Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lady Tattoos Runtown's Real Names Around Her Bum Bum (Photos) (8063 Views)

Lady Tattoos Wizkid's Face And His Starboy Logo On Her Back(Pics, Video) / Tiwa Savage Slays In Mini Skirt That Transformed Her "Bum Bum" / Toke Makinwa Shows Off Her Bum Bum After Some Hard Squatting Exercise (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-tattoos-runtowns-real-names-around-her-bum-bum-photos So ,how will her boyfriend feel seeing another man's name on her bum bum? A viral video on Instagram shows the behind of a lady who recently tattooed Nigerian pop star, Runtown's full name (Douglas Jack Agu) on her behind! Screenshots and video below...

Na wa o

Maka why 1 Like

Rubbish

Has to be his babymama otherwise....... 1 Like

Dis one na just big fool

Come on nw guys re not looking at that tattoo right when there is something much better? 2 Likes

Ha!

I'm sure she's craving for runtown attention and now she'll get it.









LIGHTENING CREAM & 3 SOAPS FOR 3K. CHECK CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

Anything for the Benjamin, And maybe the clown has someone dying for her in one place, she's here wasting her time.

The bangers would avoid doggystyle at all cost ......

just imagine that lady marrying a jealous man.. she go hear am just imagine that lady marrying a jealous man.. she go hear am

If she isn't fvcking him...there is no way she ll know his real names 2 Likes

orisirisi something! !!

sucess001:

If she isn't fvcking him...there is no way she ll know his real names

She is mad over him. 3 Likes

If she isn't fvcking him...there is no way she ll know his real names



The truth tho 1 Like

Runtown need arrest this girl. She indirectly used his name to sell her product (Nyash), just like that.

December Don Reach!! Market Must Sell. Via Runtown, She Fit Get Access To Them Wizkid and Davido and Who Knows , She Fit Just Baby Trap Either Of Dem Via Belle And Gboa She Don Hammer Be That. 1 Like

Runtown!!!

She want hm to die 4ha mata like a wrestler na

Just imagining A SLAY GIVES YOU DOGGY STYLE WITH UR NAME WRITTEN BOLDLY ON HER NYASH 1 Like

I just came to see the bum, I have no business with the tattoo

She's got cute ass tho



Na joke I dey oo





toluleke:

just imagine that lady marrying a jealous man.. she go hear am Hit Iron to cancel the writeup...Na joke I dey oo

What manner of stupidity is this?,trying to be more western than the Oyibos.

What's an ass if not to be nutted on.

So many of you did not see the tatu!

OK