Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Prof. Paul Okumagba Crowned As Orosuen Of Okere Urhobo Warri, Delta State (1545 Views)

Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) / Okere-urhobo Festival Of Unity, Warri 2017. / Ooni Ogunwusi Wears Aare Crown For The First Time (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.nairaland.com/4103415/okere-warri-kingship-mimi-okumagba-joins



THE Council of Kingmakers of Okere-Urhobo in Warri, Delta state on Thursday 26 October, announce Prof. Paul Okumagba as the next Orosuen (Ruler) of the kingdom.



The new Orosuen who is a professor at Delta state university Abraka was crowned the new orosuen earlier this month.



May his reign bring peace and development to warri , and Urhobo land in general. THE Council of Kingmakers of Okere-Urhobo in Warri, Delta state on Thursday 26 October, announce Prof. Paul Okumagba as the next Orosuen (Ruler) of the kingdom.The new Orosuen who is a professor at Delta state university Abraka was crowned the new orosuen earlier this month.May his reign bring peace and development to warri , and Urhobo land in general. 2 Likes 1 Share

I saw this coming, considering the fact that the Okumagbas are a powerful and already established family who had long siezed Okere-Warri. It would have been fair that another family ascended the throne.



May the reign of the new Orosuen be long!

Sanchez01:

I saw this coming, considering the fact that the Okumagbas are a powerful and already established family who had long siezed Okere-Warri. It would have been fair that another family ascended the throne.



May the reign of the new Orosuen be long!

nobody talking about the Ighogbadu Family again ?



lalasticlala

mynd44

seun



let's meet the new orosuen of warri. nobody talking about the Ighogbadu Family again ?lalasticlalamynd44seunlet's meet the new orosuen of warri.

These are the real chiefs of Warri. Not one drug baron that used his money to buy Ologbotsere title 1 Like

Congratulations. Since he's a Prof he'd likely do a great job







OWO ( I got it right?) SOUP by Madam.



At first scared of starch, later used to it.



I only understand Mingwo





Orosuen 1 May you live Long... Urhobo Wado. Love D tribe eh.OWO ( I got it right?) SOUP by Madam.At first scared of starch, later used to it.I only understand MingwoOrosuen 1 May you live Long... 3 Likes

e

Long live the king

ElPadrino33:

How does this affect thoe price of MTN data bundle ?

Even when you don't have something reasonable to say, can't you read and moved ahead like others. Even when you don't have something reasonable to say, can't you read and moved ahead like others. 1 Like

ajuwe!ajuwe!ajuwe !!! wosuto----- 1 Like

May your reign be long, peaceful, prosperous and eventful. Orosuen 1.

Okere ko.. Kukere ni

Sanchez01:

I saw this coming, considering the fact that the Okumagbas are a powerful and already established family who had long siezed Okere-Warri. It would have been fair that another family ascended the throne.



May the reign of the new Orosuen be long! omo na u sabi oo.. omo na u sabi oo..

ElPadrino33:

How does this affect the price of MTN data bundle ? We the new King the cajoles his people to stop using mtn because of its data prices and the ripple effect spills over delta state which arithmetical spills over the south south and geometrically spills over the country.



mtn will sit up and prices will come down!!!!



Peace. We the new King the cajoles his people to stop using mtn because of its data prices and the ripple effect spills over delta state which arithmetical spills over the south south and geometrically spills over the country.mtn will sit up and prices will come down!!!!Peace.

Efewestern:





http://www.nairaland.com/4103415/okere-warri-kingship-mimi-okumagba-joins



THE Council of Kingmakers of Okere-Urhobo in Warri, Delta state on Thursday 26 October, announce Prof. Paul Okumagba as the next Orosuen (Ruler) of the kingdom.



The new Orosuen who is a professor at Delta state university Abraka was crowned the new orosuen earlier this month.



May his reign bring peace and development to warri , and Urhobo land in general.



those that attended DELSU knows this man...the guy no get joy for malpractice....heard he caught his wife for exam malpractice... those that attended DELSU knows this man...the guy no get joy for malpractice....heard he caught his wife for exam malpractice... 1 Like

Long live the King

Urhobo! The most divided ethnic group in Nigeria. Biko my people really disappoint me

ElPadrino33:

How does this affect the price of MTN data bundle ?

Nigerians and insensitivity to other people's ancestry and religion. One of our biggest problems. Nigerians and insensitivity to other people's ancestry and religion. One of our biggest problems. 1 Like

Urhobo Our Senior Ethnic Group Representing.





I love Ds, The Title Of Olu of WARRI Seems to Make People Blv We The Urhobos/Isoko Aren't Present In WARRI.





Which kyn fud b dat WTFWhich kyn fud b dat

nairavsdollars:

These are the real chiefs of Warri. Not one drug baron that used his money to buy Ologbotsere title

You wan cos fight abi? You wan cos fight abi?

MadeOfBlacc:

those that attended DELSU knows this man...the guy no get joy for malpractice....heard he caught his wife for exam malpractice...

�

Are you serious? Are you serious?

I

MadeOfBlacc:

those that attended DELSU knows this man...the guy no get joy for malpractice....heard he caught his wife for exam malpractice... are u sure is d okumagba in faculty of arts are u sure is d okumagba in faculty of arts

I don comment