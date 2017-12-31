₦airaland Forum

How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by ebijimi7(m): 12:32am On Nov 10
good day house i want to embark on my building journey so please i need your estimation on how much can build a room and parlour self contain i have half plot of land already its situated at ogun state thanks

Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Arnoldfish(m): 9:23am On Nov 10
3m..Good soil, nice finishes
2.5 good soil, moderate finshes
Design matters anyway.

Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by ebijimi7(m): 10:01am On Nov 10
Arnoldfish:
3m..Good soil, nice finishes
2.5 good soil, moderate finshes
Design matters anyway.
thanks this can help
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by yak(m): 4:24pm On Nov 10
Arnoldfish:
3m..Good soil, nice finishes
2.5 good soil, moderate finshes
Design matters anyway.

can u explain further what u mean by moderate n nice finish?
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by MrRitchie: 5:59pm On Nov 10
Let's assume u have this sizes for the rooms

Living room. 14/12ft
Bedroom. 12/12ft
Toilet and bath 5/6ft
Kitchen. 7/6
Ante room. 5/4ft

The materials u will need for a room and parlour selfcon if on a dry flat land

1) 250pcs of 9" Blocks for 3 course foundation, @190 each more/less. you may decide to use 6" Blocks for the demarcation to reduce cost

2) 8 bags of cements @2600 for Foundation blinding and sitting of blocks this exclude dpc, dpc will cost you more 4bags depending on the thickness

3) buy one tipper of sharp first, you'll have enough to use for the super structure after foundation #price can't tell

4) gravel 5,000

sand filling the foundation #cant tell the price

Workmanship ----------- can't say

Materials for the main structure

1) 900pcs of 6"Blocks or @160each more/less

2) 13 bags of cements @2600each

3) 4pcs of 12mm rod @1200each

4) half tipper of sharp sand, remember u still av more available from the one you bought for Foundation. price #cant tell

Workmanship #----------cant tell

This estimate is just to lintel level. But with 1.5/1.8m you'll have your building ready with good finishing, pop in the sitting room and pvc in the kitchen, toilet and ante room

Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Arnoldfish(m): 7:16pm On Nov 19
Moderate finishes like good China tiles, quality twyford sanitary wares, good long span roofing sheets and the likes

Nice finishes when you want to go for Spanish tiles, high quality sanitary wares, Aluminum steptiles and the likes
yak:


can u explain further what u mean by moderate n nice finish?
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by saydfact(m): 11:07pm On Dec 30
On good soil... . About 2 - 2.5m shd do.. .. With basic facilities.

However on bad or waterlogged soul, the amount above shd take you to roof level... Minus roofing itself

Check my NL Post at my signature for more
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by henrixx(m): 6:56am
Shouldn't cost you more than 2 million
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Annibel(f): 6:56am
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by hemucology(m): 6:57am
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by SUNDICOS: 6:57am
MrRitchie:
Let's assume u have this sizes for the rooms

Living room. 14/12ft
Bedroom. 12/12ft
Toilet and bath 5/6ft
Kitchen. 7/6
Ante room. 5/4ft

The materials u will need for a room and parlour selfcon if on a dry flat land

1) 250pcs of 9" Blocks for 3 course foundation, @190 each more/less. you may decide to use 6" Blocks for the demarcation to reduce cost

2) 8 bags of cements @2600 for Foundation blinding and sitting of blocks this exclude dpc, dpc will cost you more 4bags depending on the thickness

3) buy one tipper of sharp first, you'll have enough to use for the super structure after foundation #price can't tell

4) gravel 5,000

sand filling the foundation #cant tell the price

Workmanship ----------- can't say

Materials for the main structure

1) 900pcs of 6"Blocks or @160each more/less

2) 13 bags of cements @2600each

3) 4pcs of 12mm rod @1200each

4) half tipper of sharp sand, remember u still av more available from the one you bought for Foundation. price #cant tell

Workmanship #----------cant tell

This estimate is just to lintel level. But with 1.5/1.8m you'll have your building ready with good finishing, pop in the sitting room and pvc in the kitchen, toilet and ante room






Good
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by henrixx(m): 6:58am
Annibel:
About 130k
why can't you kids just keep the jokes off nd play then where n when needed.

