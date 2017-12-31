₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,101 members, 3,997,833 topics. Date: Sunday, 31 December 2017 at 07:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain (1707 Views)
Newly Built Bungalow, 3 Bedroom And A Room And Parlour / Decent Room And Parlour Self contain 84k A Yr Rent / Tastefully Room And Parlour Self Contain At Sango,ijoko Rd ogba ayo. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by ebijimi7(m): 12:32am On Nov 10
good day house i want to embark on my building journey so please i need your estimation on how much can build a room and parlour self contain i have half plot of land already its situated at ogun state thanks
1 Like
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Arnoldfish(m): 9:23am On Nov 10
3m..Good soil, nice finishes
2.5 good soil, moderate finshes
Design matters anyway.
1 Like
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by ebijimi7(m): 10:01am On Nov 10
Arnoldfish:thanks this can help
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by yak(m): 4:24pm On Nov 10
Arnoldfish:
can u explain further what u mean by moderate n nice finish?
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by MrRitchie: 5:59pm On Nov 10
Let's assume u have this sizes for the rooms
Living room. 14/12ft
Bedroom. 12/12ft
Toilet and bath 5/6ft
Kitchen. 7/6
Ante room. 5/4ft
The materials u will need for a room and parlour selfcon if on a dry flat land
1) 250pcs of 9" Blocks for 3 course foundation, @190 each more/less. you may decide to use 6" Blocks for the demarcation to reduce cost
2) 8 bags of cements @2600 for Foundation blinding and sitting of blocks this exclude dpc, dpc will cost you more 4bags depending on the thickness
3) buy one tipper of sharp first, you'll have enough to use for the super structure after foundation #price can't tell
4) gravel 5,000
sand filling the foundation #cant tell the price
Workmanship ----------- can't say
Materials for the main structure
1) 900pcs of 6"Blocks or @160each more/less
2) 13 bags of cements @2600each
3) 4pcs of 12mm rod @1200each
4) half tipper of sharp sand, remember u still av more available from the one you bought for Foundation. price #cant tell
Workmanship #----------cant tell
This estimate is just to lintel level. But with 1.5/1.8m you'll have your building ready with good finishing, pop in the sitting room and pvc in the kitchen, toilet and ante room
9 Likes
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Arnoldfish(m): 7:16pm On Nov 19
Moderate finishes like good China tiles, quality twyford sanitary wares, good long span roofing sheets and the likes
Nice finishes when you want to go for Spanish tiles, high quality sanitary wares, Aluminum steptiles and the likes
yak:
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by saydfact(m): 11:07pm On Dec 30
On good soil... . About 2 - 2.5m shd do.. .. With basic facilities.
However on bad or waterlogged soul, the amount above shd take you to roof level... Minus roofing itself
Check my NL Post at my signature for more
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by henrixx(m): 6:56am
Shouldn't cost you more than 2 million
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Annibel(f): 6:56am
About 130k
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by hemucology(m): 6:57am
12ww
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by SUNDICOS: 6:57am
MrRitchie:Good
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by henrixx(m): 6:58am
Annibel:why can't you kids just keep the jokes off nd play then where n when needed.
You can just read and log off if you don't have a reasonable comment
5 Likes
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Webman007: 6:58am
HMMMM
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by justi4jesu(f): 6:58am
Annibel:
Not funny, must you comment.
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by meezynetwork(m): 6:59am
1.8m is ok for it
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by AreaFada2: 7:00am
MrRitchie:Decent information up there.
What about cost of raising 2 bed room flat and parlour and 1 toilet and kitchen up to lintel level with foundation to dpc and German floor already done? Also in Ogun State. A relative wants to do such a project before second quarter of next year.
1 Like
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by cummando(m): 7:01am
Arnoldfish:Jesus I don Bleep up....I used that on drinks this year.
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Kingharzyz(m): 7:02am
Two million naira should give you a good finishing Ogun, considering the fact that someone I know finished his own for 1.5m at ono osa ibeju lekki. Note, your land must be a dry land oo.
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by cummando(m): 7:03am
Annibel:modified...na mistake she make
1 Like
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Oduok(m): 7:03am
Don't wait until you have the bulk of money. If you are sure of steady income target injecting N100,000 monthly or at any convenient interval. I built something similar in my undergraduate days. I spent up to a million naira but still not complete.
1 Like
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by AleAirHub(m): 7:04am
Your sin is forgiven
cummando:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Emmahunk(m): 7:06am
Annibel:
Sorry dear, the O/P is asking for the cost of building a house not the current price of 'play station'. Chai, these kids self
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by xreal: 7:06am
Annibel:
Op, isn't talking of annual rent Sir.
1 Like
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by AleAirHub(m): 7:07am
Wildly mindset....
Stay off important matters & face romance section
Annibel:
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Annibel(f): 7:07am
cummando:
what na? Dont you make mistakes?
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Emzyme(m): 7:07am
Oduok:
I like dis one ?
30k monthly nko
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by AreaFada2: 7:08am
justi4jesu:I guess she thought cost of renting one.
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by AnodaIT(m): 7:08am
Seems rods are not included in the above estimates
And how about workmanship, estimates pls (max and min)
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by AreaFada2: 7:09am
Oduok:
Hmmmm, very good.
|Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by cummando(m): 7:09am
Annibel:I do. A lot. For being calm I'll edit my previous comment
Honda Crv 2003 Model For Sale At A Reasonable Price / Land For Sale, With Cof O And Government Gazette At Eti-ose L.g.a, Lagos State / Room Self Contain And Miniflat To Let In Mainland Lagos
Viewing this topic: Luvdmx(m), abbeycial, barule, fishobi, macmiral(m), simbad221, Gboliwe, drexel39(m), uwa244(m), chegbe1104, chikada001, Gidimann, CeeManCollins(m), Walphem(m), neoGRAVITY(m), Annibel(f), laxetude, AK6464(m), drey22(m), JasonScolari, Sormeh, nigerianservice, Easysmith, EACBLAZE, Morkavictor, yuh2(m), adetonaz(m), Nkepris(f), Jayetiti(m), fakati(m), godquality, mat21a, DjAndroid, muystoy(m), Bjgirl1, informsuda(m), cheta31, tkcyril87, segunjowo(m), ayanbaba2(m), Vicjay1(m), chucks231(m), medwhite0, nikenry(f), teejayahmed(m), carlvon, preciousoloye(f), JVector, chinedumu23, aAK1(m), MrRector(m), JUO(m), bbeautylik(f), TeamLeader(m), Immortalz(m), hanassholesolo, AreaFada2, EgunMogaji, teshyberry(f), hok4u(f), buscojnr, seagal2(m), frankzone, rotexxo, hsteven, EllisAde, Fatherly and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16