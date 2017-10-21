₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by skuki123: 6:45am
Bidemi Kosoko is a Nollywood actress known for ‘Aina Baseje’. She is known for her amazing roles in Yoruba movies. The actress who was romantically linking to Nollywood Actor, Ibrahim Chatta is today celebrating her 29th birthday. The actress who is the daughter of Prince Jide Kosoko, a veteran actor and her stepmother Henrietta Kosoko took to her instagram page to share stunning photos to celebrate her birthday.
See Photos below......
http://news.nollyzone.com/jide-kosokos-daughter-abidemi-today-celebrating-29th-birthday/
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by biacan(f): 6:46am
GOD bless your new age
Tell the poster below me to keep trying
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by prospero5(m): 6:46am
@biacan, bia, what sort of thing is this?
take your time ooo!
@topic, happy birthday to you, girl!
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by skuki123: 6:47am
lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44 more pics......
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Ourown(m): 6:48am
Hbd
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by juman(m): 6:52am
Hbd
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by DanielsParker: 6:54am
I can see the resemblance
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Fxmanager(m): 6:56am
Okay.
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Atikyvette: 7:03am
God Bless Ur New Age
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by anuoluwapo884: 8:10am
Mehn she don add weight oo nice one so dope tho
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by widepussy(f): 8:12am
Congratulations.
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 8:46am
widepussy:
solution to ur wide pussy problem.. Stop collecting all those small small boys konndo in ur area
Come and collect my 20-inch humongous konndo..it will nourish u and make u fresher
**
Hbd Bidemi
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by omoiyalayi(m): 8:47am
Na professor 4 johnbull opera I begin like this girl o
HBD to her
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by widepussy(f): 8:49am
BoyHuncho:Shut up there you liar!
it is 4inches when erect......
forming bad boy here.... and who told you to quote me with such lewd words?
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 8:51am
widepussy:
Target acquired
For real tho..its 20inch pere..and if I give u one pere, I'll be coming back to me u'll be begging for more
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by widepussy(f): 9:13am
BoyHuncho:I only go for higher bidder, not some small boys.
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by maxysmith(f): 11:17am
Happy birthday beauty
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Otuocha101(m): 11:25am
This girl no bad at all
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by slimany: 11:46am
She looks more ugly with the crayon on her face. She should maintain her natural beauty
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 11:59am
She is naturally beautiful. .but ^^^^^dat makeup is not too nice
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by looseweight: 12:04pm
HBD to her
HBD to her
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by jonadaft: 12:04pm
Fake dimples...
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 12:04pm
Is this a colour palette or what?
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Damminglola(f): 12:05pm
Make I no talk this afternoon
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by IamMODRIC(m): 12:05pm
29 or 39... I'm not just sure
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Badboiz(m): 12:06pm
Thought she was younger
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 12:07pm
widepussy:
BoyHuncho:
widepussy:
BoyHuncho:
Both of you are mad.
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 12:10pm
Sirheny007:
same to u sir
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by dabossman(m): 12:10pm
IamMODRIC:
I was actually sure I would see a comment like this.
I know that girl from as far back as 2009. I actually thought she was younger. Not everyone lies about their age. Don't even know why an actor or musician would be lying about their age. What advantage does it give them?
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 12:11pm
BoyHuncho:
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) by widepussy(f): 12:11pm
Sirheny007:If you're broke pls, don't quote me.
