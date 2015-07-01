Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari (14357 Views)

Ezekwesili, on her Twitter, mentioned the president’s twitter:



.@MBuhari Shocking that you personally have not acknowledged that 26 of the Citizens that you are their President drowned in the Mediterranean Sea and the whole world is talking about it. This is NOT LEADERSHIP, Sir. #EveryCitizensLifeMatters.



.@MBuhari It is CALLOUS for any Leadership to NEVER feel the pains that tragedies bring the way of a people. Can your FG @AsoRock signal to the Nigerian Public that #NigerianCitizensLivesMatter? Can YOU?



I recall our public outrage when during the previous administration, then President rather than acknowledge deaths in a bomb blast tragedy was busy at a Campaign Ground. This FG of Pres @MBuhari NOW REPEATS SAME with our 26 girls that drowned in Mediterranean Sea. What Changed??



https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/928174975307141120



Buhari's leadership never disappoints me in any way; except that it's worse than I expected. 61 Likes 9 Shares

You guys are trying, nice but you have to try harder to stop us from voting PMB in 2019 if he decides to contest.

#God has really bless PMB, the more they criticize him, the more We luv him 23 Likes 9 Shares

WHEN YOU MAKE AN ILLITERATE YOUR PRESIDENT, YOU DON'T KNOW THAT THIS IS WHAT YOU GET? 63 Likes 3 Shares

Maybe they are not from the north and maybe its PDP that killed them to disparage his administration. Bunch of incompetent and senile hags who know only to steal, kill and destroy. 48 Likes 4 Shares



tutudesz:

Madam keep quiet!! You are one of the main reason Buhari is President today. She is human and can't see the future.



Every sane mind knows she's a patroit unlike you Baba doesn't care, MaShe is human and can't see the future.Every sane mind knows she's a patroit unlike you 29 Likes

Buhari must die 15 Likes 1 Share

Those girls are not Fulani herdsmen whose life is blue blooded! 28 Likes 1 Share

The government should have showed concern. They died trying to make their lives better. 10 Likes

Whatever happened to the CHIBOK GIRLS scam saga 11 Likes

Death to Buhari.. ..amen 3 Likes

NOTHING IS WORKING IN THIS COUNTRY. EVEN THE BRAIN IS NOT CHANGING 3 Likes

Madam keep quiet!! You are one of the main reason Buhari is President today. 20 Likes

Lord have mercy.

If not for this woman, I wouldn't even have heard about this.

Given that most of the girls would be Southerners who normally travel for greener pastures, the bigot Buhari wouldn't care.



Chai, may they rip. 9 Likes

Some illegal immigrants went on a voyage mission to cross the Mediterranean without passport or any documentation to another country.

Nobody can really ascertain their identity and National. Because a newspaper that wants to sell carried it and labels them Nigerians, this disgraceful woman decided to jump at it with her usual uncut venom at Buhari 17 Likes 6 Shares

What has Buhari got to do with this?



Sick people everywhere! ! 14 Likes 3 Shares

If its a terrorist attack in France now he will be quick to give a condolence message. Hippocrate 8 Likes

CoolFreeday:

You guys are trying, nice but you have to try harder to stop us from voting PMB in 2019 if he decides to contest.

#God has really bless PMB, the more they criticize him, the more We luv him



Zombeism is real Zombeism is real 21 Likes

Buhari's government is on autopilot. No one is in charge of anything. Even the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not react. A country where the lives of citizens do not have value. What a colossal failure! I'm beginning to believe what we're running is indeed a zoo Republic. 10 Likes

Okay

Nigerian youths will continue to be second class citizens in Nigeria until they wake up and take over the leadership in Nigeria at all level of government; from L.G.A to state to federal.



Join the first Nigerian Youth Political Revolution now and be a part of history!



Stop typing and reacting online, its time to act, and the time is now! Let's join hands as youths and push out these old recycled politicians looting our nation dry.



The future of Nigeria lies in the hands of the youths. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Brain dead looters 1 Like

modelmike7:

What has Buhari has to do with this?



Sick people everywhere! ! What's this one saying

Is he not their President?

He can't claim not to be aware, the news has been making rounds everywhere What's this one sayingIs he not their President?He can't claim not to be aware, the news has been making rounds everywhere 8 Likes

the guy doesn't bleeping care. I just thank God for giving us buhari now, so this senseless Facebook generation will have sense about choosing the right leaders next time. Shebi na all of us dey suffer am together. Oloshi them 6 Likes

Totally unwarranted rage. She expects some platitudes from Buhari? The case is in court already, so she should know it may jeopardize the case to make comments on it. Was she not a minister when the rate of Nigerians being trafficked to Europe was peaking? Where was her outrage then?



It is always easy to criticize from outside. She and Aisha Yesufu have become unreasonable lately. 4 Likes

Everything is now PMB

Ezekwesili, go and apologise to PDP and Goodluck first before i hear you out 3 Likes

every goes wrong in a one chance scenario thats where we are