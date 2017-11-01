₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,184 members, 3,901,469 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 08:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success (1050 Views)
Triplets Ghetto Kids In “Unforgettable” Video: Their Success Story / Woman Who Donjazzy Gave N250,000 On Twitter Last Year December Gives Account Of / DonJazzy Begs Lady To Follow Him On Twitter (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by queensera(f): 11:43pm On Nov 08
In a recent interview with GoldmyneTV, Nigerian icon rapper, "Konga" claims to have helped introduce singer Wande Coal to D’banj and Don Jazzy. Konga reveal how God used him as an instrument towards Wande Coal’s success.
“I remember I was performing somewhere when Wande Coal stepped up to me and was like ‘ahh baba your boy dey here, baba wetin dey for your boy na’ – and I was like okay, follow me – I took him to Don Jazzy and I said D’banj just listen to this boy, and Wande sang ‘Ololufe’
“After one or two verses Don Jazzy was like take my number and call me the next morning, and I was like Don Jazzy na so? And he said no worry we go see”
Konga however went on to say after all of that, Don Jazzy, D’banj or even Wande Coal never gave him a call to say;
“ahh Konga thank you oo, we don make so much millions, we appreciate. They don’t even pick my call, not like I’m asking for my own share or anything like that.” He says.
Watch The Interview Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjE6_IgjG6o
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/i-introduced-wandecoal-to-dbanj.html
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by haywire07(m): 11:58pm On Nov 08
Lorile odi gobe
Failed artist after rapping in tongues
1 Like
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by Afrok(m): 12:20am
Cool... but its late coz neither don jazzy and d'banj nor wande coal are together. So take heart bruh
1 Like
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by Whobedatte(m): 1:08am
haywire07:x- project sang that.
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by chuks34(m): 1:30am
Cheya
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by OKorowanta: 2:37am
haywire07:
Which one be failed artiste again?
Nigerians we too do!
He has not said anything wrong.
Even Michael Jackson while alive did not record the same level of success every year.
1 Like
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by itspzpics(m): 3:41am
Haaa whr v u bin
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by idkAttitude(m): 3:45am
Whobedatte:Epp me tell am o
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by onatisi(m): 3:52am
it is only when people realize that they have failed in their own field that they start remembering people they helped in the past and who are still successful .
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by Elnino4ladies: 6:24am
onatisi:
He can't be on top forever. Konga has paid his dues in the industry. so just STFU
5 Likes
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by Dthespian: 7:21am
that's just the nature of life
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by haywire07(m): 7:55am
Whobedatte:konga was featured
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by Larrey(f): 7:55am
Hmm, se konga too wan start like blackface
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by beejayphako(m): 8:13am
He still made sense more than black
Keep recording bro, am sure God will still bless you with a massive hit soon it doesn't matter how the song sounds , n.a. so patapaa take blow with nonsense from ghana
1 Like
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by DanielsParker: 8:19am
I have nothing to say.
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by yoosga: 8:19am
Why be say na one kind people full Nigeria music industry
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by orjikuramo(m): 8:19am
Now everyone wants to hug the limelight - from blackface to konga
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by Spaxon(f): 8:20am
I thought Konga was an Online store
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by gaxe(m): 8:20am
itspzpics:
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by coolestchris(m): 8:20am
Chai
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by priceaction: 8:20am
We go soon see jumia. Which one be konga again? One na that one dat sang one useless hit song like that and since then he went solo? Bosi konga ni konga jupppaaa jupaaa. Abi wetin I dey sing self?
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by danduj(m): 8:21am
Eeya e pain am sha
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by mammanbawa: 8:21am
So there exists a name "konga".
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by Ayoswit(f): 8:21am
Ehya
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by DigitalScale: 8:22am
cdq don replace this guy.
dah year konga.com
he dey rap like say na chinese he dey speak
naija artists are just wack
remember the wack verse na.
A KONGA
B KONGA
C KONGA
D KONGA
JUWAPA JUWAPA JUWAPA KONGA
JUWAPA JUWAPA JUWAPA CITA
|Re: Konga: I Introduced Wande Coal To Don Jazzy But They Forgot Me After Success by JamesReacher(m): 8:22am
Spaxon:Read!
(0) (Reply)
Guess Who's On Our List For This Month! / Who Is Your Top Best Female Music Artist In Nigeria? / Sasha And Ebiere?
Viewing this topic: Adekdammy, dogstyle007(m), tempex88(m), jeri(m), wallyg, sheymoni(m), jbbalarabe(m), lexxwiz(m), sweetetlove(f), Tinolee(m), CondomSir, solasoulmusic(f), Donclint007, kizbad, olumide109(m), taxsman(m), DanielsParker, kendiddy(m), lovelymind(m), voyy, apatuku, Eka111(m), oo2unba, kingjoe(m), Ollymurs(m), Ogbeniayo(m), Optofrank, egwue, mumuguyman(m), mykh01(m), cloud7, omoere, chidexnwa(m), Rashduct4luv(m), Princetammy, tealaw, chily11, Ronnicute(m), Adebiopon, lungimiranza, kakacoke01, infohenry(m), nadabo70(m), zephry(m), lenco(m), popov, Gealman, 1goodECONOMIST(m), jackyraw09, ezimo777(m), maursatt, salemdv(m), kisibo, JefLonDon(m), gaxe(m), Jay542(m), pender(m), emzry(m), orjikuramo(m), echobazz, Angeleye5(m), obidevine(m), Ealiserwest(m), shegssosplendid(m), pokenose(m), ogayor, LilSmith55(m), DrTims(m), louisilva, tungstar(m), sweetkev(m), honeyjoyce(f), FAMZ52, hybee55, beycity(m), OtunbaDon(m), joeworipre, chiefbidemi, emmaexplores(m), jerryadigun, Extremism, emmanuelewumi, danduj(m), Amenaghwon, pdolapo(f), noeloge82(m), DonGotti(m), babalaredo, Sava4, tewoayo(m), flexyebe(m), Pontaboki, bettercreature(m), ladel(m), ismokeweed(m), acapelaking(m), Chuvin22(m), Lemonade01(m), Greenarrow01(m), Rinsola32(f), Godfidence, webincomeplus(m), DigitalScale, Milldon(m), Simplep(f), Veeguns1, kenex4ever(m), JamesReacher(m), DJejehimself(m), Ifeanyi4real, segxes23(m), frankanes, SimplyFabulous, praizmylez(m), Flashh, whateverkay(m), TheWordist, ucheicon(m), finetouch(m), hazandino(m), tigonana, heternal, mally2k(m), abiri(m), Adekunzy(m), Felixalex(m), Valro(m), heddiebanks(m), EDOE900(m), naptu2, MartineeVIP(f), ZionHills(m), Lexusgs430, twinskenny(m), Iamsheye(m), Osahon7(m), BleSSedMee(f), coolcatty, droopyd, Ryabcool(m), eallstar, thaimyp, Yujil, ikelords(m), Banadekush(m), ceslide, ajilegend(m), Biafrandon(m), kenesh(f), pauldiamonds, obi58, Rencent(m), michaeadi(m), ubongga(m), Dhee2, gbaby4live, priceaction and 195 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27