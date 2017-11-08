Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Youths Rally For Free And Fair Election (5251 Views)

Photos Of Anambra Youths Working At Night To Ensure 'zero Potholes' In The State / IPOB Solidarity Rally For Trump In Port-Harcourt Turns Bloody (Photos, Video) / Edo Election: Buhari Has Fulfilled His Promise For Free & Fair Election- Amaechi (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Youths in Anambra today went on peaceful rally asking independent electoral commission for free and fair election on 18th of November.

cc. Lalasticlala

Free and fair don't side any party 1 Like

Anambra my pride.



APGA bu nke anyi. 7 Likes 1 Share

These guys will not even come out to vote on 18th 4 Likes 1 Share

FKO81:

Youths in Anambra today went on peaceful rally asking independent electoral commission for free and fair election on 18th of November.

cc. Lalasticlala



Everyone should get a camera phone and record the announcement of results in their polling stations and upload it to facebook. It will act as insurance when APC begins to announce their fictitious results written in Abuja. That way you have video evidence of the correct number announced at the polling station.



Even if APC sends police and army to polling stations to prevent people from entering with their phones, let the mothers and women hide it in their underwear and bring them. Everyone must record the elections reziltz announced in their polling station and post to facebook immediately. It will checkmate those crooks already writing the results right now in Abuja Everyone should get a camera phone and record the announcement of results in their polling stations and upload it to facebook. It will act as insurance when APC begins to announce their fictitious results written in Abuja. That way you have video evidence of the correct number announced at the polling station.Even if APC sends police and army to polling stations to prevent people from entering with their phones, let the mothers and women hide it in their underwear and bring them. Everyone must record the elections reziltz announced in their polling station and post to facebook immediately. It will checkmate those crooks already writing the results right now in Abuja 8 Likes

I THINK THEY SAID THAT THEY WILL BOYCOUT THE ELECTION? 7 Likes

Pdp all the way

Military don show dem pepper, deh don get change of heart..



Check my signature if you re into Wood Exportation..transporter or agent. 3 Likes 3 Shares

But pigs and idiots said there won't be election now. I'm not understanding oh 7 Likes 4 Shares

The real meaning of free and fair election in Nigeria





clevvermind:

I THINK THEY SAID THAT THEY WILL BOYCOUT THE ELECTION? I thought so too. Or is this home video? 1 Like 1 Share

I thought they said they won't vote.... HEHE. 1000 NAIRA IS SPEAKING 1 Like 1 Share

APGA bu nke anyi

I hear you..... Rigging no be for paper again na just phone call

Hmmmmm.... I tink dat very good.... Keep it up...............

Are these the voters

I thought there was no election

Who are these

Maybe they were paid

Or are party members

WHO SAID WE ARE VOTING ??

NO ELECTION IN BIAFRA LAND 4 Likes 1 Share

This means APC has won. From my knowledge of Nigerian politics the likely winner would never sponsor this poor protest and mentioned a party. Chai na so Obiano my man take waka. 3 Likes 2 Shares

This are the youths of anambra

no matter the rigging,Apga would win

NOTHING WRONG IN YOU GUYZ DEMONSTRATING YOUR RITE TO PROTEST ITS COOL BUT THAT DOES NOT TAKE AWAY THE FACT THAT ,TONY NWOYE WILL TILL COME OUT VICTORIOUS, SO PLEASE DONT CRY FOWL WHEN WE TAKE AWAY ANAMBRA AND ADD TO OUR PRESENT STATES THAT WE GOVERN FOR A BETTER GOVERNANCE ,ANAMBRA MUST BE LIBERATED FROM THAT THAT MUSHROOM PARTY CALLED APGA ,IN ADVANCE WE WELCOMING ALL CITIZEN OF OUR BELOVED ANAMBRA TO APC FOLD WE PROMISE NOT TO LET YOU DAWN ,VOTE OR CAST YOUR VOTE FOR NOT BUT ONLY TONY NWOYE

these are paid ones! 1 Like 1 Share

The fear of election rigging is the beginning of wisdom

Fear of Tony Nwoye 2 Likes 2 Shares

MYBLOCUS:

NOTHING WRONG IN YOU GUYZ DEMONSTRATE YOUR RITE TO PROTEST ITS COOL BUT THAT DOES NOT TAKE AWAY THE FACT THAT ,TONY NWOYE TILL COME OUT VICTORIOUS, SO PLEASE DONT CRY FOWL WHEN WE TAKE AWAY ANAMBRA AND ADD TO OUR PRESENT STATES THAT WE GOVERN FOR A BETTER GOVERNANCE

You mean adding Anambra to your present impoverished states? God forbid! You mean adding Anambra to your present impoverished states? God forbid! 1 Like

Election will come and go in Anambra jejely like nothing happened...

Enemies of peace in Nigeria go fall yakata 1 Like 1 Share

Imo1stson:

This means APC has won. From my knowledge of Nigerian politics the likely winner would never sponsor this poor protest and mentioned a party. Chai na so Obiano my man take waka. Based on your knowledge on Imo politics, this is Anambra not Imo Based on your knowledge on Imo politics, this is Anambra not Imo

ChimaAgbalajob:





Everyone should get a camera phone and record the announcement of results in their polling stations and upload it to facebook. It will act as insurance when APC begins to announce their fictitious results written in Abuja. That way you have video evidence of the correct number announced at the polling station.



Even if APC sends police and army to polling stations to prevent people from entering with their phones, let the mothers and women hide it in their underwear and bring them. Everyone must record the elections reziltz announced in their polling station and post to facebook immediately. It will checkmate those crooks already writing the results right now in Abuja

good idea...everybody should film everything...wheather you stay at home or go vote....have your phone filming everything..... good idea...everybody should film everything...wheather you stay at home or go vote....have your phone filming everything.....

that man with pot Bella ain't a youth, he is a politician...



Anambra youths are busy hustling by this time.



its only Kanu that can make them close their shops n no politician can try it