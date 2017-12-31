Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain (1707 Views)

Newly Built Bungalow, 3 Bedroom And A Room And Parlour / Decent Room And Parlour Self contain 84k A Yr Rent / Tastefully Room And Parlour Self Contain At Sango,ijoko Rd ogba ayo. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

good day house i want to embark on my building journey so please i need your estimation on how much can build a room and parlour self contain i have half plot of land already its situated at ogun state thanks 1 Like

3m..Good soil, nice finishes

2.5 good soil, moderate finshes

Design matters anyway. 1 Like

Arnoldfish:

3m..Good soil, nice finishes

2.5 good soil, moderate finshes

Design matters anyway. thanks this can help thanks this can help

Arnoldfish:

3m..Good soil, nice finishes

2.5 good soil, moderate finshes

Design matters anyway.

can u explain further what u mean by moderate n nice finish? can u explain further what u mean by moderate n nice finish?

Let's assume u have this sizes for the rooms



Living room. 14/12ft

Bedroom. 12/12ft

Toilet and bath 5/6ft

Kitchen. 7/6

Ante room. 5/4ft



The materials u will need for a room and parlour selfcon if on a dry flat land



1) 250pcs of 9" Blocks for 3 course foundation, @190 each more/less. you may decide to use 6" Blocks for the demarcation to reduce cost



2) 8 bags of cements @2600 for Foundation blinding and sitting of blocks this exclude dpc, dpc will cost you more 4bags depending on the thickness



3) buy one tipper of sharp first, you'll have enough to use for the super structure after foundation #price can't tell



4) gravel 5,000



sand filling the foundation #cant tell the price



Workmanship ----------- can't say



Materials for the main structure



1) 900pcs of 6"Blocks or @160each more/less



2) 13 bags of cements @2600each



3) 4pcs of 12mm rod @1200each



4) half tipper of sharp sand, remember u still av more available from the one you bought for Foundation. price #cant tell



Workmanship #----------cant tell



This estimate is just to lintel level. But with 1.5/1.8m you'll have your building ready with good finishing, pop in the sitting room and pvc in the kitchen, toilet and ante room 9 Likes





Nice finishes when you want to go for Spanish tiles, high quality sanitary wares, Aluminum steptiles and the likes yak:





can u explain further what u mean by moderate n nice finish?

Moderate finishes like good China tiles, quality twyford sanitary wares, good long span roofing sheets and the likesNice finishes when you want to go for Spanish tiles, high quality sanitary wares, Aluminum steptiles and the likes

On good soil... . About 2 - 2.5m shd do.. .. With basic facilities.



However on bad or waterlogged soul, the amount above shd take you to roof level... Minus roofing itself



Check my NL Post at my signature for more

Shouldn't cost you more than 2 million

About 130k

12ww

MrRitchie:

Let's assume u have this sizes for the rooms



Living room. 14/12ft

Bedroom. 12/12ft

Toilet and bath 5/6ft

Kitchen. 7/6

Ante room. 5/4ft



The materials u will need for a room and parlour selfcon if on a dry flat land



1) 250pcs of 9" Blocks for 3 course foundation, @190 each more/less. you may decide to use 6" Blocks for the demarcation to reduce cost



2) 8 bags of cements @2600 for Foundation blinding and sitting of blocks this exclude dpc, dpc will cost you more 4bags depending on the thickness



3) buy one tipper of sharp first, you'll have enough to use for the super structure after foundation #price can't tell



4) gravel 5,000



sand filling the foundation #cant tell the price



Workmanship ----------- can't say



Materials for the main structure



1) 900pcs of 6"Blocks or @160each more/less



2) 13 bags of cements @2600each



3) 4pcs of 12mm rod @1200each



4) half tipper of sharp sand, remember u still av more available from the one you bought for Foundation. price #cant tell



Workmanship #----------cant tell



This estimate is just to lintel level. But with 1.5/1.8m you'll have your building ready with good finishing, pop in the sitting room and pvc in the kitchen, toilet and ante room













Good Good

Annibel:

About 130k why can't you kids just keep the jokes off nd play then where n when needed.



