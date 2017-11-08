₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by kirajustice: 2:32pm
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has reacted to protests by some Foreign students from the state in London who claim that their fees have not been paid by the Rivers government.
In a video obtained by PoliticsNGR, Wike, while speaking in Chatham house said that only students studying sciences e.g medicine will have their fees paid while others studying accounting, philosophy and other social sciences will be brought back to Nigeria to enrol in local universities.
Watch the video below;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/08/ill-pay-fees-students-studying-sciences-gov-wike-reacts-protests/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVCBPUUkt6s
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by Chybeibe(f): 2:57pm
But why? .
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by Spylord48: 3:07pm
"while others studying accounting, philosophy and other social sciences will be brought back to Nigeria to enrol in local universities"
So these courses are not relevant eh.
Wike is funny. imagine bring them back and enrol them in local universities!!!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by Daeylar(f): 3:14pm
I really wonder why people here belittle courses just because they aren't science courses.
So only engineering and medicine students deserve to stay there
While philosophy, literature, accounting should come back to Nigeria,
Although he did say they will continue the scholarship for both.
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by Igboblog: 3:15pm
See wickedness
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by whateverkay(m): 3:15pm
Daeylar:
Mrs bobrisky
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by TyushTal(m): 3:15pm
Why send them over there, in the first place?
I so much feel the pain of these students.
Just negodu, unreliable government
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by ajasam12: 3:15pm
make he tell me his problem, dem wan carry racist enter departments and educational courses be that ooh
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by NwaAmaikpe: 3:15pm
I stand with Wike on this.
It is absurd and overwhelmingly irrational for the State Government to pay the fees of someone studying Linguistics, History or French.
Simply put,
Non-science students are non students!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:15pm
But why does the state have to pay in the 1st place?
1 Like
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by hanassholesolo: 3:15pm
Science is the future. Also f#ck banking and finance, Bitcoin will replace Jewish controlled Fiat.
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by sinola(m): 3:15pm
Daeylar:
....and last i checked,he was a law student
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by RebelChip: 3:15pm
But he is right. Why will state funds be used to Sponsor studying Philosophy in London if not madness? Does the university of London teach Philosophy better than University of Nigeria Nsukka? Even UNIZIK Awka teaches better philosophy self. There is paucity of funds and everybody needs to start imbibing a saving culture.
Abeg come back and join us here in Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by PointZerom: 3:16pm
If they are not happy let them ask LOOTimi Amaechi the Judas of Ubima the definition of Chaji.
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by deariekay(m): 3:16pm
This governor is a complete slowpoke.most you go against a good legacy ?Uncivilized governor and a semi illiterate being.
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by 9jvirgin(m): 3:16pm
And you are a lawyer? Your wife is also a lawyer? Why don't you encourage and pay for those studying law? How has science benefitted Rivers State? God must surely punish you.
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by BeReaSonAble: 3:16pm
Is he being reasonable.....
by the way has he given scholarship to anyone since his tenure?
Science.... study that makes one mad....
medicine.... ok they value life hence believe there is God.
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by Femich18(m): 3:18pm
ajasam12:lol...Nah today you know that one? it has been there for a very long time
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by Leez(m): 3:18pm
Spylord48:
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by BruncleZuma: 3:18pm
Otuocha!!!
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by johnstar(m): 3:18pm
Idiota
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by FreeConCiencE: 3:19pm
ajasam12:
This one is '' Coursism'' not racist
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by PointZerom: 3:19pm
deariekay:
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by Thewesterner(m): 3:19pm
I comment my reserve
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by teamv: 3:20pm
a law student
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by Gotze1: 3:20pm
Daeylar:Science owns the world my dear.
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by modelmike7(m): 3:20pm
Just imagine this from a governor. Mumu man
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by ctrld: 3:20pm
Are you a freelancer? Do you want to earn money?
Join www.ni-lance.com now .
P.S: www.ni-lance.com is a Nigerian freelance website.
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by Elnino4ladies: 3:20pm
LMAO This is funny
|Re: I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests by Dollabiz: 3:21pm
Hmmmm
