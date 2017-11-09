Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye (1732 Views)

OAP Freeze isn't here for the viral video, shared by one Uchechi Nwigwe online, of some alleged members of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCG) worshiping the chair of their General overseer.



Freeze wrote on instagram...



"This isn't a faith based belief system, it isn't an act of worship, this is fuckery of the highest order,"



your pastor dey go holiday abroad But u dey inside church dey worship chair... Kwantinue I like how he called it fuckeryyour pastor dey go holiday abroad But u dey inside church dey worship chair... Kwantinue 3 Likes

While I question Freeze's sanity at times, we need people like him to talk sense into people's head. 3 Likes

I too luv this bros 1 Like 1 Share

checkedout:

I too luv this bros if u'r nt careful you might go down with him if u'r nt careful you might go down with him

Yeligray:

if u'r nt careful you might go down with him

No one is going down mister No one is going down mister 1 Like

The way some people worship these men of God ehn, Haba imagine bowing down to a chair, later the same clowns will call catholic image worshipers. 3 Likes

E be lie say this guy get agents for nairaland.

checkedout:





No one is going down mister i'm just saying, be kiaful... A wise man is a man who not only listen to accusations but finds solutions i'm just saying, be kiaful... A wise man is a man who not only listen to accusations but finds solutions

Yeligray:

i'm just saying, be kiaful... A wise man is a man who not only listen to accusations but finds solutions 1 Like

The guy is stupid but this worship of chair is not acceptable if its true. Truth be told

People should stop being over zealous in stupidity. And face God.the problem with some christians is that they don't reason at at all. Even God said let us reason together,I still wonder why person go go worship chair.even daddy GO will not be happy with such act 1 Like

This people just they let this guy react everyday...

good 1 Like

that chair is your god 1 Like

Yeligray:

i'm just saying, be kiaful... A wise man is a man who not only listen to accusations but finds solutions





Shut up!!! Shut up!!!



Fools But these same people will be accusing Catholics of worshipping "idols"Fools

Hmmm

This is wrong, unscriptural and uncalled for

Worshipping chair

I can't believe am on the same page with freeze, so sad

Lol

Hmm

Today's Christian dull pass Fulani walahi.





Thank Allah I'm Muslim and we don't worship chairs

Okay





Worship the God of men not men of God. Worship the God of men not men of God.