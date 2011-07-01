Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Godwin Okpara Dragged To Court For Battering His Wife, Lynda Oladoyinbo Okpara (10377 Views)

TUSSLE OVER PROPERTY: BATTERED WIFE SUES FORMER SUPER EAGLES’ PLAYER, GODWIN OKPARA



IKEJA, Lagos, Nigeria – Former Nigerian central defender, Godwin Okpara is in the news again. This time, he has been dragged to court by his wife Lynda Oladoyinbo Okpara over ownership of property, which she said was acquired when the going was good with the family.



Campbell said the husband is currently denying her of the privilege of getting her share of properties and has dragged him before an Ikeja Magistrate Court court seeking justice for herself and her three living children.





www.starconnectmedia.com that she separated with the husband when she caught him sleeping with (Tina Okpara) the girl she adopted but whose real names are Awawu Simoni. “Her father worked with one of my uncles. When they fired him, I adopted her daughter and that was also when her mother died. There was nobody taking care of her and she had developed kwashiorkor and I decided to take her in.



“I finally caught Tina with my husband on my bed, my husband held me and she was able to run outside the house. I am okay with him dating girls outside, but not inside my matrimonial home. It was when I was arrested that I opened up. So I know that the girl had hepatitis B, because I did test before adopting the girl”, she told our reporter.



She got married to Godwin Okpara in December 31, 1992 and had four children together, Stephanie, 25, Shawn 22(now late), Sharon 18 and Sidney 17, all based in France.



Godwin Okpara had a good time playing then for the Super Eagles and the club side, PSG in France but issue of persistent wife battery and child trafficking soon led him out of football into jail.

He is now back home in Nigeria but he is allegedly withholding share of the property from his wife.



She also said the children; three of them in France have been abandoned by Godwin Opara. She practically wept reading the test of her children just asking her to send stipend to feed.



Besides, she said she was humiliated by her husband who hired thugs to assault her and even stripped her Unclad in her compound before onlookers. For this, she said it will be difficult for her to forgive Godwin Okpara whom she loves so much.



"Godwin Okpara Turned Me In to A Sex-Slave" -Adopted Daughter

the gods are after him the gods are after him







He has served the country honorably,how by raping a 13years old girl and by battering his wife?







True true as that guy two places above said, the gods indeed are after him. Only you one go jail for raping your adopted daughter, now you dey join DV to am.



True true as that guy two places above said, the gods indeed are after him. Only you one go jail for raping your adopted daughter, now you dey join DV to am.

Make him just thank God say na Naija e dey, he's going absolutely scot-free.



Why will a sane man beat up his wife



Why will a sane man beat up his wife

Lack of self control or what exactly



Serving time in a jiffy if his village witches continues fanning their 'kini' with his pisure Say it ain't soServing time in a jiffy if his village witches continues fanning their 'kini' with his pisure

Women of nowadays are no longer wife materials but burdens.



Reason why I fear this baby mama of a thing will displace marriage in the coming years.

Na ibo boy now,they always beated their wives 4 Likes

I thought these guys lived in Europe? Appears they did not learn anything while they were there.

This guy for just a boxing o, see battering

As in ehn. Did he mistook to her to be a ball ni

I just taya, don't what to say

Women of nowadays are no longer wife materials but burdens.



Reason why I fear this baby mama of a thing will displace marriage in the coming years.

U are just like ur moniker U are just like ur moniker

Na ibo boy now,they always beated their wives

Yet they keep parading themselves as the best things to ever happen since slice bread.



Yet they keep parading themselves as the best things to ever happen since slice bread.

This man sef na only God go deliver am

He has served the country honorably,how by raping a 13years old girl and by battering his wife?



wait him been rap 13y yrs old girl .. Wan know? So supprise to hear for first time wait him been rap 13y yrs old girl .. Wan know? So supprise to hear for first time

This guy was in the 1989 Golden eaglets that included Victor Ikpeba, Jide Oguntuawase, Peter Ogaba.

The great Pele watched him play and based on what he saw, predicted in the tournament that Godwin Opara will be one of the greats in football.

Indiscipline, sexual assault and wife battering robbed him of that future.

He played for PSG against Inter Milan when the great Ronaldo was there in a Champions league match and completely marked him out of the game and the football world asked who was this boy and he went on to pair with Taribo West in the central defence for Super eagles in 2000 nations cup in Nigeria. But indiscipline robbed him of greatness.



Like Balotelli and Etim Esin, it takes a combination of both on and off field discipline to be a great sportsman. 4 Likes

Name doesn't ring a bell. But shey because he has represented Nigeria, that gives him the right to batter his wife





True true as that guy two places above said, the gods indeed are after him. Only you one go jail for raping your adopted daughter, now you dey join DV to am.



Make him just thank God say na Naija e dey, he's going absolutely scot-free.

Unbelievable. Wetin u gain now?

Thought he was already convicted sometime ago AgainThought he was already convicted sometime ago

I don't like men that take out their frustrations on their spouses and children

The fall of a man

Women of nowadays are no longer wife materials but burdens.



Reason why I fear this baby mama of a thing will displace marriage in the coming years. baby mama is what reigns now baby mama is what reigns now

Looks like he went for the ball.. 1 Like

I recall they were both convicted over a decade ago.



The articles below give further insight on the Okparas. To stay on top, grace is continually required. He was such a good and disciplined player in his heydays.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Godwin_Okpara

Their stories transcend the narratives above. I recall they were both convicted over a decade ago. The articles below give further insight on the Okparas. To stay on top, grace is continually required. He was such a good and disciplined player in his heydays.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Godwin_Okpara

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2011/07/after-3years-in-prison-godwin-okpara-regains-freedom/amp/

Name doesn't ring a bell. But shey because he has represented Nigeria, that gives him the right to batter his wife





True true as that guy two places above said, the gods indeed are after him. Only you one go jail for raping your adopted daughter, now you dey join DV to am.



Make him just thank God say na Naija e dey, he's going absolutely scot-free.

He was in the Scotland '89 U-17 squad as a central defender with Chiedu Anazuonwu and also played in the Super Eagles Afcon 2000 team.