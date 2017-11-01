₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by exlinklodge: 1:11pm
Lady Collapses & Dies While Leading Praise & Worship In Pentecostal Church - Delta State
A member of a Pentecostal church along Cemetery Road in Sapele, Delta State, Ese Kalu, collapsed and died while leading praise and worship during church service, Vangaurd reports.
The incident reportedly happened during a mid-week service at the Church premises on Tuesday night. It was gathered that the deceased, a female petty trader, was said to have attended church services that evening, full of life but suddenly fell down, clutching her chest.
A lady who claimed to be the late woman’s relative told the newspaper that she had no medical history. She said;
“Ese went to church around 7pm. she was singing when she suddenly stopped and clutched her chest, before going down. “Church members who took her to the hospital came back crying, they said she died before they could get to the clinic.”
What could have been the problem? Is her time up? We all tend to dismiss this as God's time. Is it?
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by Deicide: 1:15pm
R.I.P
I hope the comment we get from this thread will be the same as a lady rocking in a club and then slump then death
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by coluka: 1:16pm
RIP to her. Could be heart attack
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by lalanice(f): 1:19pm
Eya!
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by wolesmile(m): 1:38pm
Died in active service. Rest In Peace.
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by Megatrix: 1:59pm
She must have committed one sin or the other(probably had sex with a brother or even the pastor) hence the wrath of God was poured upon her and she was smitten!
RIP anyway, I just hope the heaven you believed in is real and you're there now
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by trustibk(m): 2:13pm
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by ElPadrino33: 2:13pm
Let's hope she makes it to heaven
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by Sweetguy25: 2:14pm
Imagine
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by amiibaby(f): 2:14pm
Omg rip to the dead
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by miqos02(m): 2:14pm
hmmm
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by Earthquake1: 2:15pm
Straight to heaven
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by Bossontop(m): 2:15pm
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by Hades2016(m): 2:15pm
RIP
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by Antoeni(m): 2:15pm
End of year Sacrifice Rip
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by Raph01: 2:16pm
EH!... Lord Knows Mehn!
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by swiz123(m): 2:16pm
Jubrin!!!!!!!
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by Penalty82(m): 2:16pm
ok
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by Bossontop(m): 2:16pm
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by chukslawrence(m): 2:16pm
Rip to her
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by moscobabs(m): 2:16pm
RIP to her
we shall meet in heaven
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by Hivazinc: 2:16pm
Rest in Peace!
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by Elnino4ladies: 2:16pm
end time
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by Milonis(m): 2:16pm
Precious in the sight of of the Lord is the homecoming of His saints. If she was right with God, that's all that matters.
No one knows when and how they would die, make the most of all times and be at peace with your maker.
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by coolshegs10(m): 2:17pm
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by bolkay47(m): 2:17pm
The church has no name right? RIP Lady.
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by Johnbosco77(m): 2:17pm
May her soul RIP..
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by kolaish(m): 2:17pm
Megatrix:Alternatively, God may see her as been righteous and call her to where she belongs; HEAVEN.
This world is a sinful world full of devilish things. I just prayed the lady died in the Lord.
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by NezoLee48: 2:17pm
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by enemyofprogress: 2:17pm
Megatrix:sharaaaaaap
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by feelgoodstuffs(m): 2:18pm
Hmmm it is well R.I.P
|Re: Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing by adebayogodwwin17: 2:18pm
May her soul RIP.....
