CYRIACUS IZUEKWE









Rita



The 25-year old truck driver, Mr. Philip Eshogaya got into trouble after he publicly told his co-tenant Chizoba that his wife, Rita, was a prostitute and that he should not boast about her because he knew her too well.



He further revealed in public that he and some police officers had slept with her before she moved into his house with her four children.



The incident happened at Shobowale Street, Modina Road, Egan in the outskirts of Lagos where they reside.



The woman’s husband simply known as Chizoba, became angry and asked the wife to prove her innocence but she rather went to the police at Igando Division and reported the matter.







Philips



Eshogaya was arrested and charged before Ejigbo Magistrates court for conduct likely to cause breach of public peace and threat to life.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the suspect had been having constant quarrels with Chizoba who was a bus driver plying Lagos Island. It was gathered that Eshogaya and Chizoba started having problems when his wife moved into the compound.



According to the suspect, he was forced to say those things because the family provoked him, continued to abuse and threaten his own family.



Edo State-born Eshogaya said that he knew the husband some years ago before the wife came with her four children and started living with him.



He said that Chizoba did not tell him that he was married before when they were friends before the woman arrived with the children.



At the police station, he admitted that he said those offensive words when they were having exchange of words in the compound and will not apologise to them.



When Eshogaya was charged to court on Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty.



The prosecutor, Supol Kenneth Asibor did not object to his bail condition, but asked court to grant him bail that will enable him to come to face trial in the interest of justice.



The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Jadesola Ajayi granted Eshogaya bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.



Eshogaya was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.



The matter was adjourned till 11 December, 2017.



http://pmexpressng.com/sleeping-wife-man-tells-neighbour/