I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by dre11(m): 7:34pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE




Rita

The 25-year old truck driver, Mr. Philip Eshogaya got into trouble after he publicly told his co-tenant Chizoba that his wife, Rita, was a prostitute and that he should not boast about her because he knew her too well.

He further revealed in public that he and some police officers had slept with her before she moved into his house with her four children.

The incident happened at Shobowale Street, Modina Road, Egan in the outskirts of Lagos where they reside.

The woman’s husband simply known as Chizoba, became angry and asked the wife to prove her innocence but she rather went to the police at Igando Division and reported the matter.



Philips

Eshogaya was arrested and charged before Ejigbo Magistrates court for conduct likely to cause breach of public peace and threat to life.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the suspect had been having constant quarrels with Chizoba who was a bus driver plying Lagos Island. It was gathered that Eshogaya and Chizoba started having problems when his wife moved into the compound.

According to the suspect, he was forced to say those things because the family provoked him, continued to abuse and threaten his own family.

Edo State-born Eshogaya said that he knew the husband some years ago before the wife came with her four children and started living with him.

He said that Chizoba did not tell him that he was married before when they were friends before the woman arrived with the children.

At the police station, he admitted that he said those offensive words when they were having exchange of words in the compound and will not apologise to them.

When Eshogaya was charged to court on Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Supol Kenneth Asibor did not object to his bail condition, but asked court to grant him bail that will enable him to come to face trial in the interest of justice.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Jadesola Ajayi granted Eshogaya bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Eshogaya was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 11 December, 2017.


http://pmexpressng.com/sleeping-wife-man-tells-neighbour/
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by fatdon2(m): 7:37pm
Wonders shall never end
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Evablizin(f): 7:40pm
shocked


Cyriacus Izuekwe and news like this are like 5 and 6.

Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by uzoormah(m): 8:00pm
Orishirishi..
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by jdluv(f): 8:16pm
Its was just in a heatof argument

Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by KardinalZik(m): 8:33pm
jdluv:
Its was just in a heatof argument

Never talk or act much when you're angry, coz the damage you may cause may far outstrip what caused the anger.

Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by IAMBlesssed(f): 8:37pm
;DThis Cyriacus Izuekwe reporter guy and bad news are like 5&6
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Flashh: 9:02pm
Disloyal wife. cool

Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by oluwasegun007(m): 9:02pm
Wats all diz na....dis na face u me I slap u case...
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by IAMSASHY(f): 9:02pm
undecided wat punishment await d wife?
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by fxjunkie(m): 9:02pm
This is what this Buhari administration has led people into

Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Odianose13(m): 9:02pm
He has also been waiting to kill you, silly dude.

But if true, the woman just went to her boyfriends to arrest one of them!

Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Roon9(m): 9:03pm
They dude is brainless
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Promismike(m): 9:03pm
U get mind ee
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by JusteenRivers: 9:03pm
LMFAO
fxjunkie:
This is what this Buhari administration has led people into
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Np01: 9:04pm
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Charles4075(m): 9:04pm
Just imagine the nonsense.
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Egein(m): 9:10pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE, harbinger of bizarre tales; stories, mostly, from Ikotun Egbe, Ipaja, Ejigbo and the spookiest, befouled hinterlands of the Lagos mainland.

This is a rare photo of CYRIACUS IZUEKWE; and yes, he looks the embodies the spirit of the news he reports; a serial killer type of mien.

Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by modelmike7(m): 9:10pm
ORISIRISI SOMETHING
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Harrynight(m): 9:10pm
funny enof dy will still blame Buhari Govt for d problem dy cooked for themselves...
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by TechPanda(m): 9:11pm
.
prettyboi1989:
lol this is funny, how did he even say it? guy i don knack ur wife, her toto don slack, see u i don dey knack am before she join u for here hehehehe
.

Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by NubiLove(m): 9:11pm
smiley ... smiley
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by prettyboi1989(m): 9:12pm
lol this is funny, how did he even say it? guy i don knack ur wife, her toto don slack, see u i don dey knack am before she join u for here hehehehe

Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by fabrestove: 9:13pm
At least the so called wife-fucker talk true,

Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by DozieInc(m): 9:13pm
Ok
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Skmoda360(m): 9:13pm
Evablizin:
shocked


Cyriacus Izuekwe and news like this are like 5 and 6.
that guy go soon go jail if care is not taken....he sabi release bad news.

Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by phranklyn92(m): 9:13pm
U
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by OvieNeo(m): 9:14pm
embarassed embarassedoh Buhari, what av u turned us into embarassed
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by omooba969: 9:18pm
Congratulationsgrin
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Caseless: 9:19pm

The woman’s husband simply known as Chizoba, became angry and asked the wife to prove her innocence but she rather went to the police at Igando Division and reported the matter.
mature woman. #Respect

Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by Mrchippychappy(m): 9:22pm
PM NEWS NA NEWS? ABEG CARRY DIS RUBBISH COMOT!
Re: I Have Been Sleeping With Your Wife – Man Tells Neighbour (pics) by ipobarecriminals: 9:23pm
sad no wonder, the hunches back terrorist kal his people. PIG,IDIOTS and PROSTI2TUS.Dey just confam am.Ipobaredemons

