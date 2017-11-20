₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by dre11(m): 7:34pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/sleeping-wife-man-tells-neighbour/
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by fatdon2(m): 7:37pm
Wonders shall never end
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Evablizin(f): 7:40pm
Cyriacus Izuekwe and news like this are like 5 and 6.
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by uzoormah(m): 8:00pm
Orishirishi..
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by jdluv(f): 8:16pm
Its was just in a heatof argument
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by KardinalZik(m): 8:33pm
jdluv:
Never talk or act much when you're angry, coz the damage you may cause may far outstrip what caused the anger.
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by IAMBlesssed(f): 8:37pm
;DThis Cyriacus Izuekwe reporter guy and bad news are like 5&6
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Flashh: 9:02pm
Disloyal wife.
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by oluwasegun007(m): 9:02pm
Wats all diz na....dis na face u me I slap u case...
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by IAMSASHY(f): 9:02pm
wat punishment await d wife?
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by fxjunkie(m): 9:02pm
This is what this Buhari administration has led people into
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Odianose13(m): 9:02pm
He has also been waiting to kill you, silly dude.
But if true, the woman just went to her boyfriends to arrest one of them!
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Roon9(m): 9:03pm
They dude is brainless
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Promismike(m): 9:03pm
U get mind ee
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by JusteenRivers: 9:03pm
LMFAO
fxjunkie:
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Np01: 9:04pm
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Charles4075(m): 9:04pm
Just imagine the nonsense.
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Egein(m): 9:10pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE, harbinger of bizarre tales; stories, mostly, from Ikotun Egbe, Ipaja, Ejigbo and the spookiest, befouled hinterlands of the Lagos mainland.
This is a rare photo of CYRIACUS IZUEKWE; and yes, he looks the embodies the spirit of the news he reports; a serial killer type of mien.
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by modelmike7(m): 9:10pm
ORISIRISI SOMETHING
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Harrynight(m): 9:10pm
funny enof dy will still blame Buhari Govt for d problem dy cooked for themselves...
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by TechPanda(m): 9:11pm
.
prettyboi1989:.
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by NubiLove(m): 9:11pm
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by prettyboi1989(m): 9:12pm
lol this is funny, how did he even say it? guy i don knack ur wife, her toto don slack, see u i don dey knack am before she join u for here hehehehe
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by fabrestove: 9:13pm
At least the so called wife-fucker talk true,
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by DozieInc(m): 9:13pm
Ok
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Skmoda360(m): 9:13pm
Evablizin:that guy go soon go jail if care is not taken....he sabi release bad news.
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by phranklyn92(m): 9:13pm
U
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by OvieNeo(m): 9:14pm
oh Buhari, what av u turned us into
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by omooba969: 9:18pm
Congratulations
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Caseless: 9:19pm
mature woman. #Respect
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Mrchippychappy(m): 9:22pm
PM NEWS NA NEWS? ABEG CARRY DIS RUBBISH COMOT!
|Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by ipobarecriminals: 9:23pm
no wonder, the hunches back terrorist kal his people. PIG,IDIOTS and PROSTI2TUS.Dey just confam am.Ipobaredemons
