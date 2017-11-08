₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by FKO81(m): 2:46pm
Youths in Anambra today went on peaceful rally asking independent electoral commission for free and fair election on 18th of November.
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by FKO81(m): 2:49pm
Free and fair don't side any party
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by oneeast: 2:57pm
Anambra my pride.
APGA bu nke anyi.
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by Homeboiy(m): 2:57pm
These guys will not even come out to vote on 18th
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by ChimaAgbalajob: 3:08pm
FKO81:
Everyone should get a camera phone and record the announcement of results in their polling stations and upload it to facebook. It will act as insurance when APC begins to announce their fictitious results written in Abuja. That way you have video evidence of the correct number announced at the polling station.
Even if APC sends police and army to polling stations to prevent people from entering with their phones, let the mothers and women hide it in their underwear and bring them. Everyone must record the elections reziltz announced in their polling station and post to facebook immediately. It will checkmate those crooks already writing the results right now in Abuja
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by clevvermind(m): 3:12pm
I THINK THEY SAID THAT THEY WILL BOYCOUT THE ELECTION?
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by bugidon(m): 3:19pm
Pdp all the way
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by tayorh(m): 3:36pm
Military don show dem pepper, deh don get change of heart..
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by Rmxr: 3:36pm
But pigs and idiots said there won't be election now. I'm not understanding oh
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by jaymejate(m): 3:36pm
The real meaning of free and fair election in Nigeria
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by emmpire: 3:37pm
I thought so too. Or is this home video?
clevvermind:
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by uzoclinton(m): 3:37pm
I thought they said they won't vote.... HEHE. 1000 NAIRA IS SPEAKING
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by Yyeske(m): 3:38pm
APGA bu nke anyi
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by Sirpaul(m): 3:38pm
I hear you..... Rigging no be for paper again na just phone call
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by Daniello25: 3:39pm
Hmmmmm.... I tink dat very good.... Keep it up...............
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by deflover(m): 3:39pm
Are these the voters
I thought there was no election
Who are these
Maybe they were paid
Or are party members
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by LorenzoU(m): 3:39pm
WHO SAID WE ARE VOTING ??
NO ELECTION IN BIAFRA LAND
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by Imo1stson: 3:42pm
This means APC has won. From my knowledge of Nigerian politics the likely winner would never sponsor this poor protest and mentioned a party. Chai na so Obiano my man take waka.
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by crestedaguiyi: 3:45pm
This are the youths of anambra
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 3:47pm
no matter the rigging,Apga would win
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by MYBLOCUS: 3:50pm
NOTHING WRONG IN YOU GUYZ DEMONSTRATING YOUR RITE TO PROTEST ITS COOL BUT THAT DOES NOT TAKE AWAY THE FACT THAT ,TONY NWOYE WILL TILL COME OUT VICTORIOUS, SO PLEASE DONT CRY FOWL WHEN WE TAKE AWAY ANAMBRA AND ADD TO OUR PRESENT STATES THAT WE GOVERN FOR A BETTER GOVERNANCE ,ANAMBRA MUST BE LIBERATED FROM THAT THAT MUSHROOM PARTY CALLED APGA ,IN ADVANCE WE WELCOMING ALL CITIZEN OF OUR BELOVED ANAMBRA TO APC FOLD WE PROMISE NOT TO LET YOU DAWN ,VOTE OR CAST YOUR VOTE FOR NOT BUT ONLY TONY NWOYE
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by cyojunior1: 3:51pm
these are paid ones!
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by victorvezx(m): 3:52pm
The fear of election rigging is the beginning of wisdom
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by AYunusa: 3:54pm
Fear of Tony Nwoye
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by Decryptor(m): 3:54pm
MYBLOCUS:
You mean adding Anambra to your present impoverished states? God forbid!
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by jeeqaa7(m): 3:57pm
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by Rayfield: 3:58pm
Election will come and go in Anambra jejely like nothing happened...
Enemies of peace in Nigeria go fall yakata
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by FKO81(m): 3:59pm
Imo1stson:Based on your knowledge on Imo politics, this is Anambra not Imo
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by tsdarkside(m): 4:01pm
ChimaAgbalajob:
good idea...everybody should film everything...wheather you stay at home or go vote....have your phone filming everything.....
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by BornAgainMay: 4:01pm
that man with pot Bella ain't a youth, he is a politician...
Anambra youths are busy hustling by this time.
its only Kanu that can make them close their shops n no politician can try it
|Re: Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election by Israeljones(m): 4:04pm
crestedaguiyi:No they are from Osogbo carrying placards displaying Anambra...
How una take dey think sef
