The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode, has sacked the Lagos State Sports Commission boss, Deji Tinubu.



Mr. Tinubu has been at the helm of affairs of sports since the inception of the Ambode administration; but his reign ended abruptly late Thursday.



Mr. Ambode on Thursday made sweeping changes in the administration of sports in the state with new appointments.



Kweku Tandoh, a former Director of Sports, Lagos State Sports Council, is to take over as the new head of the Lagos State Sports Commission.



A new Director General of the Commission has also been appointed by the governor. He is Babatunde Bank-Anthony.



Mr. Anthony was the former Executive Secretary, Lagos State Sports Endowment Funds.



It is also understood that some other changes have been approved by Mr. Ambode in the board of Lagos State Sports Commission. ‎Details of such have not been made public.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/nigeria-sports-news/248945-ambode-sacks-lagos-sports-chief-deji-tinubu.html/amp





They have a higher assignment for the dude

Dis na APC govt. Anytin is possible. No be me and u sitdown jeje way $26B turn debate 2 Likes

APC they have started...fighting their selves..lets see how this unfolds 2 Likes







Ambode is too "legless" to toe that path. Ambode is too "legless" to toe that path.





Maybe its time for the guy to move on to Federal appointment

Are u sure that giybis even related to tinubu

Every Tinubu is now related to Jagaban.



Nonsense!



Yeye bloggers!! 1 Like

somebori has enter the labour market 2 Likes

if not he go end him tenure before 2019

Who gave him the permission? Tinubu

Point of correction, Deji Tinubu is Tinubu's relative/sibling, not his son. BTW, the info has not yet been confirmed.

I wish Dalung would be axed as Nigeria's sports minister

....from Tinubu to Bank Anthony....

these people are not ordinary citizens abeg... power just rotating within the same sect of people...



Ambode take it easy oh, before them go summon you for the Supreme Court of Bourdillon

why did he ban okada in lagos roads..even streets..yesterday i no see bike go home.. ambode abeg oooo

Wow! Congrats to my BIL. No wonder he has been changing DP from one AMB to another one since yesterday

Did he consult Jagaban before taking this decision?

A very interesting year for the Tinubu clan