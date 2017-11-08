Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Probe Of Ibrahim Idris (5303 Views)

The convener of the protest, Gloria Ugbeji, said such solidarity march is important based on the various reforms she said the police chief has brought to the service.



She said it is important for Mr. Idris to be “left alone to focus on what he is doing.”



Mr. Idris was summoned by a Senate committee probing corruption allegations against him.





I can see mama ibeji of Mpape a.k.a maitama extension there



What does she know about probe? 8 Likes

1k per person. 33 Likes 1 Share





I hope they will pay them their 1k as agreed. They are waiting for their pay in the last pic. No money to buy water to drink.I hope they will pay them their 1k as agreed. 18 Likes 1 Share

Rented crowd! Any reasonable person would like to see the IGP defend himself 10 Likes 1 Share

Police no go see this ones shoot o. Quadruple insurance cover them. This country na better theatre of the absurd. Police no go see this ones shoot o. Quadruple insurance cover them. This country na better theatre of the absurd. 7 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is the most absurd place in the whole of human civilization.Just imagine 19 Likes 1 Share

The news should be, hausa people storm national assembly to protest 7 Likes 1 Share





Well, its Africa, so what do I know.... The fact that it is the head of a law enforcement agency, is all the more reason for Nigerians to wait for him to clear his name before all these 'support' campaigns etc.Well, its Africa, so what do I know.... 1 Like

I wonder what they are protesting for.

The chief security officer was accused of corruptions and some sane mind individuals collected #200 to protest against the probe even under the sun.

That why nothing will move forward easily in this country. Oga is been probe for corruption and 90% of policemen under him are corruption themselves. Criminals during the day and armed robbers during the night.

These people should be protesting for the resignation of the IGP and not underwise.They wil be the one to complain about police brutality and harassment yet they are here prostesting for their oga. If oga is corrupt, how will you expect those under him not to be corrupt too? 4 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is far gone in an abyss and is therefore beyond redemption.Once anybody is under probe for graft,u will all of a sudden see people from nowhere claiming "he is our son and so he shouldn't be persecuted,he is a reformer and certain people are not happy with the reforms he has embarked on,blah blah blah"...Mos of the time these people re rented crowds that know nothing about what is really going on... 6 Likes 3 Shares

These is now an established group and source of employment and income:the "rent a crowd group".

Its the same way people that are paid to cry during burials have now become an established and no longer frowned upon part of some burial rituals.

A man is accused of corrupt deeds and invited to make some clarifications,and pple av turned into a thing of ridicule.

We have simply refused to use our brains and would therefore remain underdeveloped. 6 Likes 3 Shares

What reforms has the IGP brought to the police force please? 5 Likes 1 Share

Guys think, the Fulanis are smart criminals., They've over the years keep their poor ones uneducated so that when they need people to protest for them they jump up on N500 each. 5 Likes 1 Share

So the police chief even has the effontery to waste money to rent protesters in this recession , Kai Corruption under Buhari has audacity sha 5 Likes 1 Share

............compared to Sarraki What a class of fan-base............compared to Sarraki

father01:

1k per person.

I have long lost hope on this country

It shall never be well with all those who fought for stupid independence without any plans on ground....

I curse all those who algamated this useless entity I have long lost hope on this countryIt shall never be well with all those who fought for stupid independence without any plans on ground....I curse all those who algamated this useless entity 3 Likes 1 Share

vengertime:

Guys think, the Fulanis are smart criminals., They've over the years keep their poor ones uneducated so that when they need people to protest for them they jump up on N500 each.

It's not about tribe

It's a national disease

Go to Anambra and see how the Hungery youths are fighting for one thousand naira from politicians

The earlier you lots understand that Nigeria and Nigerians are cursed the better It's not about tribeIt's a national diseaseGo to Anambra and see how the Hungery youths are fighting for one thousand naira from politiciansThe earlier you lots understand that Nigeria and Nigerians are cursed the better 1 Like

Are these protesters or herdsmen 1 Like 1 Share

Sadly but true, there's a price for every dog, some dogs don't even know why they are being paid for. Smh

Poverty is such a terrible thing. 1 Like

Nigeria! We are our problem. Why do we support anyone who is accused of corruption just for crumbs they offer in exchange for our future and that of our kids.



Our problems are us.

its a pity..this country is a huge joke.

I'm not sure we can ever get it right with this kind of warped mentality..well maybe in another 50 years









I'm sure the said Gloria must be one of his many girlfriends

That's really sad. Check my signature and order for your quality auto parts today.

Please where are they always getting these people doing stupid protest here and there ??



The protesters don't even look like they know what is written on that banner.



Like they just look for some low life hungry ebbs and give them banner.



Well, this should be expected in a country of over 60% stack illiterates... one of the highest in the world.

What kind of country is this.....the moment you try to hold any top shot for a crime committed, the next thing na protest....What is wrong with our citizens..... 1 Like

Truly there's hardship in the land......people are willing to be employed for any amount

khalids:

What kind of country is this.....the moment you try to hold any top shot for a crime committed, the next thing na protest....What is wrong with our citizens.....



bros walahi the thing tire me oo.

We need serious law on this kind of mumu protest. bros walahi the thing tire me oo.We need serious law on this kind of mumu protest.





What a nation !!!



This is very sad. What a nation !!!This is very sad.