|Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by aminulive: 9:46am
Troops of 119 Task Force Battalion, 8 Division Nigerian Army, deployed at Kangarwa, Kukawa Local Government Area of Northern Borno State, have yesterday neutralized 13 Boko Haram terrorists in a counter-attack carried out by the troops.
Unfortunately, 1 soldier paid the supreme price during the encounter, while 3 soldiers were wounded in action.
The offensive which began at about 4.00pm and lasted for roughly four hours, necessitated the troops calling for air support to which the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) promptly responded by dispatching an Intelligence Surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and a Ground Attack Fighter Aircraft in support of the ground offensive.
The fierce counter also saw some insurgents fleeing with gunshot wounds and abandoning logistics and weapons.
The troops also neutralized 2 Hilux vehicles belonging to the insurgents and recovered the following; a Hilux vehicle, 1 Browning Machine Gun (BMG), 1 Anti Aircraft Gun (AAG), 2 General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), 1 Light Machine Gun (LMG), 2 Rocket Propelled Guns Seven (RPG 7) tubes and bombs, 5 AK-47 Rifles and 550 Rounds of Anti-Aircraft Gun ammunition.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/09/soldiers-neutralize-13-boko-haram-insurgents-borno-photos/
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by DanseMacabre(m): 9:50am
Kudos to the gallant troops, who despite being used as cannon fodder and pawns on a chessboard by their ogas at their top, still persevere against all odds to bring peace to their fatherland.
May their valour never go unrewarded, same way that the sponsors of this terror group will be hunted by karma; they and their generations to come.
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by ctrlp: 11:43am
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by davillian(m): 11:43am
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by FRESHG(m): 11:45am
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by BigBossMan(m): 11:45am
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by Oladelson(m): 11:45am
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by karnafiu03: 11:45am
Despite that they were denied of their entitlements, still fighting with one mind.
Only God can reward you guyz.
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by Sirheny007(m): 11:46am
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by caesaraba(m): 11:48am
Gallant soldiers. R.I.P to the fallen soldier and a speedy recovery to the wounded.
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by NnamdiCheges(m): 11:48am
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by Drienzia: 11:48am
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by BUHARIjubrin: 11:48am
Idiotsss......give us the full details. How many soldiers got neutralized on the process
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by Pennah(m): 11:48am
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by BruncleZuma: 11:49am
Technically defeated BokoHaram still dey field players...their substitutes for bench no dey finish no?
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by GreenLabCutie(f): 11:49am
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by Firefire(m): 11:49am
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by MVLOX(m): 11:49am
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by Hodisol: 11:50am
Nice, keep keeping the country safe.
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by ilovebbwgirl: 11:52am
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by madridguy(m): 11:52am
|Re: Soldiers Neutralize 13 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno [PHOTOS] by AishaBuhari: 11:55am
