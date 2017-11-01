Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Dora Omoruyi Who Survived Mediterranean Shipwreck Doesn't Want To Return Nigeria (5587 Views)

Italy arrests Libyan, Egyptian over death of 26 Nigerian women



Two men, one of them an Egyptian and the other a Libyan,have been arrested and charged in Italy as investigators look into the deaths of 26 Nigerian women and girls, who are suspected to have been murdered while attempting to cross the Mediterranean.



The bodies of the women were brought to the southern Italian port of Salerno by the Spanish ship Cantabria on Sunday, and prosecutors opened an investigation over suspicions that the women, some as young as 14, may have been abused and killed.



The bodies were recovered by Cantabria, which works as part of the EU’s Sophia anti-trafficking operation, from two separate shipwrecks – 23 from one and three from the other. Fifty-three people are believed to be missing.



The men arrested have been named as Al Mabrouc Wisam Harar, from Libya, and Egyptian Mohamed Ali Al Bouzid.



The pair are believed to have skippered one of the boats. They were identified by survivors who were among the 375 brought to Salerno by Cantabria.



An autopsy on the bodies should be completed over the next week.



Salerno prefect Salvatore Malfi told the Italian press that the women had been travelling alongside men and when the vessels sank, “unfortunately, the women suffered the worst of it.”



But in response to concerns that the women were being trafficked for the sex trade, he added: “Sex trafficking routes are different, with different dynamics used. Loading women on to a boat is too risky for the traffickers, as they could risk losing all of their ‘goods’ – as they like to call them – in one fell swoop.”



Marco Rotunno, an Italy spokesman for the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), said his colleagues were at the port in Salerno when the bodies were brought in.



“It was a very tough experience,” he said. “One lady from Nigeria lost all her three children.”



He added that 90% of migrant women arrive with bruises and other signs of violence.



“It’s very rare to find a woman who hasn’t been abused, only in exceptional cases, maybe when they are travelling with their husband. But also women travelling alone with their children have been abused.”



Most of the survivors were either Nigerian or from other sub-Saharan countries including Ghana, Sudan and Senegal.



The survivors brought to Tripoli also included Nigerians and Senegalese.



“I wanted to reach Italy. I don’t know what to do now,” said Dora Omoruyi, a 23-year old arts student from Benin, Edo state, known as hub for human traffickers to smuggle women to Italy where they often end up as prostitutes.



“I see no future in Nigeria, there are no jobs,” she said, standing next to a group of weeping Nigerian survivors.



The survivors were among over 2,560 migrants saved over four days. People still continue to attempt the crossing despite a pact between Italy and Libya to stem the flow, which led to a drop in arrivals by almost 70% since the summer, according to figures released last week by Italy’s Interior Ministry.

Whether you like it or not, you must return back. We are in this together. You can't leave us like that- it's unfair.







Oya, Oga Italian police, help me return that yeye girl. She's being disloyal.





Bravo123:



hmmm

There was a time we will miss home and save money to go home and enjoy the naija scene and party. Now people dread home. 7 Likes 1 Share

Tolexander:

Edo girls and Italy!





hmmm

True, but look at it in a different angle -another black beauty lost to the white man.

I don't blame the sister. She has suffered enough to be shipped back home just like that. Italian govt should grant her asylum biko. 7 Likes

Even if na me, I no go ever comeback to this Buhari government. Nigeria is blind, lame and deaf at d same time. 7 Likes 1 Share

After all, many EDO people voted BUHARI ......



Don't be surprised she partook actively.

Please, go back and visit your vomit. 12 Likes

MetaPhysical:

THAT IS WHAT THE PRESENT AND PAST LOOTERS HAVE TURNED THIS COUNTRY TO. THIS COUNTRY IS NOW A DREADFUL PLACE.

After going this far and surviving what might likely be the worst ordeal till date and they want to return you to Nigeria. Girl I feel you sha.



If I were you after passing this kind nightmare and near death experience, if you must bring me back, that must be in cuffs or after sedating me else we gon slug it out 10 Likes

Please no comeback ooh!



You're closer to heaven. 6 Likes

Provide a quote.

Nigeria is a hell fire.I prefer to die in that sea than return to this godforsaken amalgamated country. 1 Like

that's a good choice 2 Likes

Babe don't come to Nigeria oo, better throw away your passport n tell them you're not from Nigeria.. 2 Likes

Just stay there. 2 Likes

adadike281:

U speak as if people only began to run away from Nigeria now.. better wake up and fight for your right..past and present leaders don't care about you....

Nigerians sabi take opportunity like shiiit! Na Nigeria/Nigerians killed the 29 (abi na 26) girls? Oyibo kukuma na mumu, dey go just agree with her and retain her like that. I kno blame her sha, if I dey her shoe (though I no go ever they her shoe!) or similar of her shoe, I go do same thing, afterall, I still be Nigerian

Bravo123:

Dora Omoruyi, the 23-year-old lady from Edo state, South-South Nigeria one of the survivors of the Mediterranean shipwreck that claimed the lives of 26 young African ladies has told Italian authorities that she does not wish to return to Nigeria...



did I not say that all this girls are from edo state

It will be more easy for a Carmel to go thru the needle eyes than for the son/daughter of Mr Nobody to Survive in this country without knowing Mr somebody. 7 Likes 1 Share

Even in death some people won't like to come back 1 Like

My sister no return ooo

Seems she already bragged to her friends, she will be back in 5 or more years to come. Anytime below that is deportation.



How will she now explain this to them? 1 Like

You for use Bubu or his wife, Aisha's photo since she abused Edo people as diaspora prostitutes and they still voted for him.



You for use Bubu or his wife, Aisha's photo since she abused Edo people as diaspora prostitutes and they still voted for him.

Will U blame her.. What's d difference between dat wreck and d wreck we find ourselves in here... Atleast she's sure of 3 square meals there sef and oyibo breeze 1 Like

Edo girls sef

You better don't even think of returning unless u want Jubrin to use u and do campaign 1 Like

Of course THE ZOOLOGICAL REPUBLIC IS HELL ON EARTH 1 Like

edo and italy 1 Like 1 Share

EAST OR WEST, HOME IS THE BEST 2 Likes 2 Shares