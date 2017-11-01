Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) (5412 Views)

The protest commenced at the Nigerian High Commission London, following the receipt of approval from the British Police, the Westminster City Council and other relevant authorities for the protest to proceed.



Plateau citizens resident in London, British citizens, Europeans and several individuals joined the protest, expressing their disgust/sympathy and disapproval at the high number of people killed in the last six months and the inability of Government to act accordingly.



At the end of the Protest, the President of the organisation – Mrs. Josephine Ibrahim along with the General Secretary (Mr Rwang Chall) read/issued a communique condemning the acts of terrorism in Plateau villages and then subsequently handed over a dossier of pictures, which profiled most of the killings on the Plateau to the Acting High Commissioner, Mr. Tajudeen Adeniyi who was present at the protest.





We need CCTV everywhere in Nigeria to curb crime, even if CCTV is install everywhere, where is electricity to power them. The state should also ban public grazing.We need CCTV everywhere in Nigeria to curb crime, even if CCTV is install everywhere, where is electricity to power them. 10 Likes

Who has bewitched us??



IPOB are terrorist,while Fulani are not... When will this end?



So people now protest for Nigeria from UK.



It's a shame to be from this Zoo. 25 Likes 1 Share

Peaceful coexistence: That was Once upon a time in my country... 2 Likes

GOD HELP US........./.ASK GABRIEL,IS THE TRUMPET NOT READY YET,I CAN BORROW HIM MY WHISTLE 1 Like 1 Share

Joblessness. At least una go see unemployment money. 1 Like



madridguy:

The state should also ban public grazing.



We need CCTV everywhere in Nigeria to curb crime, even if CCTV is install everywhere, where is electricity to power them.



Oh well, that's why there are solar CCTVs. But dem go still steal am. Really heart breaking.Oh well, that's why there are solar CCTVs. But dem go still steal am. 2 Likes

Good development 1 Like

Thank you, our brethren, but Buhari still won't do anything. You can keep on trying, but I'm not sure he would still listen. 1 Like

Buhari do something to stop your people 2 Likes

Good move

While Nigerians at home are just looking

The funniest thing is that Bubu's government has not seen the murderous fulanis as a terror group and threat to national peace and unity. He would rather outlaw an unarmed organisation just to intimidate them and everyone, and make us all submit to these bloody jihadists who like to displace natives and afflict them.



Before some losers start singing IPOB song, let me quickly add that I'm not igbo and neither do I support any secession.



I'm proudly O'ODUA! 2 Likes

madridguy:

The state should also ban public grazing.



We need CCTV everywhere in Nigeria to curb crime, even if CCTV is install everywhere, where is electricity to power them.

Why not tell your people to stop killing Why not tell your people to stop killing

Some IPOB youths who have imbibed the doctrine of hate and renounced humanism were rejoicing on the other thread over the killings, seeing it as some sort of divine vengeance visited on victims for shooting unarmed IPOB protesters.

They forget their brethren have also been victims of the marauders. 1 Like

zookeepers 4 Likes

What is the state governor doing? They should learn from Benue & Ekiti.

tobdee:

Peaceful coexistence: That was Once upon a time in my country...



There was a country. There was a country.

stupid Gowon will come and condemn his pple. fulani slave

only in Nigeria is the citizens afraid of the government and say or do nothing about it 1 Like

Buhari government is handicap to situation like this.

N now it begins. D downfall of jubril 1 Like

And I honestly don't know the criteria this government uses in designating groups as terrorists.

it is a big shame that buhari have not declared any operation or emergency on the menace of Fulani herdsmen who go on killing the innocent and defenseless but quick to mobilize soldiers who shoot at unharmed protesters. this is wickedness at its peak 3 Likes

educated your people to stop killing,they are blood thirsty and wicked,stop pretending here .your people are not human. 1 Like

I was deceived by the APC govt, we the youths should select leaders amongst ourselves.



These old hags are heartless and satanic.



Sarrki and his cohorts like passingshot, omenka , gavel and co are all idiots for supporting this present administration. 2 Likes

madridguy:

The state should also ban public grazing.



We need CCTV everywhere in Nige.ria to curb crime, even if CCTV is install everywhere, where is electricity to power them.

educate your people to stop the killing,they are blood thirsty and inhuman,stop pretending you all should be ashamed.

the only way you show you are not happy is by wasting souls. educate your people to stop the killing,they are blood thirsty and inhuman,stop pretending you all should be ashamed.the only way you show you are not happy is by wasting souls.

Still searching in the photos here for Go On With One Nigeria - Yakubu Gowon from Plateau State of Nigeria.



I shall make my comment when I see UK-based Gowon among these protesters.



Unless Gowon who supervised over the genocide deaths of about 2 million Biafra children during the civil war has now abandoned his kin. Still searching in the photos here for Go On With One Nigeria - Yakubu Gowon from Plateau State of Nigeria.I shall make my comment when I see UK-based Gowon among these protesters.Unless Gowon who supervised over the genocide deaths of about 2 million Biafra children during the civil war has now abandoned his kin.

samsard:

Some IPOB youths who have imbibed the doctrine of hate and renounced humanism were rejoicing on the other thread over the killings, seeing it as some sort of divine vengeance visited on victims for shooting unarmed IPOB protesters.

They forget their brethren have also been victims of the marauders.

Shut up. If you don't have any thing reasonable to say. Was Ipob mentioned in the post. School shildren everywhere Shut up. If you don't have any thing reasonable to say. Was Ipob mentioned in the post. School shildren everywhere 2 Likes