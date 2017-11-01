₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by zoba88: 12:29pm
In a highly impact-ful and successful campaign, the Plateau State Association, UK in solidarity with other Plateau citizens, staged a “Justice Protest” to condemn, the incessant murders of innocent people in Plateau villages by Fulani herdsmen.
The protest commenced at the Nigerian High Commission London, following the receipt of approval from the British Police, the Westminster City Council and other relevant authorities for the protest to proceed.
Plateau citizens resident in London, British citizens, Europeans and several individuals joined the protest, expressing their disgust/sympathy and disapproval at the high number of people killed in the last six months and the inability of Government to act accordingly.
At the end of the Protest, the President of the organisation – Mrs. Josephine Ibrahim along with the General Secretary (Mr Rwang Chall) read/issued a communique condemning the acts of terrorism in Plateau villages and then subsequently handed over a dossier of pictures, which profiled most of the killings on the Plateau to the Acting High Commissioner, Mr. Tajudeen Adeniyi who was present at the protest.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/protest-at-nigeria-high.html?m=1
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by zoba88: 12:30pm
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by madridguy(m): 12:31pm
The state should also ban public grazing.
We need CCTV everywhere in Nigeria to curb crime, even if CCTV is install everywhere, where is electricity to power them.
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 1:40pm
Who has bewitched us??
IPOB are terrorist,while Fulani are not... When will this end?
So people now protest for Nigeria from UK.
It's a shame to be from this Zoo.
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by tobdee: 1:41pm
Peaceful coexistence: That was Once upon a time in my country...
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by pauldiamonds: 1:41pm
GOD HELP US........./.ASK GABRIEL,IS THE TRUMPET NOT READY YET,I CAN BORROW HIM MY WHISTLE
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by SonyObsessed: 1:41pm
Joblessness. At least una go see unemployment money.
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 1:41pm
Really heart breaking.
madridguy:
Oh well, that's why there are solar CCTVs. But dem go still steal am.
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 1:41pm
Good development
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 1:41pm
Thank you, our brethren, but Buhari still won't do anything. You can keep on trying, but I'm not sure he would still listen.
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 1:41pm
Buhari do something to stop your people
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by killdiabetes(f): 1:42pm
Good move
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 1:42pm
While Nigerians at home are just looking
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by emmasege: 1:42pm
The funniest thing is that Bubu's government has not seen the murderous fulanis as a terror group and threat to national peace and unity. He would rather outlaw an unarmed organisation just to intimidate them and everyone, and make us all submit to these bloody jihadists who like to displace natives and afflict them.
Before some losers start singing IPOB song, let me quickly add that I'm not igbo and neither do I support any secession.
I'm proudly O'ODUA!
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by EddyNumerouno(m): 1:42pm
madridguy:Why not tell your people to stop killing
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by samsard(m): 1:43pm
Some IPOB youths who have imbibed the doctrine of hate and renounced humanism were rejoicing on the other thread over the killings, seeing it as some sort of divine vengeance visited on victims for shooting unarmed IPOB protesters.
They forget their brethren have also been victims of the marauders.
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by zenmaster: 1:43pm
zookeepers
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by Desyner: 1:43pm
What is the state governor doing? They should learn from Benue & Ekiti.
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 1:43pm
tobdee:
There was a country.
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by tishbite41: 1:44pm
stupid Gowon will come and condemn his pple. fulani slave
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by dotG(m): 1:44pm
only in Nigeria is the citizens afraid of the government and say or do nothing about it
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by miteolu(m): 1:45pm
Buhari government is handicap to situation like this.
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by sylviaeo(f): 1:45pm
N now it begins. D downfall of jubril
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by samsard(m): 1:45pm
And I honestly don't know the criteria this government uses in designating groups as terrorists.
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by lonecatt: 1:45pm
it is a big shame that buhari have not declared any operation or emergency on the menace of Fulani herdsmen who go on killing the innocent and defenseless but quick to mobilize soldiers who shoot at unharmed protesters. this is wickedness at its peak
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by lonecatt: 1:48pm
educated your people to stop killing,they are blood thirsty and wicked,stop pretending here .your people are not human.
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by sacluxisback(m): 1:50pm
I was deceived by the APC govt, we the youths should select leaders amongst ourselves.
These old hags are heartless and satanic.
Sarrki and his cohorts like passingshot, omenka , gavel and co are all idiots for supporting this present administration.
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by lonecatt: 1:50pm
madridguy:educate your people to stop the killing,they are blood thirsty and inhuman,stop pretending you all should be ashamed.
the only way you show you are not happy is by wasting souls.
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by kikake: 1:50pm
zoba88:e
Still searching in the photos here for Go On With One Nigeria - Yakubu Gowon from Plateau State of Nigeria.
I shall make my comment when I see UK-based Gowon among these protesters.
Unless Gowon who supervised over the genocide deaths of about 2 million Biafra children during the civil war has now abandoned his kin.
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by Pvibe007: 1:51pm
samsard:
Shut up. If you don't have any thing reasonable to say. Was Ipob mentioned in the post. School shildren everywhere
|Re: Nigerians Protest In UK Over Killings In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) by Rotji(m): 1:51pm
Plateau State should be at the forefront of adopting and implementing the anti open grazing law because by statistics no state has lost its indegenes more than them, I wonder why the state government is foot dragging. This people have made it clear they won't let you be, why keep treating them with kid gloves?!
