|Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by Mockaroo: 3:49pm On Nov 09
In a manner of almost a time-machine, Holy Quran predicted the preservation of the body of Firown which was in the waters since about 2000 years, and which was to appear after about 1200 years. For these 1200 years , the opponents of Islam kept joking about the holy prediction, blaming it to be a lier’s verdict. But were stunned when the body was found and identified, not by a Muslim but by a Christian. It was confirmed that:
Firown was a tyrant of his age, but God’s will was to drown Firown and deliver his body to be seen by our age so that his body becomes a symbol. Firown‘s body was preserved in a perfect shape, such that it amazed the scientists who supervised on analysis of his corpse, how come no fish etc ever harmed his body in spite of his being drowned for a very long time? How was he pulled out from the sea depth and came to us today?.
1. This is the dead body of Firown Ramese II, the Egyptian Firown (king) Its age is approximately 3000 years The body of the Firown was discovered in 1898 in the Red Sea at the place called Jabalian.
“Today We (Allah) will preserve (save) your body so you can be a Sign for people who come after you. Surely many people are heedless of Our Signs.”
2. This body is now displayed in the Royal Mummies Chamber of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. This dead body is amazingly preserved without any mummification; no inside organs have been removed. Even the mummies which were found preserved with plenty of chemicals are not so well preserved as this mummy, without any preservation.
3. Firown's body was inside the sea for more than 3000 years Fish in the sea could have easily eaten the flesh, but they didn’t.
4. SO WHAT IS THE SECRET OF SUCH GOOD PRESERVATION OF THIS BODY
The secret lay in the below quoted verse of Quran , whose translation is written above and below, where Allah the almighty is certifying that the body of Firown shall be preserved and shall be a sign for people to understand that nobody can be arrogant against the commands of Allah.
So today we shall save only your body, so that you may be a (warning) sign for those who come after you. Surely many men are heedless to our revelation (10:92)
When Prophet Musa and his brother Haroon, may peace be on both, were commissioned to prophet hood, they were directed to deliver the message of Allah to Pharaoh, the arrogant and the transgressor. They asked him to liberate the then Israelites from his bondage and there are several mentions of this communication in the Holy Quran:
We are the Messengers of the Lord of the worlds. ( Al Quran 26:17)(Al Quran 20:25)(Al Quran 20:44)
Prophet Musa explained to him again:
‘Thou knowest well that none has sent down these Signs but the Lord Ten Plagues For Fir'ownof the heavens and the earth as so many evidences; and I certainly think thee, O Firown , to be a ruined man.’ (Al Quran 17:103)
http://quranalhakeem.com/dead-body-of-firown-as-sign-for-people/
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by freeman95(m): 10:00am
Lies
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by hollamanng(m): 10:00am
Please correct the spelling it's firaun
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by olafotad: 10:01am
naira land... I am not a Muslim..... why will have to accept Islam before commenting nairaland is sick
4 Likes
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by MasViews: 10:02am
olafotad:
Then WTF are you doing here?
2 Likes
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by Cajal(m): 10:02am
Mockaroo:.....al-haq.jazakallau khair
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by Maryam1234(f): 10:03am
Allahu Akbar
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by ivolt: 10:03am
This is for the gullible.
There are many egyptian pharaohs whose buddy was mummified.
There is nothing miraculous about a body being mummified.
Neither the bible nor the quran told us which pharaoh it was despite
their self-acclaimed historicity suggesting they are all made up and
patched up stories with no evidence.
It is just like writing an epsitle about "a Nigerian president", the right
question to ask in such instance is: "which one?"
2 Likes
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by MasViews: 10:05am
olafotad:
What are you going to comment on a thread that have nothing to do with you and a religion that you know nothing about?
1 Like
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by Olaniyimubarak: 10:06am
Allahu akbar
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by UrWorstNightmare: 10:09am
Olaniyimubarak:allah is not great
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by UrWorstNightmare: 10:11am
MasViews:
he knows your religion breeds suicide bombers, he knows your religion encourages you to kill those who don't agree with it, look at videos of Sunnis killing Shi'ites in their thousands and see for yourself
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by Rashman578(m): 10:16am
Allahu Akbar
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by STARKACE(m): 10:16am
ivolt:mummified and preserved artificially but his own is natural, no one preserved his.
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by STARKACE(m): 10:17am
UrWorstNightmare:you know notin bout Allah so ur opinion don't matter
1 Like
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by personal59(m): 10:19am
Allah is the greatest
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by UrWorstNightmare: 10:20am
STARKACE:
allah does not exist!
a god that's real and as powerful as allah wouldn't require people to kill for it
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by UrWorstNightmare: 10:21am
personal59:allah is so great its nonexistent
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by personal59(m): 10:22am
UrWorstNightmare:may Allah guide you aright and also preserve me on goodness
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by yemaldo(m): 10:23am
STARKACE:Why u dey reply d mumu
|Re: Dead Body Of Firown As Sign For People by syllas007: 10:23am
UrWorstNightmare:
so who is great?
