President Muhammadu Buhari's aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie has said Pro-secession group, the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB) and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu were 'contracted' to destroy the hard work of the Igbos.



Onochie, in a Facebook post, also reacted to the endorsement of president Buhari for Second term by Ebonyi state governor and member of opposition party, PDP, Engr. Dave Umahi. The outspoken woman wrote;



"The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has led the people of his state to key into the policies of the Buhari Administration.



It’s an open secret that Ndigbo are very hard-working. The application of their hard work has continued to make millionaires especially in agriculture and manufacturing, a success story IPOB was contracted to drown.



Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has experienced first hand, the fairness and the fatherly disposition President Muhammadu Buhari extends to all governors, irrespective of party affiliations.



He is one of the governors who will not play dirty politics with the future of the people of his state, neither will he have a former president, whose hands are soiled with corruption, to commission projects meant for the good people of Ebonyi State."



Lauretta Onochie, e remain very small, I will turn you to a deaf and dumb Lauretta Onochie, e remain very small, I will turn you to a deaf and dumb 14 Likes

Nonsense government 8 Likes



This woman speaks from her anus.





High again on Buhari's piss laced palm wine. My advice to presidency is to make sure Onochie is not allowed near any alcohol, including Bubu's piss.This woman speaks from her anus. 17 Likes

Stupid people Fulani herdsmen and bokoharam contracted to destroy hausa/fulaniStupid people 8 Likes

This woman always talking rubbish.

Same way Ciroma, Sheriff and Bubu contracted Boko to destroy themselves abi?? 8 Likes

Ipob woke up the igbos to realities.



Ipob has left a lasting impact on the igbos wch will never fade.



Ipob is not your problem...



Destroy ipob today, another group better than ipob will rise.



Nigerian govt want a docile population...it won't fly with igbos



#staywoke 13 Likes

The woman just said the simple truth, Nnamdi kanu and IPOB were contracted to destroy what hard working Igbos have been working for just because they (IPOB) have nothing to their names.

Madam, you don't need to remind us because we knew their intentions all along 5 Likes 2 Shares

raker300:

Ipob woke up the igbos to realities.

Ipob has left a lasting impact on the igbos wch will never fade.

Ipob is not your problem...

Destroy ipob today, another group better than ipob will rise.

Nigerian govt want a docile population...it won't fly with igbos

#staywoke Please replace Igbo with IPOB in your post Please replace Igbo with IPOB in your post 3 Likes





Abeg.... how many daft zombies agrees with the presidiocy on this? Therefore Dullhari and fulanis were contracted to save Igbos from Kanu'a 'destruction' by marginalizing and killing Igbos.Abeg.... how many daft zombies agrees with the presidiocy on this? 8 Likes

This woman has a problem. This is a woman who said that her ethnic group is 'Anioma' and not Igbo. But every time she opens her mouth, it is about Igbos.



How come this woman never talks about armed groups out there such as OPC in the West, Niger Delta militants in the south, Boko Haram in the North, Herdsmen slaughtering people everywhere.



Her main headache is unarmed IPOB that has not touched anyone.



The number of people with mental illness in this APC government is alarming. 14 Likes

Kundagarten:

High again on Buhari's piss laced palm wine. My advice to presidency is to make sure Onochie is not allowed near any alcohol, including Bubu's piss.

This woman speaks from her anus.







BTW..... Is palmy-guzzling Laurreslut Onochie now hailing Igbo 'hardwork'? I thought she said she is Anioma who hated Igbos but love thw fulani herdsmen during APC campaign? BTW..... Is palmy-guzzling Laurreslut Onochie now hailing Igbo 'hardwork'? I thought she said she is Anioma who hated Igbos but love thw fulani herdsmen during APC campaign? 6 Likes

Nigeria is weary of the reappearing of ipob.

Like i said before, after nov 18 .

Ipob will make a drastic decision that everybody will have it effect.

The problem with the leaders of this zoo is that they careless until the reality surfaces.

Don't underestimate the power of people.

Don't underestimate the power of Ipob.

We are not violent, but aftermath of the aforementioned date it will not be the same.



The decision that will shake and cripple Nigeria forever is what am waiting for.



Continue ur propaganda.

