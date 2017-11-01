₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:36am
A combined team of Special Anti Robbery Squad and Police Mobile Force of the Imo state command have shot dead two daredevil armed robbers . The incident occurred in the dead of the night while the urchins were robbing residents from house to house in Ezi-Ogbaku in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.
While two died in the ensuring gun battle with the cops, the three other hoodlums fled with gunshot injuries around 2am.
It was gathered that the SARS crack squad was led to the operation by its commander,Victor Godfrey, a Superintendent of police .
A locally made double barreled shot gun,two expanded cartridges and two live cartridges were recovered from the slain criminals.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/daredevil-armed-robbers-killed-sars-operatives-shootout-imo-photos.html
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by Ilefoaye(m): 8:39am
Gud for Them
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by Cinkq: 8:41am
Every day is for thief one day for owner. Other armed robbers should learn that they will be gunned down like this one day.
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by madridguy(m): 8:44am
Bad market for them. Looking for awoof money to blow during xmas.
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by cummando(m): 8:46am
See as them be like rag
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by illitrate(m): 8:48am
kill two thieves but recover one gun
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by grayht(m): 8:51am
Welcome Development!!!
lalasticlala leave house chores and cum fast!!!
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by DozieInc(m): 9:09am
In a hurry to hammer this ember months.
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by Metrobaba(m): 9:16am
illitrate:
SARS Issue Na Waste
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:20am
They are not that useless, at least they are about to become manure to the upcoming plants. We gain, plants gain also
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by orjikuramo(m): 10:54am
Those guys might be innocent people o, after all na SARS u talk
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by BruncleZuma: 10:54am
Iró ooooo
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by enemyofprogress: 10:54am
Dis ibo boys no dey hear word
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by Stanleyumo: 10:55am
End if the road
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by Ositajustice01: 10:55am
Good job...these armed robbers have deactivated their brains that they can't think of the aftermath if been caught.
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by devigblegble: 10:55am
Holy poo
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by AmadiAba: 10:56am
nawa oo
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by lumydee44: 10:56am
Looks like the crime scene was tampered with.
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by Pennah(m): 10:56am
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by shedee1(m): 10:56am
Good for them all,again nice work sars u guys are realy doing the best
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by free2ryhme: 10:57am
ChangeIsCostant:good riddance to bad rubbish
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:58am
Good riddance to Bad rubbish.
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by dfrost: 10:58am
lumydee44:
All crime scenes are tampered with in Nigeria. Na we nah, abi you don forget?
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by juwoonn(m): 10:58am
follow my signature
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by Osasnidas(m): 10:59am
one day for the owner
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by 2shure: 10:59am
it baffles me
how u are expecting to shoot sars with locally made pistols
approaching sars wey don take s.k
dey vex ready to shoot with dia old rusty ak's filled with 1950 bullets.
wtf.
devil go jus dey vex upandan.
jus imagine locally cut to size shiiit.
who dey make those trash sef
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by surveyorng: 10:59am
Good riddance to bad rubbish......smh
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by freeman95(m): 11:00am
Thief is killing thief...
I shake my head
Re: SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos by anonimi: 11:00am
ChangeIsCostant:
Kudos to the SARS policemen for a job well done.
Armed robbers and kidnappers are not ghosts or aliens from Mars. They are human beings like us and we can help secure ourselves by being vigilant to report suspicious behaviour and people to the police authorities.
