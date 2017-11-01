Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Lady Leading Praise & Worship Dies In Delta Church After Collapsing (1094 Views)

Lady Collapses & Dies While Leading Praise & Worship In Pentecostal Church - Delta State



A member of a Pentecostal church along Cemetery Road in Sapele, Delta State, Ese Kalu, collapsed and died while leading praise and worship during church service, Vangaurd reports.



The incident reportedly happened during a mid-week service at the Church premises on Tuesday night. It was gathered that the deceased, a female petty trader, was said to have attended church services that evening, full of life but suddenly fell down, clutching her chest.



A lady who claimed to be the late woman’s relative told the newspaper that she had no medical history. She said;



“Ese went to church around 7pm. she was singing when she suddenly stopped and clutched her chest, before going down. “Church members who took her to the hospital came back crying, they said she died before they could get to the clinic.”



What could have been the problem? Is her time up? We all tend to dismiss this as God's time. Is it?



R.I.P

I hope the comment we get from this thread will be the same as a lady rocking in a club and then slump then death 2 Likes

RIP to her. Could be heart attack 2 Likes

Eya!

Died in active service. Rest In Peace.

She must have committed one sin or the other(probably had sex with a brother or even the pastor) hence the wrath of God was poured upon her and she was smitten!

RIP anyway, I just hope the heaven you believed in is real and you're there now











Let's hope she makes it to heaven

Imagine

Omg rip to the dead

hmmm

Straight to heaven

RIP 1 Like

End of year Sacrifice Rip





Jubrin!!!!!!!

ok 1 Like

Rip to her

RIP to her



we shall meet in heaven

Rest in Peace!

end time

Precious in the sight of of the Lord is the homecoming of His saints. If she was right with God, that's all that matters.



No one knows when and how they would die, make the most of all times and be at peace with your maker.

The church has no name right? RIP Lady.

May her soul RIP..

Megatrix:

She must have committed one sin or the other(probably had sex with a brother or even the pastor) hence the wrath of God was poured upon her and she was smitten!

RIP anyway, I just hope the heaven you believed in is real and you're there now Alternatively, God may see her as been righteous and call her to where she belongs; HEAVEN.



This world is a sinful world full of devilish things. I just prayed the lady died in the Lord. Alternatively, God may see her as been righteous and call her to where she belongs; HEAVEN.This world is a sinful world full of devilish things. I just prayed the lady died in the Lord.

Megatrix:

She must have committed one sin or the other(probably had sex with a brother or even the pastor) hence the wrath of God was poured upon her and she was smitten!

RIP anyway, I just hope the heaven you believed in is real and you're there now sharaaaaaap sharaaaaaap 1 Like

Hmmm it is well R.I.P