The last shall justify this claim.



I love the genius in us.

I love my igbo nation.

Proudly a biafran. 13 Likes

zoogerians still have till year 7017 to lament before Biafra dies. 5 Likes 1 Share

gidgiddy:

This woman has a problem. This is a woman who said that her ethnic group is 'Anioma' and not Igbo. But every time she opens her mouth, it is about Igbos.



How come this woman never talks about armed groups out there such as OPC in the West, Niger Delta militants in the south, Boko Haram in the North, Herdsmen slaughtering people everywhere.



Her main headache is unarmed IPOB that has not touched anyone.



The number of people with mental illness in this APC government is alarming. Unarmed IPOB miscreants indeed attacking armed soldiers with bottles, stones, sticks etc.

She is a Nigerian working for the government of the day who responsible for the safety of all Nigerians including Igbos that IPOD miscreants were already putting their lifes and properties into jeopardy all over the country. Unarmed IPOB miscreants indeed attacking armed soldiers with bottles, stones, sticks etc.She is a Nigerian working for the government of the day who responsible for the safety of all Nigerians including Igbos that IPOD miscreants were already putting their lifes and properties into jeopardy all over the country. 3 Likes

BudeYahooCom:

Therefore Dullhari and fulanis were contracted to save Igbos from Kanu'a 'destruction' by marginalizing and killing Igbos.



Abeg.... how many daft zombies agrees with the presidiocy on this? Twist the story whichever way you want, Buhari remains your president and she speaks for him on some certain matters wheather you like it or not Twist the story whichever way you want, Buhari remains your president and she speaks for him on some certain matters wheather you like it or not 1 Like

Yyeske:

Unarmed IPOB miscreants indeed attacking armed soldiers with bottles, stones, sticks etc.

She is a Nigerian working for the government of the day who responsible for the safety of all Nigerians including Igbos that IPOD miscreants were already putting their lifes and properties into jeopardy all over the country.

Attacking the Army with sticks and stones? Happens everywhere in the world during times of public discontent. Just last night night, I watched on Al Jazeera as US Army Rangers were being attacked with sticks and punches by Americans over an incident that happend in New Mexico. The Nigerian Army should be greatful that IPOB is attacking them with sticks considering that other groups in Nigeria are attacking them with guns. Attacking the Army with sticks and stones? Happens everywhere in the world during times of public discontent. Just last night night, I watched on Al Jazeera as US Army Rangers were being attacked with sticks and punches by Americans over an incident that happend in New Mexico. The Nigerian Army should be greatful that IPOB is attacking them with sticks considering that other groups in Nigeria are attacking them with guns. 6 Likes

Yyeske:

Twist the story whichever way you want, Buhari remains your president and she speaks for him on some certain matters wheather you like it or not

^^^`I knew this smelly ewedurudeen zombie will quote me.



Unfortunately he can only gnash his pro-abooki teeth from now till year 7017 A.D. Biafra is not going away soon. ^^^`I knew this smelly ewedurudeen zombie will quote me.Unfortunately he can only gnash his pro-abooki teeth from now till year 7017 A.D. Biafra is not going away soon. 6 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LuZjPkvP-C8&feature=youtu.be There's a lot of igbo culture being promoted within the igbo-British community. Have a look at the channel.

Old witch 4 Likes

Kanu never hid the fact that he was willing to sacrifice as many Igbo lives as possible in a carefully crafted agenda to unleash anarchy on them, so that he will have video evidence to show the world as to the reasons why he needs to be given a country of his own as supreme leader. 2 Likes

This lady surely has catarreh of the mouth.Once she leaves this government, she will end up being one of its critics. 2 Likes

Ugly black witch 2 Likes

If I am opportune to lay my hand on this woman, I won't say she's someone's mother



She has sold her soul for for a sit that won't last forever 3 Likes











Laurreeslut Onochiea is a political Idiot .... 1 Like

C'mon sharap there. Because of the crumbs you are being fed you are begining to loose your sense. Onuku 2 Likes

this shameless woman ,sighs 1 Like

This woman is either single or has been disowned 2 Likes

BudeYahooCom:

zoogerians still have till year 7017 to lament before Biafra dies. Biafra Gallants Army Biafra Gallants Army