You can just read and log off if you don't have a reasonable comment why can't you kids just keep the jokes off nd play then where n when needed.You can just read and log off if you don't have a reasonable comment 5 Likes

HMMMM

Annibel:

About 130k



Not funny, must you comment. Not funny, must you comment.

1.8m is ok for it

MrRitchie:

Let's assume u have this sizes for the rooms



Living room. 14/12ft

Bedroom. 12/12ft

Toilet and bath 5/6ft

Kitchen. 7/6

Ante room. 5/4ft



The materials u will need for a room and parlour selfcon if on a dry flat land



1) 250pcs of 9" Blocks for 3 course foundation, @190 each more/less. you may decide to use 6" Blocks for the demarcation to reduce cost



2) 8 bags of cements @2600 for Foundation blinding and sitting of blocks this exclude dpc, dpc will cost you more 4bags depending on the thickness



3) buy one tipper of sharp first, you'll have enough to use for the super structure after foundation #price can't tell



4) gravel 5,000



sand filling the foundation #cant tell the price



Workmanship ----------- can't say



Materials for the main structure



1) 900pcs of 6"Blocks or @160each more/less



2) 13 bags of cements @2600each



3) 4pcs of 12mm rod @1200each



4) half tipper of sharp sand, remember u still av more available from the one you bought for Foundation. price #cant tell



Workmanship #----------cant tell



This estimate is just to lintel level. But with 1.5/1.8m you'll have your building ready with good finishing, pop in the sitting room and pvc in the kitchen, toilet and ante room



Decent information up there.



What about cost of raising 2 bed room flat and parlour and 1 toilet and kitchen up to lintel level with foundation to dpc and German floor already done? Also in Ogun State. A relative wants to do such a project before second quarter of next year. Decent information up there.What about cost of raising 2 bed room flat and parlour and 1 toilet and kitchen up to lintel level with foundation to dpc and German floor already done? Also in Ogun State. A relative wants to do such a project before second quarter of next year. 1 Like

Arnoldfish:

3m..Good soil, nice finishes

2.5 good soil, moderate finshes

Design matters anyway. Jesus I don Bleep up....I used that on drinks this year. Jesus I don Bleep up....I used that on drinks this year.

Two million naira should give you a good finishing Ogun, considering the fact that someone I know finished his own for 1.5m at ono osa ibeju lekki. Note, your land must be a dry land oo.

Annibel:

About 130k modified...na mistake she make modified...na mistake she make 1 Like

Don't wait until you have the bulk of money. If you are sure of steady income target injecting N100,000 monthly or at any convenient interval. I built something similar in my undergraduate days. I spent up to a million naira but still not complete. 1 Like

cummando:

Jesus I don Bleep up....I used that on drinks this year. Your sin is forgiven 1 Like 1 Share

Annibel:

About 130k



Sorry dear, the O/P is asking for the cost of building a house not the current price of 'play station'. Chai, these kids self Sorry dear, the O/P is asking for the cost of building a house not the current price of 'play station'. Chai, these kids self

Annibel:

About 130k

Op, isn't talking of annual rent Sir. Op, isn't talking of annual rent Sir. 1 Like



Stay off important matters & face romance section Annibel:

About 130k Wildly mindset....Stay off important matters & face romance section

cummando:

pikin....with your 6 months old hair wey be like mop.





Oya comot here move to romance. Na there your mates dey play

what na? Dont you make mistakes? what na? Dont you make mistakes?

Oduok:

Don't wait until you have the bulk of money. If you are sure of steady income target injecting N100,000 monthly or at any convenient interval. I built something similar in my undergraduate days. I spent up to a million naira but still not complete.

I like dis one ?

30k monthly nko I like dis one ?30k monthly nko

justi4jesu:







Not funny, must you comment. I guess she thought cost of renting one. I guess she thought cost of renting one.

Seems rods are not included in the above estimates



And how about workmanship, estimates pls (max and min)

Oduok:

Don't wait until you have the bulk of money. If you are sure of steady income target injecting N100,000 monthly or at any convenient interval. I built something similar in my undergraduate days. I spent up to a million naira but still not complete.

Hmmmm, very good. Hmmmm, very good.