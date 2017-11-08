₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by nwakibie3(m): 3:52pm
Hundreds of protesters on Wednesday afternoon occupied the entrance of the National Assembly to show solidarity with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
The convener of the protest, Gloria Ugbeji, said such solidarity march is important based on the various reforms she said the police chief has brought to the service.
She said it is important for Mr. Idris to be “left alone to focus on what he is doing.”
Mr. Idris was summoned by a Senate committee probing corruption allegations against him.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/248755-breaking-protesters-storm-national-assembly-probe-nigeria-police-chief-idris.html
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by nwakibie3(m): 3:52pm
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by NigerDeltan(m): 3:54pm
Hahahahaha
I can see mama ibeji of Mpape a.k.a maitama extension there
What does she know about probe?
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by father01: 3:56pm
1k per person.
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by SOFTENGR: 4:03pm
They are waiting for their pay in the last pic. No money to buy water to drink.
I hope they will pay them their 1k as agreed.
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by aolawale025: 4:08pm
Rented crowd! Any reasonable person would like to see the IGP defend himself
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by Kundagarten: 4:15pm
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by DanseMacabre(m): 4:15pm
Police no go see this ones shoot o. Quadruple insurance cover them. This country na better theatre of the absurd.
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by Paperwhite(m): 4:19pm
Nigeria is the most absurd place in the whole of human civilization.Just imagine
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by okosodo: 4:19pm
The news should be, hausa people storm national assembly to protest
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by DaGC(m): 5:07pm
The fact that it is the head of a law enforcement agency, is all the more reason for Nigerians to wait for him to clear his name before all these 'support' campaigns etc.
Well, its Africa, so what do I know....
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by Spylord48: 5:15pm
I wonder what they are protesting for.
The chief security officer was accused of corruptions and some sane mind individuals collected #200 to protest against the probe even under the sun.
That why nothing will move forward easily in this country. Oga is been probe for corruption and 90% of policemen under him are corruption themselves. Criminals during the day and armed robbers during the night.
These people should be protesting for the resignation of the IGP and not underwise.They wil be the one to complain about police brutality and harassment yet they are here prostesting for their oga. If oga is corrupt, how will you expect those under him not to be corrupt too?
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by MONITZ: 5:23pm
Nigeria is far gone in an abyss and is therefore beyond redemption.Once anybody is under probe for graft,u will all of a sudden see people from nowhere claiming "he is our son and so he shouldn't be persecuted,he is a reformer and certain people are not happy with the reforms he has embarked on,blah blah blah"...Mos of the time these people re rented crowds that know nothing about what is really going on...
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by doctokwus: 5:33pm
These is now an established group and source of employment and income:the "rent a crowd group".
Its the same way people that are paid to cry during burials have now become an established and no longer frowned upon part of some burial rituals.
A man is accused of corrupt deeds and invited to make some clarifications,and pple av turned into a thing of ridicule.
We have simply refused to use our brains and would therefore remain underdeveloped.
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by greatermax77(m): 5:40pm
What reforms has the IGP brought to the police force please?
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by vengertime: 5:50pm
Guys think, the Fulanis are smart criminals., They've over the years keep their poor ones uneducated so that when they need people to protest for them they jump up on N500 each.
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by FarahAideed: 5:53pm
So the police chief even has the effontery to waste money to rent protesters in this recession , Kai Corruption under Buhari has audacity sha
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by TrueSenator(m): 5:54pm
What a class of fan-base ............compared to Sarraki
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by KidsNEXTdoor: 5:59pm
father01:
I have long lost hope on this country
It shall never be well with all those who fought for stupid independence without any plans on ground....
I curse all those who algamated this useless entity
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by KidsNEXTdoor: 6:03pm
vengertime:
It's not about tribe
It's a national disease
Go to Anambra and see how the Hungery youths are fighting for one thousand naira from politicians
The earlier you lots understand that Nigeria and Nigerians are cursed the better
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by jamace(m): 6:15pm
Are these protesters or herdsmen
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by SweetJoystick(m): 6:23pm
Sadly but true, there's a price for every dog, some dogs don't even know why they are being paid for. Smh
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by DeKen: 6:26pm
Poverty is such a terrible thing.
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by Promismike(m): 7:03pm
Nigeria! We are our problem. Why do we support anyone who is accused of corruption just for crumbs they offer in exchange for our future and that of our kids.
Our problems are us.
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by piagetskinner(m): 7:03pm
its a pity..this country is a huge joke.
I'm not sure we can ever get it right with this kind of warped mentality..well maybe in another 50 years
I'm sure the said Gloria must be one of his many girlfriends
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by CHISPAREPARTS(m): 7:04pm
That's really sad. Check my signature and order for your quality auto parts today.
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by abiodunalasa(m): 7:04pm
Please where are they always getting these people doing stupid protest here and there ??
The protesters don't even look like they know what is written on that banner.
Like they just look for some low life hungry ebbs and give them banner.
Well, this should be expected in a country of over 60% stack illiterates... one of the highest in the world.
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by khalids: 7:05pm
What kind of country is this.....the moment you try to hold any top shot for a crime committed, the next thing na protest....What is wrong with our citizens.....
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by dabeto: 7:07pm
Truly there's hardship in the land......people are willing to be employed for any amount
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by abiodunalasa(m): 7:07pm
khalids:
bros walahi the thing tire me oo.
We need serious law on this kind of mumu protest.
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by AntiWailer: 7:07pm
What a nation !!!
This is very sad.
Re: Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris by Olukat(m): 7:08pm
Failed state
