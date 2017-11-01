Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / SARS Operatives Gun Down Armed Robbers After Shootout In Imo. Graphic Photos (7631 Views)

Armed Robbers Nabbed After Shootout With SARS Operatives In Bayelsa. Photos / 2 Iceland Cultists Killed In Imo During Shootout In A Forest (Graphic Pics) / Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





While two died in the ensuring gun battle with the cops, the three other hoodlums fled with gunshot injuries around 2am.



It was gathered that the SARS crack squad was led to the operation by its commander,Victor Godfrey, a Superintendent of police .



A locally made double barreled shot gun,two expanded cartridges and two live cartridges were recovered from the slain criminals.



Source; A combined team of Special Anti Robbery Squad and Police Mobile Force of the Imo state command have shot dead two daredevil armed robbers . The incident occurred in the dead of the night while the urchins were robbing residents from house to house in Ezi-Ogbaku in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.While two died in the ensuring gun battle with the cops, the three other hoodlums fled with gunshot injuries around 2am.It was gathered that the SARS crack squad was led to the operation by its commander,Victor Godfrey, a Superintendent of police .A locally made double barreled shot gun,two expanded cartridges and two live cartridges were recovered from the slain criminals.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/daredevil-armed-robbers-killed-sars-operatives-shootout-imo-photos.html 1 Like

Gud for Them

Every day is for thief one day for owner. Other armed robbers should learn that they will be gunned down like this one day. 5 Likes

Bad market for them. Looking for awoof money to blow during xmas.

See as them be like rag 2 Likes

kill two thieves but recover one gun 7 Likes

Welcome Development!!!





lalasticlala leave house chores and cum fast!!!

In a hurry to hammer this ember months.

illitrate:

kill two thieves but recover one gun

SARS Issue Na Waste SARS Issue Na Waste 3 Likes

They are not that useless, at least they are about to become manure to the upcoming plants. We gain, plants gain also 1 Like

Those guys might be innocent people o, after all na SARS u talk 11 Likes 1 Share

Iró ooooo

Dis ibo boys no dey hear word

End if the road

Good job...these armed robbers have deactivated their brains that they can't think of the aftermath if been caught.

Holy poo

nawa oo

Looks like the crime scene was tampered with.

Good for them all,again nice work sars u guys are realy doing the best

ChangeIsCostant:

A combined team of Special Anti Robbery Squad and Police Mobile Force of the Imo state command have shot dead two daredevil armed robbers . The incident occurred in the dead of the night while the urchins were robbing residents from house to house in Ezi-Ogbaku in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.



While two died in the ensuring gun battle with the cops, the three other hoodlums fled with gunshot injuries around 2am.



It was gathered that the SARS crack squad was led to the operation by its commander,Victor Godfrey, a Superintendent of police .



A locally made double barreled shot gun,two expanded cartridges and two live cartridges were recovered from the slain criminals.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/daredevil-armed-robbers-killed-sars-operatives-shootout-imo-photos.html good riddance to bad rubbish good riddance to bad rubbish

Good riddance to Bad rubbish.

lumydee44:

Looks like the crime scene was tampered with.

All crime scenes are tampered with in Nigeria. Na we nah, abi you don forget? All crime scenes are tampered with in Nigeria. Na we nah, abi you don forget?

follow my signature

one day for the owner one day for the owner

it baffles me

how u are expecting to shoot sars with locally made pistols

approaching sars wey don take s.k

dey vex ready to shoot with dia old rusty ak's filled with 1950 bullets.

wtf.

devil go jus dey vex upandan.

jus imagine locally cut to size shiiit.

who dey make those trash sef

Good riddance to bad rubbish......smh 1 Like

Thief is killing thief...



I shake my head