President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by stephenduru: 4:33pm
President Muhammadu Buhari today presided over the Armed Forces Council Meeting in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.See photos below



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/president-buhari-presides-over-armed.html?m=1

Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by sarrki(m): 4:35pm
Sai baba

Sai Buhari

9 Likes

Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by unohbethel(m): 4:45pm
na dis one wew buhari know he go attendibut if na to only use him mouth respond to the many corruption cases bedeviling his administration, he would be silent as a grave yard..no wonder he is referred to as the grandfather of corruption.no wonder also when he said that abacha didnt steal, He was fortelling the fact that his government would be worst of corrupt regimes in nigeria...infact buhari is the worst presidnt of nigeria since lord luggard..argue with ur phone

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by unohbethel(m): 4:47pm
sarrki:
Sai baba

Sai Buhari
the worst type of disease in the world today is chronic zombie..its irredeemable..argue with ya nokia torch

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 4:50pm
God works in mysterious ways indeed.


See Baba wey just a few months ago no get strength to even waka go mosque for juma'at prayers na im get this kyn strength now to dey preside over every presideable and attend every attendable. grin



No wonder the thing surprise people so tey dem talk say na body double dem bring come replace am.

8 Likes

Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by yarimo(m): 5:07pm
BUHARI and securing life and property of Nigerians are like 5 and 6

7 Likes

Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by veraponpo(m): 5:08pm
Sai Baba!

God bless you.

The only man that can increase Foreign reserve when oil is still less than $65PB.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Lordave: 7:23pm
yarimo:
BUHARI and securing life and property of Nigerians are like 5 and 6
So those people getting bombed and slaughtered in Maiduguri, Adamawa, Plateau and Benue are not Nigerians?

You must be high on Daura Kunu.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Leader01(m): 7:23pm
Booked
Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by gurunlocker: 7:24pm
yarimo:
BUHARI and securing life and property of Nigerians are like 5 and 6

Lol.... Like securing the life of people Fulani are killing? like securing the life of people Boko Haram are bombing? isn't it?

Zombiesm is a chronic disease!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by BruncleZuma: 7:24pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by feelme3(m): 7:24pm
Hmmmmm. Could this guy really be Bubu or....... Hmmmm. So many things just doesn't add up
Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by chloride6: 7:25pm
But this is not the President office that we know na?

grin
Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Aieboocaar(m): 7:25pm
sarrki:
Sai baba

Sai Buhari

After looking at this image below, i don't blame you one bit!

Keep doing your job jare, You gats earn your monthly stipend

1 Like 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by sprintscr7: 7:25pm
none of my bizness papa buharia when are u going to preside over N power teach we are waiting oo
Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Buharimustgo: 7:26pm
yarimo:
BUHARI and securing life and property of Nigerians are like 5 and 6

Pls go and drink cement

1 Like 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Jerrypolo(m): 7:26pm
sarrki:
Sai baba
Sai Buhari
Masturbator in Chief.
Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by frisky2good(m): 7:27pm
This doesn't look like his main office.
Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by simplemach(m): 7:28pm
Ok
Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Ofoegbus(m): 7:28pm
lol
Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by sirjentul05(m): 7:28pm
Buhari is corrupt
Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by laffwitmi: 7:29pm
Sai baba ride on till 2023..

Haters and wailers will only wail till 2023 grin grin

2 Likes

Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Ofoegbus(m): 7:29pm
adovat.com/quiz/
Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by AdesegunSanni89: 7:29pm
Buharimustgo:


Pls go and drink cement
just the way Ojukwu drank cement when he caught FFK banging his hoe Bianca
Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Amirullaha(m): 7:30pm
I don't give a bleep...

meanwhile
While you all are here killing yourself over this...
Somewhere in Nigeria, Efe is wondering how the money is remaining 100kí ½í¸¹í ½í¸¹í ½í¸¹í ½í¸¹
Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by AdesegunSanni89: 7:30pm
laffwitmi:
Sai baba ride on till 2023..

Haters and wailers will only wail till 2023 grin grin
Bless you. Wa Gbayi.

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by ibkgab001: 7:30pm
Ok ooo since he enter the room former president warned him not to enter that the room belong to Abacha spiritual room he no gree since then he has been falling sick like a sickler anyway

Madridguy
Nnwaaimkpe will be someoehere happy now
Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by AdesegunSanni89: 7:31pm
sirjentul05:
Buhari is corrupt
your death is near like Namdi Kanu the coward
Re: President Buhari Presides Over The Armed Forces Council Meeting(photos) by Alariiwo: 7:32pm
Very nice of him..

Unlike the idiot fisherman we once had that was rocking one old opo's yarnsh on stage while Bokoharam held the NE region.

God bless PMB

3 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