You can just read and log off if you don't have a reasonable comment

Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Webman007: 6:58am
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by justi4jesu(f): 6:58am
Annibel:
About 130k


angry angry angry Not funny, must you comment.
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by meezynetwork(m): 6:59am
1.8m is ok for it
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by AreaFada2: 7:00am
MrRitchie:
Let's assume u have this sizes for the rooms

Living room. 14/12ft
Bedroom. 12/12ft
Toilet and bath 5/6ft
Kitchen. 7/6
Ante room. 5/4ft

The materials u will need for a room and parlour selfcon if on a dry flat land

1) 250pcs of 9" Blocks for 3 course foundation, @190 each more/less. you may decide to use 6" Blocks for the demarcation to reduce cost

2) 8 bags of cements @2600 for Foundation blinding and sitting of blocks this exclude dpc, dpc will cost you more 4bags depending on the thickness

3) buy one tipper of sharp first, you'll have enough to use for the super structure after foundation #price can't tell

4) gravel 5,000

sand filling the foundation #cant tell the price

Workmanship ----------- can't say

Materials for the main structure

1) 900pcs of 6"Blocks or @160each more/less

2) 13 bags of cements @2600each

3) 4pcs of 12mm rod @1200each

4) half tipper of sharp sand, remember u still av more available from the one you bought for Foundation. price #cant tell

Workmanship #----------cant tell

This estimate is just to lintel level. But with 1.5/1.8m you'll have your building ready with good finishing, pop in the sitting room and pvc in the kitchen, toilet and ante room

Decent information up there.

What about cost of raising 2 bed room flat and parlour and 1 toilet and kitchen up to lintel level with foundation to dpc and German floor already done? Also in Ogun State. A relative wants to do such a project before second quarter of next year.

Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by cummando(m): 7:01am
Arnoldfish:
3m..Good soil, nice finishes
2.5 good soil, moderate finshes
Design matters anyway.
Jesus I don Bleep up....I used that on drinks this year. embarassed
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Kingharzyz(m): 7:02am
Two million naira should give you a good finishing Ogun, considering the fact that someone I know finished his own for 1.5m at ono osa ibeju lekki. Note, your land must be a dry land oo.
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by cummando(m): 7:03am
Annibel:
About 130k
modified...na mistake she make

Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Oduok(m): 7:03am
Don't wait until you have the bulk of money. If you are sure of steady income target injecting N100,000 monthly or at any convenient interval. I built something similar in my undergraduate days. I spent up to a million naira but still not complete.

Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by AleAirHub(m): 7:04am
Your sin is forgiven grin
cummando:
Jesus I don Bleep up....I used that on drinks this year. embarassed

Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Emmahunk(m): 7:06am
Annibel:
About 130k


Sorry dear, the O/P is asking for the cost of building a house not the current price of 'play station'. Chai, these kids self
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by xreal: 7:06am
Annibel:
About 130k

Op, isn't talking of annual rent Sir.

Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by AleAirHub(m): 7:07am
Wildly mindset....
Stay off important matters & face romance section angry
Annibel:
About 130k
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Annibel(f): 7:07am
cummando:
pikin....with your 6 months old hair wey be like mop.


Oya comot here move to romance. Na there your mates dey play

what na? Dont you make mistakes?
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by Emzyme(m): 7:07am
Oduok:
Don't wait until you have the bulk of money. If you are sure of steady income target injecting N100,000 monthly or at any convenient interval. I built something similar in my undergraduate days. I spent up to a million naira but still not complete.

I like dis one ?
30k monthly nko
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by AreaFada2: 7:08am
justi4jesu:



angry angry angry Not funny, must you comment.
I guess she thought cost of renting one. cheesy grin
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by AnodaIT(m): 7:08am
Seems rods are not included in the above estimates

And how about workmanship, estimates pls (max and min)
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by AreaFada2: 7:09am
Oduok:
Don't wait until you have the bulk of money. If you are sure of steady income target injecting N100,000 monthly or at any convenient interval. I built something similar in my undergraduate days. I spent up to a million naira but still not complete.

Hmmmm, very good.
Re: How Much Can Raise A Decent Room And Parlour Self Contain by cummando(m): 7:09am
Annibel:


what na? Dont you make mistakes?
I do. A lot. For being calm I'll edit my previous comment

