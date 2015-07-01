₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by Owambeuk: 1:55pm
Former Minister of Education [center]Oby Ezekwesili[/center] has lamented President Muhammadu Buhari‘s silence over the deaths of 26 Nigerian women allegedly sexually abused and murdered in the Mediterranean Sea.
Ezekwesili, on her Twitter, mentioned the president’s twitter:
.@MBuhari Shocking that you personally have not acknowledged that 26 of the Citizens that you are their President drowned in the Mediterranean Sea and the whole world is talking about it. This is NOT LEADERSHIP, Sir. #EveryCitizensLifeMatters.
https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/928174975307141120
10 Likes 2 Shares
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by dodelight(m): 2:07pm
Buhari's leadership never disappoints me in any way; except that it's worse than I expected.
61 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by CoolFreeday(m): 2:27pm
You guys are trying, nice but you have to try harder to stop us from voting PMB in 2019 if he decides to contest.
#God has really bless PMB, the more they criticize him, the more We luv him
23 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by clevvermind(m): 3:01pm
WHEN YOU MAKE AN ILLITERATE YOUR PRESIDENT, YOU DON'T KNOW THAT THIS IS WHAT YOU GET?
63 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by Alexgeneration(m): 3:20pm
Maybe they are not from the north and maybe its PDP that killed them to disparage his administration. Bunch of incompetent and senile hags who know only to steal, kill and destroy.
48 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by XXLDICK(m): 4:12pm
Baba doesn't care, Ma
tutudesz:She is human and can't see the future.
Every sane mind knows she's a patroit unlike you
29 Likes
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by osemoses1234(m): 4:13pm
Buhari must die
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by Sunnycliff(m): 4:13pm
Those girls are not Fulani herdsmen whose life is blue blooded!
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by aolawale025: 4:13pm
The government should have showed concern. They died trying to make their lives better.
10 Likes
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by Lilimax(f): 4:13pm
Whatever happened to the CHIBOK GIRLS scam saga
11 Likes
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by BUHARIjubrin: 4:13pm
Death to Buhari.. ..amen
3 Likes
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by makkosky(m): 4:14pm
NOTHING IS WORKING IN THIS COUNTRY. EVEN THE BRAIN IS NOT CHANGING
3 Likes
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by tutudesz: 4:14pm
Madam keep quiet!! You are one of the main reason Buhari is President today.
20 Likes
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by CaptainJeffry: 4:14pm
Lord have mercy.
If not for this woman, I wouldn't even have heard about this.
Given that most of the girls would be Southerners who normally travel for greener pastures, the bigot Buhari wouldn't care.
Chai, may they rip.
9 Likes
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by brainpulse: 4:14pm
Some illegal immigrants went on a voyage mission to cross the Mediterranean without passport or any documentation to another country.
Nobody can really ascertain their identity and National. Because a newspaper that wants to sell carried it and labels them Nigerians, this disgraceful woman decided to jump at it with her usual uncut venom at Buhari
17 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by modelmike7(m): 4:14pm
What has Buhari got to do with this?
Sick people everywhere! !
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by yeahh(m): 4:14pm
If its a terrorist attack in France now he will be quick to give a condolence message. Hippocrate
8 Likes
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by Sunnycliff(m): 4:14pm
CoolFreeday:
Zombeism is real
21 Likes
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by Deeldorado: 4:15pm
Buhari's government is on autopilot. No one is in charge of anything. Even the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not react. A country where the lives of citizens do not have value. What a colossal failure! I'm beginning to believe what we're running is indeed a zoo Republic.
10 Likes
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by Ventura1: 4:15pm
Okay
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by NYRP: 4:15pm
Nigerian youths will continue to be second class citizens in Nigeria until they wake up and take over the leadership in Nigeria at all level of government; from L.G.A to state to federal.
Join the first Nigerian Youth Political Revolution now and be a part of history!
Stop typing and reacting online, its time to act, and the time is now! Let's join hands as youths and push out these old recycled politicians looting our nation dry.
The future of Nigeria lies in the hands of the youths.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by modelmike7(m): 4:15pm
Brain dead looters
1 Like
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by yeahh(m): 4:15pm
modelmike7:What's this one saying
Is he not their President?
He can't claim not to be aware, the news has been making rounds everywhere
8 Likes
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by AngelicBeing: 4:15pm
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by lilfreezy: 4:15pm
the guy doesn't bleeping care. I just thank God for giving us buhari now, so this senseless Facebook generation will have sense about choosing the right leaders next time. Shebi na all of us dey suffer am together. Oloshi them
6 Likes
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by olapluto(m): 4:15pm
Totally unwarranted rage. She expects some platitudes from Buhari? The case is in court already, so she should know it may jeopardize the case to make comments on it. Was she not a minister when the rate of Nigerians being trafficked to Europe was peaking? Where was her outrage then?
It is always easy to criticize from outside. She and Aisha Yesufu have become unreasonable lately.
4 Likes
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by madridguy(m): 4:15pm
Everything is now PMB
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by nairavsdollars: 4:15pm
Ezekwesili, go and apologise to PDP and Goodluck first before i hear you out
3 Likes
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by alphaconde(m): 4:15pm
every goes wrong in a one chance scenario thats where we are
|Re: Death Of 26 Nigerian Girls In Mediterranean Sea: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari by UncleSnr(m): 4:16pm
CoolFreeday:Your brain is fried.
3 Likes
