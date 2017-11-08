Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Will Only Pay Fees Of Students Studying Sciences - Wike Reacts To Protests (1780 Views)

Wike Reacts To Amaechi's Award Rejection / Amechi Is A Lucifer,psychiatric Patient-wike Reacts To APC Meeting With Ag VP. / WIKE Reacts To Seized ARMOURED HELICOPTERS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





In a video obtained by PoliticsNGR, Wike, while speaking in Chatham house said that only students studying sciences e.g medicine will have their fees paid while others studying accounting, philosophy and other social sciences will be brought back to Nigeria to enrol in local universities.



Watch the video below;



https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/08/ill-pay-fees-students-studying-sciences-gov-wike-reacts-protests/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVCBPUUkt6s Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has reacted to protests by some Foreign students from the state in London who claim that their fees have not been paid by the Rivers government.In a video obtained by PoliticsNGR, Wike, while speaking in Chatham house said that only students studying sciences e.g medicine will have their fees paid while others studying accounting, philosophy and other social sciences will be brought back to Nigeria to enrol in local universities.Watch the video below;

. But why?

"while others studying accounting, philosophy and other social sciences will be brought back to Nigeria to enrol in local universities"

So these courses are not relevant eh.

Wike is funny. imagine bring them back and enrol them in local universities!!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

I really wonder why people here belittle courses just because they aren't science courses.



So only engineering and medicine students deserve to stay there

While philosophy, literature, accounting should come back to Nigeria,

Although he did say they will continue the scholarship for both.

See wickedness

Daeylar:

Why?





Mrs bobrisky Mrs bobrisky

Why send them over there, in the first place?



I so much feel the pain of these students.

Just negodu, unreliable government

make he tell me his problem, dem wan carry racist enter departments and educational courses be that ooh





I stand with Wike on this.



It is absurd and overwhelmingly irrational for the State Government to pay the fees of someone studying Linguistics, History or French.



Simply put,

Non-science students are non students!! I stand with Wike on this.It is absurd and overwhelmingly irrational for the State Government to pay the fees of someone studying Linguistics, History or French.Simply put,Non-science students are non students!! 2 Likes 1 Share

But why does the state have to pay in the 1st place? 1 Like

Science is the future. Also f#ck banking and finance, Bitcoin will replace Jewish controlled Fiat.

Daeylar:

Why?



....and last i checked,he was a law student ....and last i checked,he was a law student

But he is right. Why will state funds be used to Sponsor studying Philosophy in London if not madness? Does the university of London teach Philosophy better than University of Nigeria Nsukka? Even UNIZIK Awka teaches better philosophy self. There is paucity of funds and everybody needs to start imbibing a saving culture.



Abeg come back and join us here in Nigeria. 1 Like

If they are not happy let them ask LOOTimi Amaechi the Judas of Ubima the definition of Chaji.

This governor is a complete slowpoke.most you go against a good legacy ?Uncivilized governor and a semi illiterate being.

And you are a lawyer? Your wife is also a lawyer? Why don't you encourage and pay for those studying law? How has science benefitted Rivers State? God must surely punish you.

Is he being reasonable.....





by the way has he given scholarship to anyone since his tenure?



Science.... study that makes one mad....



medicine.... ok they value life hence believe there is God.

ajasam12:

make he tell me his problem, dem wan carry racist enter departments and educational courses be that ooh lol...Nah today you know that one? it has been there for a very long time lol...Nah today you know that one? it has been there for a very long time

Spylord48:

"while others studying accounting, philosophy and other social sciences will be brought back to Nigeria to enrol in local universities"

So these courses are not relevant eh.

Wike is funny. imagine bring them back and enrol them in local universities!!!!

Otuocha!!!

Idiota

ajasam12:

make he tell me his problem, dem wan carry racist enter departments and educational courses be that ooh

This one is '' Coursism'' not racist This one is '' Coursism'' not racist

deariekay:

This governor is a complete slowpoke.most you go against a good legacy ?Uncivilized governor and a semi illiterate being.



I comment my reserve

a law student

Daeylar:

I really wonder why people here belittle courses just because they aren't science courses. Science owns the world my dear. Science owns the world my dear.

Just imagine this from a governor. Mumu man





Join



P.S: Are you a freelancer? Do you want to earn money?Join www.ni-lance.com now .P.S: www.ni-lance.com is a Nigerian freelance website.

LMAO This is funny