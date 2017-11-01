₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,588 members, 3,902,841 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 08:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) (5920 Views)
Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) / President Buhari Presides Over The Federal Executive Council Meeting (photos) / President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by stephenduru: 4:33pm
President Muhammadu Buhari today presided over the Armed Forces Council Meeting in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/president-buhari-presides-over-armed.html?m=1
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by sarrki(m): 4:35pm
Sai baba
Sai Buhari
9 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by unohbethel(m): 4:45pm
na dis one wew buhari know he go attendibut if na to only use him mouth respond to the many corruption cases bedeviling his administration, he would be silent as a grave yard..no wonder he is referred to as the grandfather of corruption.no wonder also when he said that abacha didnt steal, He was fortelling the fact that his government would be worst of corrupt regimes in nigeria...infact buhari is the worst presidnt of nigeria since lord luggard..argue with ur phone
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by unohbethel(m): 4:47pm
sarrki:the worst type of disease in the world today is chronic zombie..its irredeemable..argue with ya nokia torch
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 4:50pm
God works in mysterious ways indeed.
See Baba wey just a few months ago no get strength to even waka go mosque for juma'at prayers na im get this kyn strength now to dey preside over every presideable and attend every attendable.
No wonder the thing surprise people so tey dem talk say na body double dem bring come replace am.
8 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by yarimo(m): 5:07pm
BUHARI and securing life and property of Nigerians are like 5 and 6
7 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by veraponpo(m): 5:08pm
Sai Baba!
God bless you.
The only man that can increase Foreign reserve when oil is still less than $65PB.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Lordave: 7:23pm
yarimo:So those people getting bombed and slaughtered in Maiduguri, Adamawa, Plateau and Benue are not Nigerians?
You must be high on Daura Kunu.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Leader01(m): 7:23pm
Booked
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by gurunlocker: 7:24pm
yarimo:
Lol.... Like securing the life of people Fulani are killing? like securing the life of people Boko Haram are bombing? isn't it?
Zombiesm is a chronic disease!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by BruncleZuma: 7:24pm
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by feelme3(m): 7:24pm
Hmmmmm. Could this guy really be Bubu or....... Hmmmm. So many things just doesn't add up
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by chloride6: 7:25pm
But this is not the President office that we know na?
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Aieboocaar(m): 7:25pm
sarrki:
After looking at this image below, i don't blame you one bit!
Keep doing your job jare, You gats earn your monthly stipend
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by sprintscr7: 7:25pm
none of my bizness papa buharia when are u going to preside over N power teach we are waiting oo
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Buharimustgo: 7:26pm
yarimo:
Pls go and drink cement
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Jerrypolo(m): 7:26pm
sarrki:Masturbator in Chief.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by frisky2good(m): 7:27pm
This doesn't look like his main office.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by simplemach(m): 7:28pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Ofoegbus(m): 7:28pm
lol
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by sirjentul05(m): 7:28pm
Buhari is corrupt
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by laffwitmi: 7:29pm
Sai baba ride on till 2023..
Haters and wailers will only wail till 2023
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Ofoegbus(m): 7:29pm
adovat.com/quiz/
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by AdesegunSanni89: 7:29pm
Buharimustgo:just the way Ojukwu drank cement when he caught FFK banging his hoe Bianca
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Amirullaha(m): 7:30pm
I don't give a bleep...
meanwhile
While you all are here killing yourself over this...
Somewhere in Nigeria, Efe is wondering how the money is remaining 100kí ½í¸¹í ½í¸¹í ½í¸¹í ½í¸¹
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by AdesegunSanni89: 7:30pm
laffwitmi:Bless you. Wa Gbayi.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by ibkgab001: 7:30pm
Ok ooo since he enter the room former president warned him not to enter that the room belong to Abacha spiritual room he no gree since then he has been falling sick like a sickler anyway
Madridguy
Nnwaaimkpe will be someoehere happy now
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by AdesegunSanni89: 7:31pm
sirjentul05:your death is near like Namdi Kanu the coward
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Alariiwo: 7:32pm
Very nice of him..
Unlike the idiot fisherman we once had that was rocking one old opo's yarnsh on stage while Bokoharam held the NE region.
God bless PMB
3 Likes 1 Share
Is Prostitution A Crime Under The Nigerian Constitution ? / Your’re Disloyal To Pdp, Jonathan Tells Atiku / I Didn't Insult OBJ, Blame The Media - IBB
Viewing this topic: Dinobenson, okoolosho(m), tuzinde(m), barineh(m), Ngene44, Pwill, StRichard(m), Rexleo(m), tobdee, easyfem, zubby29(m), peaceland(m), binajiya(m), Iyalayaibomaku, jamace(m), begwong, chikago1(m), kt110(m), mrphysics(m), drslem, Leader01(m), Onemind47, blackberries, Sammyjay4411(m), toyeem(f), Amaga(m), Franky826, raymod170(m), congorasta, Timsezeh(m), patrickbch(m), Hurlarzan139(m), saturnjay(m), davidomos(m), chudu and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16