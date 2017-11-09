₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by enunlewa: 5:34am
@GISTMORE
Nollywood actress Joseph Anita, Shares Pictures of herself at Miami Sunny Isle Beach Showing Off Her Massive Butt and Boobs with a video clip.
As shared on instagram...
I wish you were here�❤️
SOURCE https://www.gistmore.com/cury-joseph-anita-shares-beach-pictures-show-off-massive-butt-boobs
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by enunlewa: 5:35am
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by enunlewa: 5:35am
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by spyg1(m): 5:38am
Some of this women are not attracted, I see no need of displaying their butts.
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by majamajic(m): 5:40am
when u don't have bikini body any longer. .. u cover up at the beach
that's it
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by sunshineV(m): 5:57am
Her arm is massive
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by Elnino4ladies: 6:04am
Not attractive at all
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by Bitcoin1000(f): 6:10am
Apart from her butt what else can she flaunt?
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by pyyxxaro: 6:11am
THIS ONE WITH WASTED UDDER
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:28am
I love chubby girls but I cannor koman kee myself and die my die
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by itspzpics(m): 6:31am
not attractive
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by festwiz(m): 6:34am
These pictures are not in the least bit sexy.
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by ipobarecriminals: 6:36am
thing wey don see beta days on display.
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by 2chainzz(m): 6:40am
Do girls have any other better thing to offer rather portraying themselves as sex objects ?
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by Houseofglam7(f): 7:24am
Kileleyi
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by Johnthentic: 9:14am
too sexy
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by 30BillionGang: 10:01am
looks good
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by edoman2016: 11:04am
She doesn't look attractive at all.
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by Mryacks(m): 12:39pm
Elnino4ladies:
At all..
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by IamLaura(f): 1:02pm
See how she respect herself cover up for beach.
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by 30BillionGang: 1:46pm
sucks
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by gozzlin: 2:19pm
She for wear bikini na. Abi she's shy of showing us the amount of stretch marks and black marks on her nyash? Not to mention the protruding tummy.
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by sonofanarchy(m): 2:37pm
op I need the thyme picture of her
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by mhisterdreezy(m): 3:44pm
fine lady
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by ObeweTech(m): 5:00pm
too much sauce
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by winkmart: 5:20pm
Shoo, shuperu
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by pcguru1(m): 5:21pm
Ora
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by dee02(m): 5:21pm
I just puked in my mouth
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by BruncleZuma: 5:21pm
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by Chrisbeks: 5:22pm
And how is this news?
|Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by millomaniac: 5:22pm
Op if i woze you slap eeh. You go know the difference between a fat person and a curvy person.
