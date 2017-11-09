Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / South African Students Do "Birth Pose". Photos Go Viral (11514 Views)

But the new pose has outraged parents. The fact that most of the pictures taken are of pupils in uniform has most questioning the culture of learning in some of these schools. Some are now calling for the pupils to be disciplined as the pose is seen as being in bad

taste.



In one of the pictures circulating online, a pupil’s head is seen sticking out from under another pupil’s skirt. A group of pupils can also be seen posing as doctors and nurses helping to deliver a baby.



Thandi Molekoa (54), a mother of two from Soweto, told Daily Sun children taking part in this

trend are possessed.



“These children act like they are bewitched,” said worried Thandi. “What are they hoping to achieve with such pictures? “The sad thing is that most of them are school kids.

“They are supposed to focus on their studies and nothing else. “Such things are the reason we have such a high rate of teenage pregnancy.”



Mjay Dinoge wrote on Facebook: “This is madness.” Tefo Tladi wrote: “I don’t know if I should laugh or be sad.” Oba Gaebonwe posted: “These kids are out of line and such things are unacceptable. They should be taught the basics of ubuntu.



“I’m sure even pastors don’t want to dwell much on their behaviour. Eish!” Sania Mpho Swaratlhe: “Is this what freedom and democracy looks like?”



South Africa? I'm not surprised joor... 6 Likes

Only if giving birth was that easy and funny.



Kudos to women all over the world for the pains their go through during child delivery.



Death to those ones that terminate their pregnancy i hope they die from the cry of those kids from the underworld. 4 Likes

They are supposed to focus on their studies and "NOTHING ELSE"

Is it just me or is Thani a fool

Children of these world have spoilt

And wat exactly is wrong with wat the kids are doing.

For God's sake the earlier we educate our kids about sex and reproduction the better for us.

Its lack of these educative information that is making a girl of 13yrs open her legs wide for a randy boy



Kudo to whoever is teaching these kids all these at this age. If it where in the 1980s then we will say that its very wrong but in these days where sexual activities in girls begin as early as 10 yrs, its time to brace up and teach kids the consequences of a sexual activities early enough 6 Likes

Rukkydelta:

Children of this world have spoilt

Its nothing....them just having fun. 1 Like

They should have practice it unclad

They are learning work for when the real gbege happens

and this blogger i posting it here

why op?

I see nothing bad here . They are showing us how fertile their women are and how capable their doctors can be



Rubbish seems to be the latest trend What is this againRubbish seems to be the latest trend

Why is Africa so obsessed with increasing the population of Earth and nothing else? 4 Likes

Sex sex sex, that's what the Black man knows 5 Likes

Shildren of the world, they have join secret cut

It's so funny.



Make nobody pretend they didn't play Mummy and Daddy.











Southie Girls Are

To me nothing is wrong with the pictures, I guess they are secondary school students so no big deal and they were not practicing it unclad

It would have bn a nice stunt had it been it was handled decently and purposefully.

Why so serious. It seems like harmless fun

Buhari will pay for this

zionmde:

And wat exactly is wrong with wat the kids are doing.

For God's sake the earlier we educate our kids about sex and reproduction the better for us.

Its lack of these educative information that is making a girl of 13yrs open her legs wide for a randy boy



Kudo to whoever is teaching these kids all these at this age. If it where in the 1980s then we will say that its very wrong but in these days where sexual activities in girls begin as early as 10 yrs, its time to brace up and teach kids the consequences of a sexual activities early enough These things are taught in Biology classes. Re-enacting them makes no sense particularly when it there is no older person around to supervise them. You could see a boy playing doctor in the picture and another the child, meaning the one beneath would hide if not totally under her skirt, then some parts close to where he could see underneath.



The same South Africa is where a teenager once proposed to another within the school and another set uploaded pictures of themselves in a hotel with their skinny, malnourished figure wrapped in towels.



It is worrisome and it raises a whole lot of cause for concern as to what the school is teaching and how well/bad they have been in preaching the message of morality. These things are taught in Biology classes. Re-enacting them makes no sense particularly when it there is no older person around to supervise them. You could see a boy playing doctor in the picture and another the child, meaning the one beneath would hide if not totally under her skirt, then some parts close to where he could see underneath.The same South Africa is where a teenager once proposed to another within the school and another set uploaded pictures of themselves in a hotel with their skinny, malnourished figure wrapped in towels.It is worrisome and it raises a whole lot of cause for concern as to what the school is teaching and how well/bad they have been in preaching the message of morality. 2 Likes

Papiikush:

Only if giving birth was that easy and funny.



Kudos to women all over the world for the pains their go through during child delivery.



Death to those ones that terminate their pregnancy i hope they die from the cry of those kids from the underworld. LOL! I'm trying to imagine how those who are guilty of aborti.on would be reading your post. LOL! I'm trying to imagine how those who are guilty of aborti.on would be reading your post.

OK

Not too bad. Creativity in place...

Orisirisi something.

Not surprised. Na RSA 1 Like