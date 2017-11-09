₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by BounceNigeria: 4:43pm
Before this age where children start to operate phones about the same time that they can walk, there was the good, ol' 90s where a favourite past-time was playing catcher and ten-ten.
Without the existence of the internet and with television stations resuming broadcast at 4pm only to shut down before midnight, there was little to no entertaining options back in the day.
But children survived. They played with each other, ran errands for their parents and got up to the occasional mischief.
These days, it's very different. The internet is a huge part of our daily lives shaping how we live and even the fashion choices we make.
Though there was no Instagram to suggest styles and trends for parents back then, there were several fads that managed to go viral all by themselves.
From hairstyles to clothes, here are 5 fashion trends any girl who grew up in the 90s probably rocked.
1. The Aunty give me cake dress
We all know someone who rocked this dress.
It probably has a proper name along the lines of the balloon dress, but we called them the aunty give me cake dress because they only made an appearance during special occasions - either there was a major birthday party, a wedding or it was Christmas.
It didn't help that they were incredibly itchy or bulky, once there was any major outing, you were bundled into the dress with your hair cut into sections and tied with ribbons and clips - party time!
2. Lace trimmed socks
Remember those cute white socks worn with koi koi shoes and aunty give me cake dresses? The ones that get folded once and have lace trimmings on their edges? They were another huge favourite with children from back in the day.
3. Scrunchies
These days children have their hair bound by cute hair bands, back in the day you packed your hair in sections with scrunchies and sealed the deal with plastic barrets.
It was either that or you rocked your all back/patewo/shuku or thread to school.
4. Jellies
With their kitten-sized heels and shiny surface, owning a pair of these shoes officially meant you were a cool kid and were the ultimate Christmas gift. They usually came in a blueish hue and pink colour, and were rocked to birthday or school parties.
These days, jellies are back in the market not just for children, but adults alike.
5. Hairstyles
The hairstyles were legendary.
There was all back, patewo, shuku, basket, calabar and thread to name a few.
Asides the above listed, there were several other trends that any 90s child can relate to such as the rucksack and waistbags that are now back in vogue.
There were also bandanas that came in towards the 2000s and not forgetting the legenadary Cortina and Kito sandals rocked by girls and boys alike.
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by Dreamswayne: 4:50pm
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by koolcat: 7:31pm
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by MrDickman: 7:31pm
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by Olafisoyem: 7:31pm
Those days sha
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by jonbellion(m): 7:32pm
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by modelmike7(m): 7:33pm
jonbellion:
indomie generation kid talking......
What do they know?!
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by Lalas247(f): 7:33pm
But all these are still used even today ..
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by BruncleZuma: 7:33pm
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by modelmike7(m): 7:34pm
When women were girls......
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by IgedeBushBoy(m): 7:34pm
The good old days
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by thatkindthing: 7:34pm
Lol that socks though. But some small girls still rock that kinda socks jorrrr.
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by Sir03(m): 7:34pm
yea that year,girl they wear am come church
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by oluwasheun94(m): 7:35pm
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by MhizzAJ(f): 7:36pm
That lace trimmed socks though
These days girls don't do patewo,shuku and basket anymore
Brazilian and Peruvian hair ti takeover
I Still day do my all back day go
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by mazizitonene(m): 7:36pm
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by mrgreen4real(m): 7:36pm
Memory lane jst ignited ooooooooooooo!
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by MhizzAJ(f): 7:36pm
MrDickman:
Will you keep quiet there
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by eleojo23: 7:36pm
My guys
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by mrgreen4real(m): 7:37pm
life was sweet then than now.
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by bamoski(m): 7:38pm
Before all this nairaland annoying oloshos where squirted out.
Life was bliss then sha
MhizzAJ:
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by ReneeNuttall(f): 7:38pm
The good old days.I rocked that show like kilode.
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by mrgreen4real(m): 7:38pm
Especially that socks
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by Mznaett(f): 7:38pm
MrDickman:
I pity your daughters
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by kizz007: 7:39pm
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by anibi9674: 7:39pm
no picture to show.
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by mrgreen4real(m): 7:42pm
MrDickman:Egbon your mind don go faaaaaaaaaaaar!
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by Galacious1: 7:42pm
Good old days.
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by masties2(f): 7:44pm
I rocked all with pride.
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by thickminaj(f): 7:44pm
. Thoes socks remain my worst enemies... I just feel uncomfortable in them lyk there's fire in them
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by khome(f): 7:44pm
MhizzAJ:Yea. I can see d all back on ur dp
|Re: 5 Fashion Trends Any Girl Who Grew Up In The 90s Probably Rocked by mrgreen4real(m): 7:45pm
MrDickman:Your daughters go collect pass those of that generation
Viewing this topic: Darklite(m), ayteaz(f), RealLordZeus(m), Asco9ty5(f), Sunshyne200(m), madecity(m), alex2242(m), sylviaeo(f), Yoyostic, olamilian1, Lanre12388(m), trendygirl, Teelily, cooleo(m), millomaniac, Megabros1, Jackdaniels16(m), vickkyruby(f), WiseFool2(m), Pidginwhisper, Esomchi44(m), Manspeaks(m), eitsei(m), Micheezy7(m), olumide81(m), KakiP(m), fandsng(m), dab00, Phatty10, josielewa(m), Koolface4u(m), Domif, daniska3yaro(m), Bhella5(m), zill(f), SayITnw, kuldude29(m), ijoba22(m), sheriff01(m), essayHelp(m), Akinola2543(m), mike234, Salex007(m), Trinity213, Nadiaaa(f), babeflenz(f), ogostus(m), a2personal2013, zeelo2014, jaeyking(m), jimmysho(m), balogun16(m), OG1BABY(f), rikzy, tiffanyfan(f), adelekeaka, otuabasi(m), eridemilade, dtruth50(m), delishpot, RotrEmmanuel, Myketuale(m), Redhot111(m), TruthNigeria(m), simayg, dukeo(m), netzro(m), chibuking1(m), ebookz(m), brooklyn2019, SGN(m), MyzDee(f), chopcy(m), CallMeNene(f) and 119 guest(s)
