According to South African Daily Sun,first it was the death pose, followed by the sex funeral and sangoma poses. Now the birth pose has taken over social media, with South African school kids leading the pack.
But the new pose has outraged parents. The fact that most of the pictures taken are of pupils in uniform has most questioning the culture of learning in some of these schools. Some are now calling for the pupils to be disciplined as the pose is seen as being in bad
taste.
In one of the pictures circulating online, a pupil’s head is seen sticking out from under another pupil’s skirt. A group of pupils can also be seen posing as doctors and nurses helping to deliver a baby.
Thandi Molekoa (54), a mother of two from Soweto, told Daily Sun children taking part in this
trend are possessed.
“These children act like they are bewitched,” said worried Thandi. “What are they hoping to achieve with such pictures? “The sad thing is that most of them are school kids.
“They are supposed to focus on their studies and nothing else. “Such things are the reason we have such a high rate of teenage pregnancy.”
Mjay Dinoge wrote on Facebook: “This is madness.” Tefo Tladi wrote: “I don’t know if I should laugh or be sad.” Oba Gaebonwe posted: “These kids are out of line and such things are unacceptable. They should be taught the basics of ubuntu.
“I’m sure even pastors don’t want to dwell much on their behaviour. Eish!” Sania Mpho Swaratlhe: “Is this what freedom and democracy looks like?”
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by awa(m):
South Africa? I'm not surprised joor...
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by Papiikush:
Only if giving birth was that easy and funny.
Kudos to women all over the world for the pains their go through during child delivery.
Death to those ones that terminate their pregnancy i hope they die from the cry of those kids from the underworld.
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by DuBLINGreenb(m):
They are supposed to focus on their studies and "NOTHING ELSE"
Is it just me or is Thani a fool
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by Rukkydelta(f):
Children of these world have spoilt
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by zionmde:
And wat exactly is wrong with wat the kids are doing.
For God's sake the earlier we educate our kids about sex and reproduction the better for us.
Its lack of these educative information that is making a girl of 13yrs open her legs wide for a randy boy
Kudo to whoever is teaching these kids all these at this age. If it where in the 1980s then we will say that its very wrong but in these days where sexual activities in girls begin as early as 10 yrs, its time to brace up and teach kids the consequences of a sexual activities early enough
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by Rukkydelta(f):
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by quinnboy:
Its nothing....them just having fun.
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by yarimo(m):
They should have practice it unclad
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by sirusX(m):
They are learning work for when the real gbege happens
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by pdpisGONE:
and this blogger i posting it here
why op?
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by muller101(m):
I see nothing bad here . They are showing us how fertile their women are and how capable their doctors can be
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by fasho01(m):
What is this again
Rubbish seems to be the latest trend
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by hanassholesolo:
Why is Africa so obsessed with increasing the population of Earth and nothing else?
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by Alexgeneration(m):
Sex sex sex, that's what the Black man knows
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by Shakushaku1(m):
Shildren of the world, they have join secret cut
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by Einl(m):
It's so funny.
Make nobody pretend they didn't play Mummy and Daddy.
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by joystickextend1(m):
SA? Na their way
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by uzoclinton(m):
Southie Girls Are
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by teacherbim(f):
To me nothing is wrong with the pictures, I guess they are secondary school students so no big deal and they were not practicing it unclad
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by Boyooosa(m):
It would have bn a nice stunt had it been it was handled decently and purposefully.
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by Seeker17(m):
Why so serious. It seems like harmless fun
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by KidsNEXTdoor:
Buhari will pay for this
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by Sanchez01:
zionmde:These things are taught in Biology classes. Re-enacting them makes no sense particularly when it there is no older person around to supervise them. You could see a boy playing doctor in the picture and another the child, meaning the one beneath would hide if not totally under her skirt, then some parts close to where he could see underneath.
The same South Africa is where a teenager once proposed to another within the school and another set uploaded pictures of themselves in a hotel with their skinny, malnourished figure wrapped in towels.
It is worrisome and it raises a whole lot of cause for concern as to what the school is teaching and how well/bad they have been in preaching the message of morality.
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by webincomeplus(m):
Papiikush:LOL! I'm trying to imagine how those who are guilty of aborti.on would be reading your post.
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by coalcoal1(m):
OK
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by darealez(m):
Not too bad. Creativity in place...
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by modelmike7(m):
Orisirisi something.
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by johnjay4u2u(m):
Not surprised. Na RSA
Re: South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral by zionmde:
Sanchez01:My brother it will be better to display such in public so the guardians can know where to pick up the admonishment from
If i asked u which region of nigeria are girls most conserved, u will say north, but it was in a core northern state that i saw a 6yr old boy trying to penetrate a 5/6 yr old girl. during my service a girl of 12yrs asked me to tell her anything i want she will give it to me.
Wats my point, Kids are learning these things early enof in life, I even propose a separate subject on sex to be taught from JSS1. The way the society is going up to 50% of every female graduate must have done abortion at least once.
I saw the video u were talking about, the kids were kissing each other and u still forget that somewhere in this country 10yr old kids are being married off. Africa needs to rise to the occasion of sex issues, at least those girls can imagine how painful it is to go through the birth proces
