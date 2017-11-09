Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody (7400 Views)

Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested / Ali Baba And Adesua Etomi Funny Photo: After Spending, She Says She's On Period / Skales & Manager Osagie Remanded In Police Custody After Confessing To Fraud:pic (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



-

-

Nigerian internet personality, cross dresser and entrepreneur who is known for his social media skill most notably with the use of Snapchat, a social media application is finally out of police custody.

-

-

Nigerian male Barbie and Snapchat queen, Bobrisky who was arrested in Lekki, Lagos some days ago took to his/her Instagram to comment on a post on instablog9ja, saying that there are plenty gists to say but he/she want to be silent.



See post below...



http://news.nollyzone.com/bobrisky-is-back-online-after-spending-a-night-in-police-custody-u/ Bobrisky is back online after spending a night in police custody.Nigerian internet personality, cross dresser and entrepreneur who is known for his social media skill most notably with the use of Snapchat, a social media application is finally out of police custody.Nigerian male Barbie and Snapchat queen, Bobrisky who was arrested in Lekki, Lagos some days ago took to his/her Instagram to comment on a post on instablog9ja, saying that there are plenty gists to say but he/she want to be silent.See post below...

Lwkmd

This one no fit quiet

Den Don fùck quietness Comot from him body



Ftc since 2013

I congratulate myself 11 Likes







Parents that wanna slap the gayness out of their kids......well you know what to do call the police. LMAO I can see one day in police custody took away his voice. ROFL laugh wan kill meParents that wanna slap the gayness out of their kids......well you know what to do call the police. 2 Likes

Hope they didn't rape is ass 2 Likes

He is still opening his mouth to talk?



This boy girl has no iota of shame.

Finally

Just one night?



If I was the one, I'll make sure I put him in jail 'til he rots. No, check that.. I'm gonna put him in jail 'til the jail rots on top of him, then I'm gonna move him to a new jail and let that jail rot on top of him once more.



As I've always said, stop making stupid people famous.



If we followed this simple rule, Buhari wouldn't be President.

5 Likes 1 Share

Looking forward to his snaps with Jacob

Hehehehehe... Just one night. No nyansh drilling?

Speechless

Welcome Jare... Your life, your business

Someone please tell this demon possessed thing to go and tell his sponsors that their homosexuality campaign in Nigeria will fail. 1 Like

The way seun is promoting Brobisky and gay stuff online, me am beginning to suspect him o. 10 Likes

The enthusiasm exhibited by Nigerians over the arrest of someone that doesn't in anyway affect their lives is just surprising. Yet they are silent on the politicians that suck this country dry of her resources, killing their loved ones by a failure in the provision of good health care, good roads and other indispensable amenities. Talk about an irking hypocrisy and a heightened misplaced priority. 8 Likes

You,your plenty gist and the pple that want to hear it are mad.Asshole

delugajackson:

Just one night?



If I was the one, I'll make sure I put him in jail 'til he rots. No, check that.. I'm gonna put him in jail 'til the jail rots on top of him, then I'm gonna move him to a new jail and let that jail rot on top of him once more.

what's his offence? what's his offence?

The psycho is on the loose again... Gosh

lol

What is all these nonsense about Bobrisky? 1 Like

Antikashybaby:

Looking forward to his snaps with Jacob



you are looking forward to hear from a madt man lady ?

what are you saying now..... se u don madt too ni? you are looking forward to hear from a madtlady ?what are you saying now..... se u don madt too ni?

lizindia:

bobrisky everywhere

omo d tin trie me oh omo d tin trie me oh 1 Like

MammyYoo567:

You,your plenty gist and the pple that want to hear it are mad.Asshole mammy you dey vex oo mammy you dey vex oo

This is what you will hear next " even some big police officers were making passes at me, one particular officer was begging me for love" 3 Likes

kidap:

Bobrisky is back online after spending a night in police custody.

-

-

Nigerian internet personality, cross dresser and entrepreneur who is known for his social media skill most notably with the use of Snapchat, a social media application is finally out of police custody.

-

-

Nigerian male Barbie and Snapchat queen, Bobrisky who was arrested in Lekki, Lagos some days ago took to his/her Instagram to comment on a post on instablog9ja, saying that there are plenty gists to say but he/she want to be silent.



See post below...



http://news.nollyzone.com/bobrisky-is-back-online-after-spending-a-night-in-police-custody-u/

na dem na dem 1 Like

delugajackson:

Just one night?



If I was the one, I'll make sure I put him in jail 'til he rots. No, check that.. I'm gonna put him in jail 'til the jail rots on top of him, then I'm gonna move him to a new jail and let that jail rot on top of him once more.



Mr Jailer. abeg help us put thieving politicians for jail Mr Jailer. abeg help us put thieving politicians for jail

Welcome back



Hope they don treat ur craze and u will behave. Oya tell us the whole story

emperordelis:

mammy you dey vex oo I am not vexing,just in paraing mode for that bitch. He should deals with his shiiits offline I am not vexing,just in paraing mode for that bitch. He should deals with his shiiits offline

1 Like