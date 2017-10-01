₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by Efewestern: 4:54pm
THE Council of Kingmakers of Okere-Urhobo in Warri, Delta state on Thursday 26 October, announce Prof. Paul Okumagba as the next Orosuen (Ruler) of the kingdom.
The new Orosuen who is a professor at Delta state university Abraka was crowned the new orosuen earlier this month.
May his reign bring peace and development to warri , and Urhobo land in general.
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by Sanchez01: 5:01pm
I saw this coming, considering the fact that the Okumagbas are a powerful and already established family who had long siezed Okere-Warri. It would have been fair that another family ascended the throne.
May the reign of the new Orosuen be long!
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by Efewestern: 5:30pm
Sanchez01:
nobody talking about the Ighogbadu Family again ?
lalasticlala
mynd44
seun
let's meet the new orosuen of warri.
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by nairavsdollars: 8:05pm
These are the real chiefs of Warri. Not one drug baron that used his money to buy Ologbotsere title
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:06pm
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by ElPadrino33: 8:06pm
Congratulations. Since he's a Prof he'd likely do a great job
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by ichommy(m): 8:07pm
Urhobo Wado. Love D tribe eh.
OWO ( I got it right?) SOUP by Madam.
At first scared of starch, later used to it.
I only understand Mingwo
Orosuen 1 May you live Long...
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by viqSmallz(m): 8:07pm
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by idu1(m): 8:08pm
Long live the king
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by nelcliff(m): 8:09pm
ElPadrino33:
Even when you don't have something reasonable to say, can't you read and moved ahead like others.
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by urbobo20(m): 8:09pm
ajuwe!ajuwe!ajuwe !!! wosuto-----
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by Jerrypolo(m): 8:09pm
May your reign be long, peaceful, prosperous and eventful. Orosuen 1.
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by destiny322(m): 8:10pm
Okere ko.. Kukere ni
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by destiny322(m): 8:11pm
Sanchez01:omo na u sabi oo..
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by viqSmallz(m): 8:11pm
ElPadrino33:We the new King the cajoles his people to stop using mtn because of its data prices and the ripple effect spills over delta state which arithmetical spills over the south south and geometrically spills over the country.
mtn will sit up and prices will come down!!!!
Peace.
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by tobtap: 8:11pm
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by MadeOfBlacc(m): 8:12pm
Efewestern:those that attended DELSU knows this man...the guy no get joy for malpractice....heard he caught his wife for exam malpractice...
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by myners007: 8:12pm
Long live the King
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by Roon9(m): 8:12pm
Urhobo! The most divided ethnic group in Nigeria. Biko my people really disappoint me
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by Jerrypolo(m): 8:12pm
ElPadrino33:
Nigerians and insensitivity to other people's ancestry and religion. One of our biggest problems.
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by Isoko1stSon(m): 8:13pm
Urhobo Our Senior Ethnic Group Representing.
I love Ds, The Title Of Olu of WARRI Seems to Make People Blv We The Urhobos/Isoko Aren't Present In WARRI.
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by mzHANA(f): 8:14pm
WTF
Which kyn fud b dat
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by Jerrypolo(m): 8:14pm
nairavsdollars:
You wan cos fight abi?
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by salt1: 8:14pm
MadeOfBlacc:
�
Are you serious?
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by trustibk(m): 8:16pm
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by lightuplightup: 8:17pm
MadeOfBlacc:are u sure is d okumagba in faculty of arts
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by ezana1(m): 8:19pm
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by idholo96(m): 8:22pm
DELSU students congratulations Na malpractice students go happy pass
|Re: Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State by pyyxxaro: 8:22pm
