|Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Priscy01(f): 5:46pm
An Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Friday, remanded 16-year-old Hannah Osazuwa in Ikoyi Prison for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in Lagos.
Chief Magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, gave the order when the defendant appeared before him on a one-count charge of murder.
Elias ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) while the accused should remain at the Ikoyi Prisons pending a legal advice.
He adjourned the case to Dec. 12.
Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 16 at 9.00 a.m. at No. 34, Road K, Close, Gowon Estate, Egbeda.
She said that the accused had stabbed her boyfriend, Tomide Akintewe, 20, on his chest with a pair of scissors, resulting in bleeding that claimed his life.
The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 222 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes a death sentence for convicts.
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by ayxmania: 7:05pm
See what youthful exuberance has caused you? You would stand trial, your case would be adjourned for several years, you would be remanded in prison, you would serve hard labour, violated, and after several years, sentenced to death. Even after that, you won't be killed quickly, you would be on death row for several years. Ode to a life stupidly led! I hope other youths would learn from you.
By the way, go and slay in prison prison.
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by joburiel(m): 7:57pm
end time relationships
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Learnstuffs(m): 7:57pm
At 16 yrs when u are fragile emotionally and should be concentrating in your studies, u are doing love?
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Chybeibe(f): 7:57pm
Chai, See wetin overloving dey cause.
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Foodforthought(m): 7:58pm
She won, he lost
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Florblu(f): 7:58pm
Damn it!
A beautiful Murderer
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by eleojo23: 7:58pm
ayxmania:
She's a slay queen who actually "slays" people.
You want her to slay more people in prison?
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by awujoolasola(m): 7:58pm
Chaii
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by GIDIBANKZ(m): 7:58pm
Oya make all dos gurls wen need sugar daddy comment la....i need sugar daugther
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by pimpchi(m): 7:58pm
Wasted.....
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by SuperSuave(m): 7:58pm
I no pity am at all.
wait!
Her name's OSAZUWA, she's probably from Edo state, judge pity her family, she no go do am again. *runs out of thread* no one should quote me o
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Sunofgod(m): 7:58pm
Expected....
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Papamirah: 7:59pm
End time love
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Jupxter: 7:59pm
What a violent generation
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by biggiesmallz15(m): 7:59pm
hmmm
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by pocohantas(f): 7:59pm
Good.
When she gets to prison, she should tell them he refused to throw her a birthday party. Dysfunctional girl!
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by jashar(f): 7:59pm
What a waste...
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by mzlee01(m): 7:59pm
What is this world turning into?
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by t12tosin: 7:59pm
ayxmania:your quote just made my day
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Tosinex(m): 7:59pm
Wow, what a serious case
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by slurity1: 7:59pm
olosho
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Divay22(f): 7:59pm
Patience is virtue.
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by extommix(m): 7:59pm
Her eye don finally clear
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by DIKEnaWAR: 7:59pm
She's a minor and not due for prison.
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by asawanathegreat(m): 7:59pm
Which day dis small girl stop to Suck her mother breast? wey she get that kind mind to kill person.
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by yeyerolling: 7:59pm
Died for pussy
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by MissNicole01: 8:00pm
Justice must prevail.
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by muller101(m): 8:00pm
End time relationship
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by solace8(m): 8:00pm
End time girlfriend
|Re: Teenage Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Nakairogold(f): 8:00pm
Having a wicked heart at this age. It's quite terrible.
