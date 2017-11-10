₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by exlinklodge: 1:00pm
The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode, has sacked the Lagos State Sports Commission boss, Deji Tinubu.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/nigeria-sports-news/248945-ambode-sacks-lagos-sports-chief-deji-tinubu.html/amp
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by KidsNEXTdoor: 1:02pm
Ambode no get the balls
They have a higher assignment for the dude
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by madridguy(m): 1:04pm
Wash
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by captainprogress(m): 1:06pm
Dis na APC govt. Anytin is possible. No be me and u sitdown jeje way $26B turn debate
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by nestic(m): 1:10pm
APC they have started...fighting their selves..lets see how this unfolds
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by Caseless: 1:13pm
Ambode is too "legless" to toe that path.
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by Keneking: 1:49pm
Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
+ Maybe its time for the guy to move on to Federal appointment
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by Paperwhite(m): 1:50pm
No beefing intended I guess?
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by FarahAideed: 2:01pm
Are u sure that giybis even related to tinubu
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by BakireBulmaker: 2:03pm
Every Tinubu is now related to Jagaban.
Nonsense!
Yeye bloggers!!
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by free2ryhme: 2:05pm
somebori has enter the labour market
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by ehie(f): 2:05pm
All na wash
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by kuweni(m): 2:05pm
Washy tinz
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by amiibaby(f): 2:06pm
Good
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by Sirpaul(m): 2:06pm
if not he go end him tenure before 2019
KidsNEXTdoor:
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by pawesome(m): 2:06pm
Bet Y
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by Kundagarten: 2:06pm
Who gave him the permission? Tinubu
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by miqos02(m): 2:06pm
wow
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by commoditiesnig: 2:06pm
exlinklodge:Point of correction, Deji Tinubu is Tinubu's relative/sibling, not his son. BTW, the info has not yet been confirmed.
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by Runaway: 2:06pm
Hope they wouldn't start talking ?
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by Milonis(m): 2:07pm
I wish Dalung would be axed as Nigeria's sports minister
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by SnakeXenzia(m): 2:07pm
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by Olusharp(m): 2:07pm
....from Tinubu to Bank Anthony....
these people are not ordinary citizens abeg... power just rotating within the same sect of people...
cha!
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by ElPadrino33: 2:07pm
Ambode take it easy oh, before them go summon you for the Supreme Court of Bourdillon
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by Hewrittes: 2:08pm
why did he ban okada in lagos roads..even streets..yesterday i no see bike go home.. ambode abeg oooo
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by OboOlora(f): 2:08pm
Wow! Congrats to my BIL. No wonder he has been changing DP from one AMB to another one since yesterday
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by Megatrix: 2:09pm
Did he consult Jagaban before taking this decision?
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by Najite1989: 2:10pm
goodday narialand i will be glad if i get sincere answers i have applied for US viss twice with my family and was denied twice...i met all the requirement and its feels bad now am thinking of applying again with my family am scared...that they dont give you visa after refusal i dont know please i need you all to enlighten me on that is it possible to be given visa after two times refusal
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by Bolustical: 2:11pm
Ok
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by xxx4863: 2:11pm
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by oyb(m): 2:11pm
A very interesting year for the Tinubu clan
|Re: Ambode Sacks Deji Tinubu As Lagos Sports Commission Boss by mexxmoney: 2:12pm
Hope Asiwaju was properly consulted before this decision was taken o. I don't want to hear stories that touch the heart
