TUSSLE OVER PROPERTY: BATTERED WIFE SUES FORMER SUPER EAGLES’ PLAYER, GODWIN OKPARA
http://starconnectmedia.com/tussle-over-property-battered-wife-sues-former-super-eagles-player-godwin-opara/amp/
"Godwin Okpara Turned Me In to A Sex-Slave" -Adopted Daughter
http://www.nairaland.com/1072988/godwin-okpara-turned-me-sex-slave
the gods are after him
He has served the country honorably,how by raping a 13years old girl and by battering his wife?
Name doesn't ring a bell. But shey because he has represented Nigeria, that gives him the right to batter his wife
True true as that guy two places above said, the gods indeed are after him. Only you one go jail for raping your adopted daughter, now you dey join DV to am.
Make him just thank God say na Naija e dey, he's going absolutely scot-free.
What rubbish
Why will a sane man beat up his wife
Lack of self control or what exactly
Say it ain't so
Serving time in a jiffy if his village witches continues fanning their 'kini' with his pisure
Women of nowadays are no longer wife materials but burdens.
Reason why I fear this baby mama of a thing will displace marriage in the coming years.
Na ibo boy now,they always beated their wives
I thought these guys lived in Europe? Appears they did not learn anything while they were there.
This guy for just a boxing o, see battering
As in ehn. Did he mistook to her to be a ball ni
I just taya, don't what to say
Alariiwo:
U are just like ur moniker
enemyofprogress:
Yet they keep parading themselves as the best things to ever happen since slice bread.
Shiooor!!
This man sef na only God go deliver am
Evablizin:wait him been rap 13y yrs old girl .. Wan know? So supprise to hear for first time
This guy was in the 1989 Golden eaglets that included Victor Ikpeba, Jide Oguntuawase, Peter Ogaba.
The great Pele watched him play and based on what he saw, predicted in the tournament that Godwin Opara will be one of the greats in football.
Indiscipline, sexual assault and wife battering robbed him of that future.
He played for PSG against Inter Milan when the great Ronaldo was there in a Champions league match and completely marked him out of the game and the football world asked who was this boy and he went on to pair with Taribo West in the central defence for Super eagles in 2000 nations cup in Nigeria. But indiscipline robbed him of greatness.
Like Balotelli and Etim Esin, it takes a combination of both on and off field discipline to be a great sportsman.
DanseMacabre:Of course it won't ring a bell
Unbelievable. Wetin u gain now?
Again Thought he was already convicted sometime ago
I don't like men that take out their frustrations on their spouses and children
The fall of a man
Alariiwo:baby mama is what reigns now
Looks like he went for the ball..
chai!
Their stories transcend the narratives above.
I recall they were both convicted over a decade ago.
The articles below give further insight on the Okparas. To stay on top, grace is continually required. He was such a good and disciplined player in his heydays.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Godwin_Okpara
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2011/07/after-3years-in-prison-godwin-okpara-regains-freedom/amp/
DanseMacabre:
He was in the Scotland '89 U-17 squad as a central defender with Chiedu Anazuonwu and also played in the Super Eagles Afcon 2000 team.
This woman sef, why was she arrested b4 opening up?
