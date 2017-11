Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 87-year-old woman pleads guilty, remanded in prison for drug trafficking. (6167 Views)

Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison / Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty / One Of The Seven Nigerian Men Arrested For Robbery In Abu Dhabi Pleads Guilty (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

87 year-old woman pleads guilty, remanded in prison for drug trafficking

November 9, 2017 Agency Report.



A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Thursday, remanded an 87-year-old woman, Maria Agbomabiwon, in prison custody for dealing in 10.3 kg of Marijuana.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, dragged the accused, who resides at No. 9, Osunba Street, Oto-Awori, Ijaniki, Lagos, to the court, presided by Justice Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari.



Also, another 56-year-old woman, Anya Nneoma, pleaded guilty before the same court for trafficking 5 kg of the restricted narcotics.



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that both women are facing separate charges of one count each, bordering on drug trafficking.

Messrs. Agbomabiwon and Nneoma, were charged with unlawful dealing in the prohibited substances, contrary to the provisions of Sections 11(c) of NDLEA Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Following their pleas, the prosecutor, Aliyu Abubakar, urged the court to remand the duo in Kirikiri Maximum Prisons, pending a review of the facts of the case.

Consequently, the judge ordered that the two women be remanded in prison custody until November 15, when there would be a review of the facts of the case and sentencing.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/248885-87-year-old-woman-pleads-guilty-remanded-prison-drug-trafficking.html

The level of hardship in nigeria.

Hav made people become desparate,



Buhari dullari u caused this 7 Likes 1 Share

Maria Agbomabiwon and Anya Nneoma,



Afonja 1-1 fl@thead. 3 Likes



if no report back to base!!!!!

over!!!!!! NCA field scouts...is it themif no report back to base!!!!!over!!!!!! 3 Likes

4th to comment

87 year old woman sha. You think say dem nor go catch you.

Booked space for sale

end time granny

Play and pay.. Plain as Jane. If you cant do the time, dont do the crime..

picture of the she � devil or I don't believe

na she sabi!!



when theres hunger in the land what do u expect



an 89yr old woman doing drugs what do u expect



useless country that cant cater for its own





make them free the woman jare



2 Likes

Welcome to Nigeria where 70-100yrs are for criminal.



Buhari

Old woman

OBj 2 Likes

Afonja at their old still in active development Afonja at their old still in active development 3 Likes

Eleyi gidi gan o

.

Nigeria presently is a forum that let you discuss about things currently happening in nigeria with other members while also earning Money, Unlike nairaland your earn Point on nigeria presently by posting new topics or replying to other people post/Topics. Which can be used to place banner ads on the forum or can be converted to money.



To Register Visit

Even women

The cause of this trafficking might be hunger. they should be freed and taken care of. 1 Like

IdisuleOurOwn:

Maria Agbomabiwon and Anya Nneoma,



Afonja 1-1 fl@thead.



I.e. does the first name happened to be a Yoruba name, , can you define it I.e. does the first name happened to be a Yoruba name, , can you define it 5 Likes

IdisuleOurOwn:





https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/248885-87-year-old-woman-pleads-guilty-remanded-prison-drug-trafficking.html





Mama dey hustle Mama dey hustle



87 year old 87 year old

You cant beat Yoruba Muslim women when it comes to hard drugs 2 Likes 1 Share

C

IdisuleOurOwn:

Maria Agbomabiwon and Anya Nneoma,



Afonja 1-1 fl@thead.



How does the first name happened to be a Yoruba name, , can you define it How does the first name happened to be a Yoruba name, , can you define it 3 Likes







See what a crazy teacher did



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOfHEtzJ0Gc Anything is possible now.See what a crazy teacher did

MARIA MARIA

Afonja grannies too like drug dealing 1 Like

Some judge are just naturally wicked

This Woman Is The Definition Of "OG" ORIGINAL GANGSTA