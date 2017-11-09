₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,638 members, 3,903,019 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 10:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody (7400 Views)
Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested / Ali Baba And Adesua Etomi Funny Photo: After Spending, She Says She's On Period / Skales & Manager Osagie Remanded In Police Custody After Confessing To Fraud:pic (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by kidap: 7:08pm
Bobrisky is back online after spending a night in police custody.
-
-
Nigerian internet personality, cross dresser and entrepreneur who is known for his social media skill most notably with the use of Snapchat, a social media application is finally out of police custody.
-
-
Nigerian male Barbie and Snapchat queen, Bobrisky who was arrested in Lekki, Lagos some days ago took to his/her Instagram to comment on a post on instablog9ja, saying that there are plenty gists to say but he/she want to be silent.
See post below...
http://news.nollyzone.com/bobrisky-is-back-online-after-spending-a-night-in-police-custody-u/
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by aysuprano(m): 7:10pm
Lwkmd
This one no fit quiet
Den Don fùck quietness Comot from him body
Ftc since 2013
I congratulate myself
11 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by Rokia2(f): 7:13pm
LMAO I can see one day in police custody took away his voice. ROFL laugh wan kill me
Parents that wanna slap the gayness out of their kids......well you know what to do call the police.
2 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by Blakjewelry(m): 7:13pm
Hope they didn't rape is ass
2 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by delugajackson(m): 7:26pm
He is still opening his mouth to talk?
This boy girl has no iota of shame.
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by anuoluwapo884: 8:20pm
Finally
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by delugajackson(m): 8:22pm
Just one night?
If I was the one, I'll make sure I put him in jail 'til he rots. No, check that.. I'm gonna put him in jail 'til the jail rots on top of him, then I'm gonna move him to a new jail and let that jail rot on top of him once more.
As I've always said, stop making stupid people famous.
If we followed this simple rule, Buhari wouldn't be President.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by Antikashybaby: 9:51pm
Looking forward to his snaps with Jacob
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by Burger01(m): 9:51pm
Hehehehehe... Just one night. No nyansh drilling?
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by angelo5uk(m): 9:52pm
Speechless
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by sexybbstar(f): 9:52pm
Welcome Jare... Your life, your business
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by quiverfull(m): 9:52pm
Someone please tell this demon possessed thing to go and tell his sponsors that their homosexuality campaign in Nigeria will fail.
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by TheKingIsHere: 9:53pm
The way seun is promoting Brobisky and gay stuff online, me am beginning to suspect him o.
10 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by charliejose(m): 9:53pm
The enthusiasm exhibited by Nigerians over the arrest of someone that doesn't in anyway affect their lives is just surprising. Yet they are silent on the politicians that suck this country dry of her resources, killing their loved ones by a failure in the provision of good health care, good roads and other indispensable amenities. Talk about an irking hypocrisy and a heightened misplaced priority.
8 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by MammyYoo567(f): 9:53pm
You,your plenty gist and the pple that want to hear it are mad.Asshole
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by sexybbstar(f): 9:54pm
delugajackson:what's his offence?
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by Opistorincos(m): 9:54pm
The psycho is on the loose again... Gosh
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by generalbush(m): 9:54pm
lol
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by 9jvirgin(m): 9:54pm
What is all these nonsense about Bobrisky?
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by Drabeey(m): 9:55pm
Antikashybaby:
you are looking forward to hear from a madt
what are you saying now..... se u don madt too ni?
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by centboy123456(m): 9:55pm
lizindia:
omo d tin trie me oh
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by emperordelis(m): 9:56pm
MammyYoo567:mammy you dey vex oo
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by morbeta(m): 9:56pm
This is what you will hear next " even some big police officers were making passes at me, one particular officer was begging me for love"
3 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by Leez(m): 9:57pm
kidap:na dem
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by sexaddict08(m): 9:57pm
delugajackson:
Mr Jailer. abeg help us put thieving politicians for jail
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by IamtherealRita(f): 9:58pm
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by atilla(m): 9:58pm
Welcome back
Hope they don treat ur craze and u will behave. Oya tell us the whole story
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by MammyYoo567(f): 9:59pm
emperordelis:I am not vexing,just in paraing mode for that bitch. He should deals with his shiiits offline
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by Edu3Again: 9:59pm
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody by OverSabi01(m): 10:00pm
So him Bae don go release ham�
[pics] Checkout New Nicki Minaj Sexy Pics / First Daughter Sasha Obama Pictured At The Beach In A Bikini (pics) / Picture Of Tiwa Savage Rocking Her Bikini !!
Viewing this topic: tatax(m), Balloballo, puyol005(m), dantewest, Augustinaz(m), GuntersChain(m), Imarnuel04(m), gidimasters(m), bonishapiro(m), chloride6, Blackfyre9, fawaz050(m), nathawoniyi(m), himurax007(m), kaywhynoni, speak2jasmine(f), Schoolala(m), 12fb, clemsajayi07(m), Kellz193, digoster(m), bounju(m), dikason017(m), snilpall(m), ayowiz, chrisnando, queency1(f), charliejose(m), ijewejones, abfan(m), pammylerin(m), DeKen, hillsway(m), fatymore(f), silas24(m), babythug(f), merikowa, Chubhie, yinktop(m), streets2empire, thelastmediator, jonsnow12(m), dahaz(m), owunne2ucheks(m), Godsown10(m), skillz111(m), weareok, anochuko01(m), fighal(m), kerr9(f), wucheiyconsult(m), Codedwaparz, freezyballer09(m), Martino240(m), samdavjustin(m), Superpower(m), Kissgrafix1(m), soloe5(m), GuardMaster, dhope001(m), Elderss, Kachifo3, Noblethony(m), tblackE61(m), TOSINOLUSESAN, ULSU003, Skinnythug(m), dahprince007, Pirlz, xbalm(m), ChilledPill, Dgunnerz(m), handoys1(m), RolaDiva(f), mrblayze(m), Tensionstar(m), funola, LEGITLAYO, stankezzy, erabe(m), Ofemini(m), KimWooBin, Smfa, Zanxx(f), doyinbedinod(m), Geophilip, Totodude, dominique(f), IFEZINX1(m), Madcow(m), Goovo(m), Bigcola(m), sijuwade5, Unik91(f), Beryl007 and 118 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10