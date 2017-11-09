₦airaland Forum

Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by enunlewa: 5:34am
@GISTMORE

Nollywood actress Joseph Anita, Shares Pictures of herself at Miami Sunny Isle Beach Showing Off Her Massive Butt and Boobs with a video clip.

As shared on instagram...

I wish you were here�❤️
Free ur mind of hate
Be prayerful
Be happy for others
And authomatically it gets to you
It works like magic
Be like Miami Beach
Where every body is free, full of life and happy�
Kpichicom

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by enunlewa: 5:35am
Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by enunlewa: 5:35am
Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by spyg1(m): 5:38am
Some of this women are not attracted, I see no need of displaying their butts.

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by majamajic(m): 5:40am
when u don't have bikini body any longer. .. u cover up at the beach
that's it

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by sunshineV(m): 5:57am
Her arm is massive

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by Elnino4ladies: 6:04am
Not attractive at all

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by Bitcoin1000(f): 6:10am
Apart from her butt what else can she flaunt?

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by pyyxxaro: 6:11am
THIS ONE WITH WASTED UDDER
Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:28am
I love chubby girls but I cannor koman kee myself and die my die

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by itspzpics(m): 6:31am
not attractive

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by festwiz(m): 6:34am
These pictures are not in the least bit sexy.cry

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by ipobarecriminals: 6:36am
thing wey don see beta days on display.
Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by 2chainzz(m): 6:40am
Do girls have any other better thing to offer rather portraying themselves as sex objects ?

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by Houseofglam7(f): 7:24am
Kileleyi
Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by Johnthentic: 9:14am
too sexy
Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by 30BillionGang: 10:01am
looks good
Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by edoman2016: 11:04am
She doesn't look attractive at all.

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by Mryacks(m): 12:39pm
Elnino4ladies:
Not attractive at all

At all..

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by IamLaura(f): 1:02pm
See how she respect herself cover up for beach. grin
Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by 30BillionGang: 1:46pm
sucks

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by gozzlin: 2:19pm
She for wear bikini na. undecided Abi she's shy of showing us the amount of stretch marks and black marks on her nyash? Not to mention the protruding tummy.

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by sonofanarchy(m): 2:37pm
op I need the thyme picture of her
Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by mhisterdreezy(m): 3:44pm
fine lady
Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by ObeweTech(m): 5:00pm
too much sauce

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by winkmart: 5:20pm
Shoo, shuperu

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by pcguru1(m): 5:21pm
Ora

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by dee02(m): 5:21pm
I just puked in my mouth embarassed
Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by BruncleZuma: 5:21pm
Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by Chrisbeks: 5:22pm
And how is this news?

Re: Anita Joseph Hits Miami Sunny Isle Beach (Pictures) by millomaniac: 5:22pm
Op if i woze you slap eeh. You go know the difference between a fat person and a curvy person.

