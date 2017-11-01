₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by Bravo123: 12:48am
Italy arrests Libyan, Egyptian over death of 26 Nigerian women
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by Caseless: 12:51am
Whether you like it or not, you must return back. We are in this together. You can't leave us like that- it's unfair.
Oya, Oga Italian police, help me return that yeye girl. She's being disloyal.
Obaseki right now trying to welcome her.
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by Tolexander: 12:52am
Bravo123:Edo girls and Italy!
hmmm
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by MetaPhysical: 12:56am
There was a time we will miss home and save money to go home and enjoy the naija scene and party. Now people dread home.
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by MetaPhysical: 12:57am
Tolexander:
True, but look at it in a different angle -another black beauty lost to the white man.
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by CaptainJeffry: 1:18am
I don't blame the sister. She has suffered enough to be shipped back home just like that. Italian govt should grant her asylum biko.
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by adadike281(f): 1:44am
Even if na me, I no go ever comeback to this Buhari government. Nigeria is blind, lame and deaf at d same time.
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by EVILFOREST: 4:14am
After all, many EDO people voted BUHARI ......
Don't be surprised she partook actively.
Please, go back and visit your vomit.
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by clevvermind(m): 4:27am
MetaPhysical:THAT IS WHAT THE PRESENT AND PAST LOOTERS HAVE TURNED THIS COUNTRY TO. THIS COUNTRY IS NOW A DREADFUL PLACE.
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by drizzymadbet(m): 4:53am
After going this far and surviving what might likely be the worst ordeal till date and they want to return you to Nigeria. Girl I feel you sha.
If I were you after passing this kind nightmare and near death experience, if you must bring me back, that must be in cuffs or after sedating me else we gon slug it out
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by sdindan: 4:58am
Please no comeback ooh!
You're closer to heaven.
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by GavelSlam: 5:56am
Provide a quote.
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by comshots(m): 6:15am
Nigeria is a hell fire.I prefer to die in that sea than return to this godforsaken amalgamated country.
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by cassidy1996(m): 6:20am
that's a good choice
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by BornAgainMay: 6:25am
Babe don't come to Nigeria oo, better throw away your passport n tell them you're not from Nigeria..
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by royalamour(m): 6:28am
Just stay there.
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by bigerboy200: 6:43am
adadike281:U speak as if people only began to run away from Nigeria now.. better wake up and fight for your right..past and present leaders don't care about you....
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by sinkhole: 6:53am
Nigerians sabi take opportunity like shiiit! Na Nigeria/Nigerians killed the 29 (abi na 26) girls? Oyibo kukuma na mumu, dey go just agree with her and retain her like that. I kno blame her sha, if I dey her shoe (though I no go ever they her shoe!) or similar of her shoe, I go do same thing, afterall, I still be Nigerian
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by Kokolet11: 7:20am
Bravo123:did I not say that all this girls are from edo state
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by policy12: 7:26am
It will be more easy for a Carmel to go thru the needle eyes than for the son/daughter of Mr Nobody to Survive in this country without knowing Mr somebody.
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by Alexgeneration(m): 7:36am
Even in death some people won't like to come back
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by yoosga: 7:59am
My sister no return ooo
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by Flashh: 7:59am
Seems she already bragged to her friends, she will be back in 5 or more years to come. Anytime below that is deportation.
How will she now explain this to them?
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by anonimi: 8:00am
Caseless:
You for use Bubu or his wife, Aisha's photo since she abused Edo people as diaspora prostitutes and they still voted for him.
Ishilove:
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by Nbote(m): 8:00am
Will U blame her.. What's d difference between dat wreck and d wreck we find ourselves in here... Atleast she's sure of 3 square meals there sef and oyibo breeze
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by vengertime: 8:00am
Edo girls sef
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by Spaxon(f): 8:00am
You better don't even think of returning unless u want Jubrin to use u and do campaign
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by CHANNELStv2020: 8:01am
Of course THE ZOOLOGICAL REPUBLIC IS HELL ON EARTH
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by colossus91(m): 8:01am
edo and italy
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by wintersnow(m): 8:01am
EAST OR WEST, HOME IS THE BEST
|Re: Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria by lelvin(m): 8:01am
State & Capital
Edo Italy
