Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested / Ali Baba And Adesua Etomi Funny Photo: After Spending, She Says She's On Period / Skales & Manager Osagie Remanded In Police Custody After Confessing To Fraud:pic

Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by kidap: 7:08pm
Bobrisky is back online after spending a night in police custody.
Nigerian internet personality, cross dresser and entrepreneur who is known for his social media skill most notably with the use of Snapchat, a social media application is finally out of police custody.
Nigerian male Barbie and Snapchat queen, Bobrisky who was arrested in Lekki, Lagos some days ago took to his/her Instagram to comment on a post on instablog9ja, saying that there are plenty gists to say but he/she want to be silent.

See post below...

Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by aysuprano(m): 7:10pm
Lwkmd
This one no fit quiet
Den Don fùck quietness Comot from him body

Ftc since 2013
I congratulate myself

Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by Rokia2(f): 7:13pm
LMAO I can see one day in police custody took away his voice. ROFL laugh wan kill me grin grin grin grin


Parents that wanna slap the gayness out of their kids......well you know what to do call the police. grin

Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by Blakjewelry(m): 7:13pm
Hope they didn't rape is ass

Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by delugajackson(m): 7:26pm
He is still opening his mouth to talk?

This boy girl has no iota of shame.

Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by anuoluwapo884: 8:20pm
Finally
Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by delugajackson(m): 8:22pm
Just one night?

If I was the one, I'll make sure I put him in jail 'til he rots. No, check that.. I'm gonna put him in jail 'til the jail rots on top of him, then I'm gonna move him to a new jail and let that jail rot on top of him once more.

As I've always said, stop making stupid people famous.

If we followed this simple rule, Buhari wouldn't be President.
undecided

Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by Antikashybaby: 9:51pm
Looking forward to his snaps with Jacob grin
Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by Burger01(m): 9:51pm
Hehehehehe... Just one night. No nyansh drilling? grin
Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by angelo5uk(m): 9:52pm
Speechless
Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by sexybbstar(f): 9:52pm
Welcome Jare... Your life, your business
Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by quiverfull(m): 9:52pm
Someone please tell this demon possessed thing to go and tell his sponsors that their homosexuality campaign in Nigeria will fail.

Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by TheKingIsHere: 9:53pm
The way seun is promoting Brobisky and gay stuff online, me am beginning to suspect him o.

Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by charliejose(m): 9:53pm
The enthusiasm exhibited by Nigerians over the arrest of someone that doesn't in anyway affect their lives is just surprising. Yet they are silent on the politicians that suck this country dry of her resources, killing their loved ones by a failure in the provision of good health care, good roads and other indispensable amenities. Talk about an irking hypocrisy and a heightened misplaced priority.

Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by MammyYoo567(f): 9:53pm
You,your plenty gist and the pple that want to hear it are mad.Asshole
Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by sexybbstar(f): 9:54pm
delugajackson:
Just one night?

If I was the one, I'll make sure I put him in jail 'til he rots. No, check that.. I'm gonna put him in jail 'til the jail rots on top of him, then I'm gonna move him to a new jail and let that jail rot on top of him once more.
undecided
what's his offence?
Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by Opistorincos(m): 9:54pm
The psycho is on the loose again... Gosh
Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by generalbush(m): 9:54pm
lol
Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by 9jvirgin(m): 9:54pm
What is all these nonsense about Bobrisky?

Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by Drabeey(m): 9:55pm
Antikashybaby:
Looking forward to his snaps with Jacob grin


you are looking forward to hear from a madt man lady ?
what are you saying now..... se u don madt too ni?

Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by centboy123456(m): 9:55pm
lizindia:
bobrisky everywhere

omo d tin trie me oh

Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by emperordelis(m): 9:56pm
MammyYoo567:
You,your plenty gist and the pple that want to hear it are mad.Asshole
mammy you dey vex oo grin
Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by morbeta(m): 9:56pm
This is what you will hear next " even some big police officers were making passes at me, one particular officer was begging me for love"

Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by Leez(m): 9:57pm
kidap:
Bobrisky is back online after spending a night in police custody.
-
-
Nigerian internet personality, cross dresser and entrepreneur who is known for his social media skill most notably with the use of Snapchat, a social media application is finally out of police custody.
-
-
Nigerian male Barbie and Snapchat queen, Bobrisky who was arrested in Lekki, Lagos some days ago took to his/her Instagram to comment on a post on instablog9ja, saying that there are plenty gists to say but he/she want to be silent.

See post below...

http://news.nollyzone.com/bobrisky-is-back-online-after-spending-a-night-in-police-custody-u/
na dem

Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by sexaddict08(m): 9:57pm
delugajackson:
Just one night?

If I was the one, I'll make sure I put him in jail 'til he rots. No, check that.. I'm gonna put him in jail 'til the jail rots on top of him, then I'm gonna move him to a new jail and let that jail rot on top of him once more.
undecided

Mr Jailer. abeg help us put thieving politicians for jail
Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by IamtherealRita(f): 9:58pm
grin
Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by atilla(m): 9:58pm
Welcome back

Hope they don treat ur craze and u will behave. Oya tell us the whole story
Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by MammyYoo567(f): 9:59pm
emperordelis:
mammy you dey vex oo grin
I am not vexing,just in paraing mode for that bitch. He should deals with his shiiits offlinecheesy cheesy
Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by Edu3Again: 9:59pm

Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by OverSabi01(m): 10:00pm
So him Bae don go release ham

