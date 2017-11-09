₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,184 members, 3,901,469 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 08:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye (1732 Views)
RCCG Members Kneel & Bow To Pastor Adeboye's Chair (Video) / Estate Chairman Locks Out RCCG Members From Their Property At Osborn Estate(pic) / Marriage Conditions For RCCG Members, House Of David (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by torin: 9:19pm On Nov 08
@GISTMORE
OAP Freeze isn't here for the viral video, shared by one Uchechi Nwigwe online, of some alleged members of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCG) worshiping the chair of their General overseer.
Freeze wrote on instagram...
"This isn't a faith based belief system, it isn't an act of worship, this is fuckery of the highest order,"
SOURCE https://www.gistmore.com/daddy-freeze-reacts-video-showing-rccg-members-worshiping-chair-general-overseer
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by torin: 9:20pm On Nov 08
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by yungEX(m): 9:35pm On Nov 08
I like how he called it fuckery your pastor dey go holiday abroad But u dey inside church dey worship chair... Kwantinue
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by AntiWailer: 9:46pm On Nov 08
While I question Freeze's sanity at times, we need people like him to talk sense into people's head.
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by checkedout: 9:49pm On Nov 08
I too luv this bros
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by Khonvicted(m): 9:55pm On Nov 08
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by Yeligray(m): 9:55pm On Nov 08
checkedout:if u'r nt careful you might go down with him
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by checkedout: 9:57pm On Nov 08
Yeligray:
No one is going down mister
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by 2chainzz(m): 9:58pm On Nov 08
The way some people worship these men of God ehn, Haba imagine bowing down to a chair, later the same clowns will call catholic image worshipers.
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:58pm On Nov 08
E be lie say this guy get agents for nairaland.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by tobtap: 9:59pm On Nov 08
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by Yeligray(m): 10:04pm On Nov 08
checkedout:i'm just saying, be kiaful... A wise man is a man who not only listen to accusations but finds solutions
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by checkedout: 10:08pm On Nov 08
Yeligray:
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by madone: 10:13pm On Nov 08
The guy is stupid but this worship of chair is not acceptable if its true. Truth be told
People should stop being over zealous in stupidity. And face God.the problem with some christians is that they don't reason at at all. Even God said let us reason together,I still wonder why person go go worship chair.even daddy GO will not be happy with such act
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by LuvU2(f): 10:17pm On Nov 08
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by dan9ice(m): 11:39pm On Nov 08
This people just they let this guy react everyday...
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by torin: 3:50am
good
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by 30BillionGang: 3:57am
that chair is your god
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by Elnino4ladies: 5:53am
Yeligray:
Shut up!!!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by IamLaura(f): 6:07am
But these same people will be accusing Catholics of worshipping "idols"
Fools
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by Ghnaija(m): 6:07am
Hmmm
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by femi4: 7:39am
This is wrong, unscriptural and uncalled for
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by Samsimple(m): 7:49am
Worshipping chair
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by yoosga: 8:18am
I can't believe am on the same page with freeze, so sad
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by knight05(m): 8:18am
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by massinola(m): 8:18am
Lol
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by NYRP: 8:18am
Hmm
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by sunshineV(m): 8:18am
Today's Christian dull pass Fulani walahi.
Thank Allah I'm Muslim and we don't worship chairs
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by lelvin(m): 8:18am
Okay
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by jashar(f): 8:18am
Worship the God of men not men of God.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by designVATExcel: 8:19am
Rubbish. He knows whenever he says rubbish like this, he makes headlines. So he keeps saying rubbish.
I guess it's a smart business moves, which celebrity doesn't crave the spotlight?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Members Worshiping Chair Of Pastor Adeboye by psalmhorah(m): 8:19am
Has God Left Africa? / Rccg Convention / All The Accused 419 Banks' CEOs Are Christians
Viewing this topic: wehla(m), Dessydemmy, Princehojay(m), Blackfire(m), Igzhbt(m), Teemeedlaw(m), Mashrock, Sakie, strawb(m), Teebox8, lelvin(m), Bhoomy(f), femmy2010(m), uyplus(m), NYRP, willyede(m), RAYV, Nascad, temitee4me(f), segmond(m), deflover(m), 4rty(f), Emmalami(m), Mikanoflex, PQvii, cashkid, pahen1991, Livefreeordieha(m), Inspirationaldy(f), ayantaiwo(m), Mayany(m), mhiztaemmy(m), mrsheddy(m), ReinaFarine(f), Motunrayoreal, aaronson(m), KingMicky3286, kindredspirit(m), MrMakaveli20(m), matosneh(m), Sermwell(m), stanjohn57, tosyne2much(m), seadesi1986, MrSquint, ayukdaboss(m), bat280514, aspirebig, EkoTemple, hermosa7, ademich411, massinola(m), Offpoint, Nakuza(m), segsxpendable(m), thierry14(m), NOC1(m), justi4jesu(f), oscardafuscar, lollarj(f), melejo(m), bukason212(m), Nortel, mcgaius, mysteryman2014, Thermok, Toroze(m), tolexy007(m), CallofDuty(m), Bapshang, Aol360, bankylan, Timawuj(m), Hedriz(m), Adehwale, Afam4eva(m), ejosh4(m), Kelvinkipler(m), RHEWBENYT(m), Amebo1(m), GistMore, Kedro(m), mustydeen(m), muyico0le(m), Emmanuelugo(m), newnigerian, Dionnetech, Jaywilzee(m), carzeem1, Mcdion, Xbee007(m), UDIOK, Ibyno(m), Eyop, Lorlahlizzy(f), Esosa01(m), Martins301(m), DeBiafran, Chukwuemeka007(m), sunshineV(m), betterABIAstate, Benqozenero(m), luminouz(m), Hahdi(m), dust144(m), chinan(f), AmehHAS, designVATExcel, ADUKKY(f), mallamu, emapeteum, kinkymax, DKERIAN(m), Naziridamos, techbloga(m), MMJ(m), Infocitadel, kliendiddy, Critiker, HsLBroker(m), DoubleDee4U(m), spriteB(f), Phenotech(m), cumz(m), nerodenero, victordami105(m), Tizboss75, kiwi007, TheWordist, isbish(m), kabakaauu, torin, louisilva, akwaibomite, ChrisBankz, Bossontop(m), Osahon7(m), jerryadigun, Iruosonobrugwhe, obi58, blinxbest(m), nairashopping(m), Sall(m), Askmewhy, aroj05, akowe2(m) and 240 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23