JOEFY: 2:01pm On Nov 08
Olarababy:
Hahahaha, this is a bit far fetched
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by tafat: 2:26pm On Nov 08
Ability to save someone's status just as u can save a dp
11 Likes
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Jaculze(m): 3:26pm On Nov 08
to connect with people just like a chat site.
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Jaculze(m): 3:27pm On Nov 08
tafat:this will make very good sense.
2 Likes
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Jaculze(m): 3:28pm On Nov 08
Olarababy:I don't think that would be feasible.
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by fidalgo19: 9:54pm On Nov 08
Jaculze:
GB whatsapp has that feature
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by NYRP: 8:04am
Increase in the number of participants in a group chat.
Translation tool where one can click and select languages to translate to.
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by adaksbullet(m): 8:04am
Wassup should start too cheer moneys
1 Like
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by whateverkay(m): 8:05am
Make whatsapp dey give us sure games prediction every weekend. Over 2.5 and GG market so boy go quickly hammer
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Spaxon(f): 8:05am
THE GIRL YOUR BOYFRIEND IS TOASTING.
1 Like
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by yoosga: 8:05am
I'd like to be asked what I want to seen introduced on nairaland
2 Likes
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by tolexy007(m): 8:05am
ATM feature
How to Print Money feature
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Sunnycliff(m): 8:05am
Are u on a marketing research for Microsoft?
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Opistorincos(m): 8:06am
Revert whatsapp back to the simple ui
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Evaberry(f): 8:06am
it should be returned to its days of simplicity.
1 Like
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by nengibo: 8:06am
Better voip calls
1 Like
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by neutrotoba(m): 8:07am
I was still thinking about it last night... And this morning I just forgot
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Nbote(m): 8:07am
Dey shld allow whoever was removed a group reenter d group jor...
1 Like
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by NotNairalandi(m): 8:07am
i need secret spy code....if i active the code plus my whatsapp number on ur phone then i can be able to read your conversation with someone on my phone.
to catch my babe just de hungry me....christmas don de reach ni,which guy wey no need breakup for this period
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by quinnboy: 8:07am
Jaculze:technologically it is pal.
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by sunshineV(m): 8:07am
Offline messages
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by NigerDeltan(m): 8:07am
Provide a channel where we can watch blue film
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by PTNL: 8:07am
Ability to delete and remove wrongly sent messages.
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Bisjosh(f): 8:08am
RETRACT
3 Likes
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by designVATExcel: 8:09am
No 2 mehn, why announce my departure. It's not good for both the admins & members of the group.
Admins: It's demoralising seeing this notification, and knowing every member sees it too .
Members: humans are imitative creatures, once you see several people leave, it has a way of reducing your likeness for the group and the ability to make you also want to leave.
Its the same way when people start standing up in church unconsciously we want to stand up too.
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by rawpadgin(m): 8:09am
I have nothing to say
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Phonefanatic: 8:09am
Stop wishing just download Gbwhatsapp and you will be blown away.
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by Flashh: 8:09am
PTNL:Go update your WhatsApp to the latest version. You would get this feature.
1 Like
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by afamjb: 8:09am
tafat:have been saving status since the days of gbwhatsapp
|Re: What Feature Would You Like To See Introduced On Whatsapp by enemmo(f): 8:09am
Not a fan of WhatsApp.
That App is an invasion to my privacy.
